2026 Jet Set Hunter Valley Golf Tour | An ultimate ‘short-haul’ luxury getaway

Why deal with all the airport and flight stress when world-class golf and wine are available locally in NSW?

The team at Jet Set Golf still have spots for the 2026 Jet Set Hunter Valley Tour, where they say they’ve paired championship golf tee times with the Hunter’s finest estates for the ultimate “short-haul” luxury getaway.

The Hunter Valley Golf Tour is on 29th-31st March 2026 and over three days features 3 rounds of golf, including a Pairs Event.

“Get ready for the ultimate Hunter Valley golf getaway, featuring 18 holes at the iconic Cypress Lakes and the championship-tested greens of The Vintage, home of the

2025 NSW Open. Enjoy a premium experience with shared carts, daily lunches, and a thrilling mixed-format team event packed with prizes and a high-stakes putting competition”.

from: $629 per person

Highlights