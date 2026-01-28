How to watch the 2026 Webex Players Series Murray River

The Aussie pro golf action moves to Cobram-Barooga Golf Club this week with live weekend TV coverage of the final two rounds.

If the past editions are a guide, get ready for some low scoring at Webex Players Series Murray River in honour of Jarrod Lyle this week.

This is the fifth year that Cobram-Barooga Golf Club’s Old Course has hosted the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia with the victories in the unique Webex format shared evenly – two for the women and two for the men.

LPGA stars Hannah Green and Sarah Jane Smith triumphed in 2022 and 2023, both with winning scores of 20-under-par.

Kazuma Kobori went one better with a 21-under-par winning total as part of his three Webex event haul in 2024 before Blake Proverbs set the new tournament record of 23-under-par to earn his debut Tour title 12 months ago.

Proverbs is back again this week and meets a field that includes the two recent Vic Open champions, Cam John and Lydia Hall, last week’s Webex Players Series Victoria winner Jordan Doull and five-time Asian Tour champion Wade Ormsby, making his third start for the season on his home tour.

More than most weeks, Murray River is set to be a physical test for the field. Temperatures are set to climb into the 40s across the opening three days before a comparatively cooler forecast high of 29 on Sunday.

On the weekend, following the 36-hole cut on Friday evening, the main field will be joined by the players in the All Abilities and Juniors events, giving spectators the chance to see the best of Australian golf across three separate events.

Entry to Webex Players Series Murray River is free for spectators with the final two rounds available on Kayo and Foxtel.

WEBEX PLAYERS SERIES MURRAY RIVER

Venue: Cobram-Barooga Golf Club

Prizemoney: $250,000

TV COVERAGE

Webex Players Series Murray River in honour of Jarrod Lyle is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 3pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 1pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wade Ormsby – 2025 Jakarta International Championship winner

Cam John – Three-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner

Lydia Hall – 2026 Vic Open champion

Blake Proverbs – Defending champion

Kathryn Norris – 2026 Vic Open runner-up

Christopher Wood – 2025 NSW Open champion

Mirabel Ting – Former world No.2 amateur

RECENT CHAMPIONS

2025 Blake Proverbs

2024 Kazuma Kobori

2023 Sarah Jane Smith

2022 Hannah Green

TOURNAMENT RECORDS

Highest Winning Margin: 5 Sarah Jane Smith 2022

Low 18 Holes (Round 1): 63 Lincoln Tighe 2023; Kotono Fukaya 2023

Low 36 Holes (Round 2): 128 Jake McLeod 2024; Cholcheva Wongras 2024

Low 54 Holes (Round 3): 194 Jake McLeod 2024

Low 72 Holes Score: 261 Blake Proverbs 2024

Low Round Score: 60 Cameron John 2024 (Round 3)

Low (Front) 9 Hole Score: 28 Tom Power Horan 2022 (R2); Ryan Peake 2024 (R1); Cameron John 2024 (R3)

Low (Back) 9 Hole Score: 30 Daniel Gale 2021 (R3); Andrew Kelly 2023 (R2); Michael Hendry 2024 (R1); Blake Proverbs 2024 (R2); Jason Norris 2024 (R2); Ryan Peake 2024 (R4); Kerry Mountcastle 2024 (R4)

Most Eagles in a tournament: 3 Cory Crawford 2022; Daniel Gale 2023; Zach Murray 2023; Lucas Higgins 2024; Jason Norris 2024

Most Eagles in a round 2: Austin Bautista 2021 (R2); Cory Crawford 2022 (R4); Zach Murray 2023 (R1); Daniel Beckmann 2023 (R2); Lucas Higgins 2024 (R2); Cameron John 2024 (R3); Blake Proverbs 2024 (R4); Jason Norris 2024 (R4)

Most Birdies in a tournament: 27 Anthony Quayle 2021

Most Birdies in a round: 10 Munchin Keh 2021 (R2) Tom Power Horan 2022 (R2) Jye Pickin 2024 (R2)

Consecutive Birdies in a round: 6 Daniel Gale 2022 (R1 H:10-15) Tom Power Horan 2022 (R2 H:4-9)