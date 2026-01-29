Barson edges Stolz in NZ Senior PGA | PGA Legends Tour Wrap

Kiwi PGA Professional Dominic Barson will test his game in open company on one of New Zealand’s most iconic courses after taking out the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools NZ PGA Seniors Pro-Am Championship.

A lush Hamner Springs Golf Club layout brought the best players in the field to the fore, Barson edging prolific PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit winner Andre Stolz with reigning Legends Tour Player of the Year Brad Burns outright third.

One in front of Stolz after posting 6-under 62 in Round 1, Barson hit 18 greens in regulation in Round 2, two three-putts his only blemishes in a 3-under 65. Stolz birdied two of his final three holes in a round of 65 to snare outright second.

A fortnight out from The Quinovic New Zealand PGA Championship at Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club near Wellington, Barson will squeeze in some teaching at the Taranaki Golf Centre around tournaments.

“I’m playing Gleniti and then St Clair and then I’m back to work,” said Barson, the defending champion at St Clair.

“We’ve got a $100,000 three-rounder in Hamilton with the ‘flat bellies’ on the 11th and then we’ve got Paraparaumu the week after for the NZ PGA.”

Quick quotes

“Yesterday was pretty solid,” said Barson, pictured with Sarah Wiblin, GM Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa and Hanmer Golf Club Professional, Mike Gainsford.

“I missed one green and made a bogey on it. And then today I hit 18 greens actually and had three-putts for two bogeys.

“The course is perfect, really. It’s the best I’ve seen it. Last year was the first time I played there and it’s way, way softer this year. It was beautiful.”

Leading scores

1 Dominic Barson 62-65—127

2 Andre Stolz 63-65—128

3 Brad Burns 65-64—129

T4 Wayne Perske 67-65—132

T4 Mike Zilko 67-65—132

T6 Malcolm Wells 65-68—133

T6 Perry Parker 68-65—133

Next up

Gleniti Legends Pro-Am, Gleniti Golf Club, Hadlow, February 3

January 29

Two-way Tasman tie at Avondale

He splits his time between coaching golf and playing for the Auckland over-50s cricket B team yet veteran Kiwi tour pro Richard Lee kept a clean card in earning a share of victory at the Avondale Legends Pro-Am.

Avondale Golf Club in Christchurch’s eastern suburbs was picture perfect for the latest event on the PGA Legends Tour New Zealand swing, Lee and Victorian Mark Boulton both posting rounds of 5-under 65.

Two shots clear of a group of five players at 3-under, Lee and Boulton got to the top of the leaderboard in very different fashion.

Lee made five birdies and 13 pars while Boulton was 5-under with six to play only to make a double-bogey and then chip in for eagle at his final hole.

Quick quotes

“It’s always nice to go around with a bogey-free round, even at this age,” said Lee.

“I’d never played the course before. I drove it pretty straight and hit a lot of greens and when I did miss, I managed to up and down it.

“The greens, I did find quite difficult but it’s a lovely little country course here.”

“It was coming nice and comfortably, actually. I was 5-under to the 18th hole with six holes to go and double-bogeyed the 18th, but I was able to chip in on my last for an eagle.

“Thoroughly enjoyed the course. I thought it was in great condition. The members we played with were a barrel of fun. Just a great day.”

Leading scores

T1 Richard Lee 65

T1 Mark Boulton 65

T3 Murray Lott 67

T3 Craig Goodall 67

T3 Robert Mitchell 67

T3 Neale Smith 67

T3 Andre Stolz 67