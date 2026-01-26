Australia’s Top 100 Golf Courses 2026

Golf Australia magazine has announced their Top-100 Australian Golf Courses list for 2026, with a number of changes to the last rankings published two years ago.

The list is compiled with input from an expert panel of golfers, travellers and architecture buffs and celebrates the country’s finest layouts, from coastal masterpieces to inland gems.

The magazine’s top golf courses list comes after their rolling two year process begun after the announcement of the 2024 rankings and intertwines with their other biennial rankings list – the 100 best public access courses in the country. The magazine says many of those on the public access list appear high up in this list, underscoring how lucky Australian golfers are with the wealth of accessible, affordable, world-class tracks.

It says a number of Australia’s top courses have seen significant change since the 2024 rankings. In Victoria, Commonwealth Golf Club has undergone extensive transformation under Tom Doak and Brian Slawnik of Renaissance Golf Design. Holes have been redesigned, green complexes and surrounds reshaped, and the entire irrigation system replaced, signalling one of the most substantial overhauls in the country. Nearby, Huntingdale Golf Club has also undergone major renovations.

“In Western Australia, Mt Lawley Golf Club officially unveiled its refurbished layout. Links Kennedy Bay is also back in Top-100 standings after extensive renovations, continuing its evolution as one of WA’s most intriguing coastal courses. Cottesloe Golf Club, too, is on the up.

Tasmania’s long-awaited Seven Mile Beach finally opened 18 holes and it’s safe to say our judging panel was wowed. And you surely will be, too. Ricky Robinson’s spectacular photos do it justice.

In Queensland, Pelican Waters reopened following redevelopment while Indooroopilly added a new dimension with the opening of the new City nine.

In New South Wales, NSW Golf Club firmed again among the country’s greatest routes. Royal Sydney completed its full renovation and sat out the judging process, simply because the work was too recent to allow for proper evaluation.”

(Note: Previously top ranked Ellerston was not part of the rankings as the magazine was again unable to put judges on-site.)

We publish the full 2026 Australian Top 100 Golf Course list below, with full acknowledgement and appreciation to the team at Golf Australia magazine.

100

CASTLE HILL CC

Castle Hill, NSW

Designers: Eric Apperly (1951); Jack Newton, Graeme Grant, John Spencer (1992–2006); Bob Harrison (2019).

The putting surfaces around Castle Hill are amazing. – Matt Laverty

Well-manicured with a reasonably challenging layout. – Craig Sebbens

99

MORNINGTON GC

Mornington, Victoria

Designers: Vern Morcom, Sloan Morpeth & Gus Jackson (1950); Jack Watson (1967); Ben Davey & Darius Oliver (ongoing).

Mornington is squeezing every drop of potential from its spectacular location. – Kevin Nolan

98

THE BRISBANE GC

Yeerongpilly, Queensland

Designers: Carnegie Clark (1904); Dr Alister MacKenzie (1926 advisory); Ross Watson (2007–2020).

Brisbane Golf Club sits on a surprisingly vast, undulating property whose playing surfaces have been dramatically improved with the removal of many trees. The first hole now offers a much less claustrophobic beginning to the round. The “extra” three holes provide players with varied layouts to add value to their memberships. – Kevin Nolan

97

ROYAL FREMANTLE GC

Fremantle, Western Australia

Designers: Arthur Oliphant & Peter Anderson (1906); Michael Coate (2004); Richard Chamberlain (ongoing).

As befitting golf “royalty”, “Freo” is beautifully conditioned, with tree-lined fairways feeding up to subtle greens protected by fine bunkering. It’s a test in the eponymous wind named “The Doctor,” and where Min Woo and Minjee Lee honed their skills. – Matt Cleary

96

BELMONT GC

Belmont, NSW

Designers: Prosper Ellis (1952); Jack Newton (2000s); James Wilcher (2018).

What a pleasant surprise this links style course was to play. The holes approaching and along the coast line are where the course really comes alive with more ground movement. – Carl Murphy

Belmont eases you in to the round with a fun, low-lying opening stretch, but truly shines on the back nine. Holes 14–16 overlooking the ocean wouldn’t look out of place on any great links course. – Michael Green

95

THE FEDERAL GC

Red Hill, ACT

Designers: Prosper Ellis (1955); Neil Crafter & Paul Mogford (ongoing).

Played here in winter, and the course was very wet but still enjoyable, with a variety of hole shapes and lengths. – Clint Rice

The undulation and mixture of holes (four par 3s, 10 par 4s, four par 5s) keep you engaged, with the surrounding bush mostly set back out of the lines of play but visually appealing as one makes one’s way around the course. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe

94 MONASH CC Ingleside, NSW Designers: James Herd Scott (1951); Bob Harrison (2014–2016); James Wilcher (2017 & ongoing). Possibly the fastest greens I’ve ever played on, which makes Monash a real test. In good condition, the Kikuyu fairways can be brilliant to play off, but it sometimes suffers in the wet. – Brett Papworth 93 THE HERITAGE G&CC – HENLEY COURSE Chirnside Park, Victoria Designer: Tony Cashmore (2006). With several holes where water is a factor (it runs by the Yarra River), the Henley Course doesn’t need length to challenge the golfer. A lovely, serene place to play. – Matt Cleary 92 INDOOROOPILLY GC – THE WEST COURSE – RED/GOLD Indooroopilly, Queensland Designer: Ross Watson (1985 & 2008); Ross Perrett & Karrie Webb (2019–ongoing). With fairways that stretch across lush, immaculate turf, it’s set on mostly level ground with gentle undulations. Well-placed bunkers and artful water hazards offer a sporting test and visual appeal. – Matt Cleary 91 SUN CITY CC Yanchep, Western Australia Designers: Murray Dawson & Bob Green (1974); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2016). A long time between visits, it was good to see how this course has developed. Since the initial renovations by OCCM, the course has bed in well. I can’t wait to see if further developments are made with the course, as there is quite a lot of potential. – Carl Murphy 90 MURRAY DOWNS G&CC Murray Downs, NSW Designers: Ted & Geoff Parslow (1988 & 2009). A must-play on any Murray trip. – Matt Cleary

89

JOONDALUP RESORT – QUARRY/LAKE COURSE

Joondalup, Western Australia

Designer: Robert Trent Jones Jnr (1985).

Got to be one of Australia’s best public-access courses. – Josh Petterwood

Wow, some spectacular holes here. – Rob Evans

88

KILLARA GC

Killara, NSW

Designers: Club members (1906); Commander John Harris (1961–1965); Prosper Ellis (1965); Harley Kruse (2020).

Killara’s routing is quirky in places, but it works. Deceptively hilly in areas, the course asks you to use every club in the bag. – Kevin Nolan

The renovations of this course have made a huge improvement, not just for play but also presentation. Varying undulation is encountered throughout. The corridors feel open on most holes, allowing the true hazards to come into play. – Carl Murphy

87

NAROOMA GC

Narooma, NSW

Designer: John Spencer (1980).

Front six holes offer superb views, with possibly two of the best holes in NSW in No. 2 and No. 3. The 7th is a disaster, and the remaining holes differ in character. Would be a great course if better conditioned. – Rob Evans

An awesome course playing two separate styles: open, ocean views before bush. Two completely different nines. – Mick Houston

Improving. Front nine not nearly as challenging as the back. Hogan’s Hole, hitting over the ocean, is a highlight. – Craig Sebbens

86

WARRNAMBOOL GC

Warrnambool, Victoria

Designers: George Lowe Jnr. (1928); Perrett Webb (ongoing).

The ‘Bool’ has some terrific holes built into dunes, but unfortunately they are flanked by some uninteresting holes. The back-to-back par 3s at 8 & 9 were a bit of a letdown after an interesting front 9. It would have been great to see the club split the spend on the clubhouse with the course, which is screaming out to achieve its true potential. – Kevin Nolan

85

STONECUTTERS RIDGE GC

Colebee, NSW

Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (2012).

A great layout and track in western Sydney. A lot of Shark in the bunkering. – Rob Evans

84

RIVERSDALE GC

Mt Waverley, Victoria

Designers: Alex Russell (1930); Neil Crafter & Paul Mogford – Golf Strategies (2007 & ongoing).

The host of Australia’s second oldest 72-hole amateur championship, The Riversdale Cup, Riversdale is a well-conditioned mix of fun mounding, pot bunkers and colourful trees. – Matt Cleary

83

PYMBLE GC

St. Ives, NSW

Designers: Carnegie Clark & Dan Soutar (1928); Eric Apperly (1953); Ross Watson (2006); James Wilcher (ongoing).

Recently remodelled a number of holes/greens, which has modernised and improved the course. Pymble is always turned out superbly, and after a lovely, friendly opening par 5, it gets properly testing. Tree-lined and sometimes pretty tight, it is a tough walk, but the clubhouse overlooking the course cures the pain! Definitely suits those who play with a little ’left to right’ flight. Much harder for the drawer. – Brett Papworth

82

SORRENTO GC

Sorrento, Victoria

Designers: Club members (1908); J.D. Scott (1929); Peter Thomson, Mike Wolveridge & Ross Perrett (2014); Neil Crafter & Paul Mogford (2012 & ongoing).

Sorrento rewards imagination over brute force, with firm, sloping fairways, and greens that make great use of the natural landscape. Club selection here can be a matter of what trajectory each club offers as much as their distance, given the ever-present, multi-directional winds which protect par like Gollum with his “Precious”. – Matt Cleary

Immaculate conditioning, a great vibe at the clubhouse and a surprising amount of undulation will keep your golf on its toes. Take an extra club (or two) on the uphill shots. – James Bennett

81

BLACK BULL GC

Yarrawonga, Victoria

Designers: Peter Thomson & Ross Perrett (2015).

Black Bull has plenty of appeal for a getaway weekend, though architecturally, it offers very few moments where you feel compelled to flirt with danger for a reward. The out-of-play plantings are amongst the worst I have encountered, with long spiky grass plants swallowing balls and adding to round times. – Kevin Nolan

80

MT COMPASS GOLF COURSE

Mt Compass, South Australia

Designers: Brian & Neil Crafter (1995 & 1998); Neil Crafter (2016 & ongoing).

The conditioning of Mt Compass alone make it a great place to play. The fun 3rd and 4th holes will test your iron play out, and the demanding par-5 10th is a real highlight. – Michael Green

Large, quality, bentgrass greens on a sand-based site that plays hard and fast. – Matt Cleary

79

THE GLADES GC

Robina, Queensland

Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (2000).

The Glades proved in my latest visit that clever design can overcome a mediocre site — a definite case of turning something ordinary into something elegant. – Kevin Nolan

78

PELICAN WATERS GC

Pelican Waters, Queensland

Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (2000); Greg Norman (2023 & ongoing).

Challenging and well-maintained, the rolling links-style land is well guarded by water and demands strategic play. Greg Norman’s first design on the Sunshine Coast is still kicking goals thanks to … Greg Norman! – Matt Cleary

77

MAROOCHY RIVER GC

Bli Bli, Queensland

Designer: Graham Marsh (2015).

The now-matured layout has the best green complexes on the Sunshine Coast and is always in good nick. A great mixture of holes with a potential card-ruining 18th – a longish par 4 that will play into the prevailing wind, with a fair-sized lake at the front. Don’t be short! – Peter Martin

76

SETTLERS RUN G&CC

Botanic Ridge, Victoria

Designers: Greg Norman, Bob Harrison & Harley Kruse (2007).

Settlers Run has had a tough couple of winters and will bounce back as drainage issues are resolved. A vibrant club deserving of a great course. – Kevin Nolan

75

AVONDALE GC

Pymble, NSW

Designers: Eric Apperly (1927); Ross Watson (2008).

A slice of the Aussie bushland just 20 minutes from Sydney CBD. The course plays along the tops and edges of the ridges that dominate the property. Beautifully presented, a great and thoughtful vegetation management plan with immaculate green complexes and healthy couch fairways. Avondale is an exceptional members course. – Kevin Nolan

74

LINKS LADY BAY RESORT

Normanville, South Australia

Designers: Jack Newton, Graeme Grant & John Spencer (2000).

Links Lady Bay stays true to its links roots with wide fairways and a brilliant stretch from 11–13. It can be a test for the casual golfer, and the surrounding houses change the feel a little, but the design still shines as one to play south of Adelaide. – Michael Green

The first time I played Links Lady Bay it was with former Test cricketer Jason Gillespie, who has a holiday home that borders the course. I spoke so often and cooingly of the bunkering that Jason told me to shut up about the bunkering. Rolling through strategic mounding, it’s a cracking and fun place to play. – Matt Cleary

73

THE WESTERN AUSTRALIAN GC

Yokine, Western Australia

Designers: Eustace Cohen & Victor Steffanoni (1927); Alex Russell (1928); Graham Marsh (2001 & ongoing).

Modelled after Pebble Beach’s iconic Rolex, WAGC’s own timepiece is a captivating feature, set against the vista of rolling fairways, mature trees, flower beds, a lake, and the almost anachronistic 21st-Century Perth city skyline in the distance. The elegance of the outlook sets the tone for a course which effortlessly treads the fine line between challenge and charm. – Joel Innes

72

ROYAL HOBART GC

Seven Mile Beach, Tasmania

Designers: Vern Morcom (1963); Richard Chamberlain (ongoing).

Great condition but lacks a little variety. Greens are world-class. – Alex Johnston

I’ve always found Royal Hobart to be Tasmania’s closest course to Melbourne’s sand belt. Built on sand and with a rich history of hosting tournaments including the Australian Open, it has a new hole out of place with different bunkering and design to the rest of the course. Is this the start of a complete redesign? Hole 7 is a new hole and it’s a links design, the rest of the course is not that. – Clint Rice

71

SANCTUARY LAKES GC

Sanctuary Lakes, Victoria

Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (2000).

The Shark and Bob Harrison turned an old salt mine into a championship golf course 20 minutes from the Melbourne CBD. A must-play on the way to the Bellarine. – Matt Cleary

70

KALGOORLIE GC

Kalgoorlie, Western Australia

Designer: Graham Marsh (2010).

Stunning visually with its contrast of red dirt and green fairways, “Kal” sports gum trees, marsupials and an array of bird and lizard life. And it’s a lot of fun to play. – Matt Cleary

69

TASMANIA GC

Barilla Bay, Tasmania

Designer: Al Howard (1972).

Tree-removal has opened some amazing vistas. – Josh Petterwood

Tasmania winds around soaring eucalypts and delivers one of the best par-5s in the country in its daring, heroic 3rd over Barilla Bay. The course is let down by some weaker holes, but the Club has a master plan to address these issues. I feel that the proposed addition of fairway bunkers seems an unnecessary expense, especially with the ongoing maintenance costs. – Kevin Nolan

Stunning views and terrific variety off the tee. Going through major changes and should improve sharply. – Alex Johnston

Challenging golf course, that would benefit from some substantial capital works and increased upkeep. – Craig Sebbens

68

COTTESLOE GC

Swanbourne, Western Australia

Designers: David Anderson (1931); Alex Russell (1939); Justin Seward & Boyd King (1960); Peter Thomson & Michael Wolveridge (1980); Graham Marsh (1998 & ongoing).

In March of 2024, with his redesign 26 years in the making, Graham Marsh wrote to the membership of Cottesloe GC: “It is now time to let the Cottesloe Lion roar.” Two years later, Cottesloe is roaring. – Matt Cleary

67

MOONAH LINKS – OPEN COURSE

Fingal, Victoria

Designers: Peter Thomson, Mike Wolveridge & Ross Perrett (2001).

The Open Course at Moonah Links still feels like a jigsaw puzzle missing a few pieces – a magnificent site caught in a routing that never quite breathes – yet the bones are good enough that a transformation, Gunnamatta-style, could make it extraordinary. – Kevin Nolan

66 RANFURLIE GC Cranbourne West, Victoria Designers: Mike Clayton (2002); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2017). Ranfurlie continues to mature gracefully. Wide corridors, classic Sandbelt bunkering, and clever green angles combine with expanding native plantings to ground the course beautifully in its landscape. Under the watchful eye of a new Superintendent there have been steady improvements with more to come. Ranfurlie is surely one of the most underrated in Australia. – Kevin Nolan 65 RACV HEALESVILLE Healesville, Victoria Designer: Mike Clayton (2009). Thoroughly enjoyable test of your short game and an absolute wildlife haven. – Alex Johnston A really well-designed short course on undulating land which is always fun to play. To me, the greens are one of the big standouts, offering challenging contours, negating some of the shorter hole lengths. Will be interesting in the next ranking period, with potentially significant work on three holes to be undertaken to allow new buildings near the 18th green. – Carl Murphy 64 THE GRAND GC Gilston, Queensland Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (1997). A great course and a real pleasure to play. – Mick Houston 63 SANCTUARY COVE G&CC – PINES COURSE Sanctuary Cove, Queensland Designers: Arnold Palmer & Ed Seay (1989). A recent revamp of the greens and surrounds has brought this course back to its former glory. A fantastic facility and always a game to look forward to. – Peter Martin 62 THE CUT GC Dawesville, Western Australia Designer: James Wilcher (2004). Sitting behind Pyramids Beach, a wonderful test of golf awaits. Significant dune scape abounds with four holes just behind the beach and a few more playing to or from there. The undulation has allowed the architect to produce some magnificent holes: 2, 3, 4, and 12 are fine examples of this. Despite some of the holes being around residential housing, I didn’t feel like I was playing in that environment, such was the quality of the holes. One detracting factor was the signage. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe 61 THE EASTERN GC – SOUTH COURSE Yering, Victoria Designer: Greg Norman (2015). Wide, long, expansive, challenging and typically “big” Greg Norman design that’s a Yarra Valley must-play. – Matt Cleary 60 THE VINTAGE GC Pokolbin, NSW Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (2004) The course offered a real variety of shots, especially off the tee, where the architect really wanted you to take on the water carries. The par 3’s all varied in distance which had you thinking on each tee. – Kevin Nolan 59 ST MICHAELS GC Little Bay, NSW Designers: Michael Moran & C.W Cole (1938); Ben Chambers Centreline Golf (ongoing) Blind tee shots the only letdown of an otherwise great course. – Rob Evans A great test in the wind, and a lot of fun away from the ti-tree. Pure greens. Only knock for mine is it doesn’t make full use of it coastal setting. The Coast next door a case in point. – Matt Cleary 58 MEADOW SPRINGS G&CC Meadow Springs, Western Australia Designer: Robert Trent Jones Jnr (1993) Yet another great track in the Mandurah area. – Rob Evans 57 TERREY HILLS G&CC Terrey Hills, NSW Designers: Graham Marsh & Ross Watson (1994); Graham Marsh (2017) Great layout, proper championship golf course. Always in excellent condition and has about half a dozen holes that could be described as ‘signature’. – Brett Papworth A championship layout always in great nick. The new 17th looks mint. – Matt Cleary 56 THE LINKS HOPE ISLAND Hope Island, Queensland Designers: Peter Thomson, Mike Wolveridge & Ross Perrett (1997); Mike Wolveridge & Ross Perrett (2021) A great resort golf course. – Josh Petterwood 55 THIRTEENTH BEACH LINKS – CREEK COURSE Barwon Heads, Victoria Designers: Tony Cashmore & Sir Nick Faldo (2004); Darius Oliver (ongoing) The Creek course offers a refined contrast to its neighbouring Beach Course, presentation one par with the Beach but less strategic. The design rewards precision and course management, with wide fairways that funnel into well-defended greens framed by subtle contouring. It’s beautifully maintained, with immaculate conditioning and a layout that flows naturally through the landscape, the kind of course you appreciate more with every round. – Clint Rice Loads of fun. I’ll be back. – Rob Williamson 54 ROSEBUD CC – NORTH COURSE Rosebud, Victoria Designers: Jack Watson (1964); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCM (2019 & ongoing) The work completed by OCM is a wonderful start on the road to fulfilling its true potential. Magnificent back 9 with undulating fairways lined by pine trees. – Rob Williamson 53 ELANORA CC Elanora Heights, NSW Designers: Dan Soutar (1929); James Wilcher (2004) Whilst beautifully routed to take advantage of the undulating terrain, Elanora isn’t the most strategically demanding course. Accuracy is a prerequisite to a good score. The course presentation was exceptional for such a demanding site. – Kevin Nolan Some spectacular holes – excellent condition. It’s a proper, group one, “members” course that’s clearly not battling for money for upkeep. Some nice views over the northern beaches hinterland.- Rob Evans 52 THE GRANGE GC – EAST COURSE Grange, South Australia Designers: Vern Morcom (1967); Greg Norman (2013) A long course with a links feel on some of the holes, this course was exposed to strong wind the day I played it which made it longer again. Trees are set back from the playing lines on most holes with bunkering strategically placed to catch the misdirected risk and reward shots. For mine, this is a very well-maintained course with great drainage and some interesting questions put to the golfer. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe 51 SPRING VALLEY GC Clayton South, Victoria Designers: Vern Morcom (1948); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2017) Beautiful bunkering and green complexes. Doesn’t lose a whole lot to its more illustrious Sandbelt neighbours. – Matt Cleary 50 MOONAH LINKS – LEGENDS COURSE Fingal, Victoria Designer: Ross Perrett (2003) Moonah Legends is the better layout compared to its sibling but is hurting under the strain of heavy, less-careful/considerate public play. – Kevin Nolan 49 SANDRINGHAM GOLF LINKS Cheltenham, Victoria Designers: Vern Morcom (1932 & 1956); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCM (2020) One of the best designed public access courses in the Melbourne metro area. Well matured since the rebuild, this short course continues to offer great golf to all levels of player. – Carl Murphy A terrific example of what can be produced on a small piece of land when it comes to interesting golf. Wide playing corridors with interesting green complexes, this course really benefits from having its neighbour being one of the best courses in the world. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe 48 PORTSEA GC Portsea, Victoria Designers: Jock Young (1926); Alex Russell (1929); Sloan Morpeth & Jack Howard (1965); Mike Clayton (2000); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCM (2017 & ongoing) Lovely walk, the upgrade will only improve it. – Josh Petterwood Enjoyable and picturesque little course, despite being a little confined for space. – Rob Williamson 47 BROOKWATER GC Brookwater, Queensland Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (2002) On a site that is not golf friendly, Brookwater offers dramatic shot-making often leading to memorable moments. – Kevin Nolan Originally surrounded by bushland, Brookwater now is surrounded mainly by housing. The course still holds onto some of its original uniqueness, but it’s certainly not the beast it once was. The tree in the middle of the second fairway stands as a tribute to Bob Harrison, but for mine, it should be removed. Brookwater will always be the course you’re happy to play once or maybe twice a year, for some sadistic challenge, but it will never be the course you want to play week in, week out. – Peter Robinson 46 JOONDALUP RESORT – QUARRY/DUNE COURSE Joondalup, Western Australia Designer: Robert Trent Jones Jnr (1985) A big, bold course. Robert Trent Jones Jnr certainly delivered. Meandering around and through parts of a quarry, making this quite a unique experience, but still delivering good design throughout the remaining holes. – Carl Murphy 45 BOUGLE RUN Bridport, Tasmania Designer: Bill Coore (2021) A perfect complement to the other two courses. Amazingly fun. – Josh Petterwood Bougle Run is fun, quirky, and full of good holes. It’s a great opportunity to hit a few shots you wouldn’t normally play. Let your imagination run wild on the tee and attempt to use the bumps, hollows, slopes, and even the wind to guide your ball toward the holes, and once it’s on its way, enjoy the ride! – Kevin Nolan Crazy that a short course could be this good. So much fun. And a great little addition on the morning of your departure. Helps that I had a hole in one! – Alex Johnston A short course sitting on top of the dune, it offers some fun golf where you can try a variety of shots. Take in the scenery below of Lost Farm as you navigate around. – Carl Murphy 44 HAMILTON ISLAND GC Dent Island, Queensland Designers: Peter Thomson & Ross Perrett (2003) A good, challenging course with lots of contours and elevation climbs and drops. Cart suggested. – Craig Sebbens 43 CURLEWIS GC Curlewis, Victoria Designers: Vern Morcom (1947); Mike Clayton (2009 & ongoing) Curlewis is evolving so quickly that every visit feels like checking in on a brand-new version of the same course. – Kevin Nolan 42 BONVILLE GOLF RESORT Bonville North, NSW Designers: Terry Watson & Ted Stirling (1992) Presented well and always a challenge. Visually fantastic. – Paddy White 41 ROYAL CANBERRA GC – WESTBOURNE COURSE Yarralumla, ACT Designers: Commander John Harris (1962); Peter Thomson & Mike Wolveridge (1984); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2017) Fun to play – lots of room and play off short grass. Green complexes excellent. – Rob Evans Becoming a great course (again) now all the renovations are completed. – Mick Houston Manicured and fun, they’ve got couch fairways now, and they roll true. Best greens in Canberra. Best inland golf course in Australia. – Matt Cleary New grass has bedded in well. Opening it up has added to ‘wow’ factor. – Paddy White 40 THE GRANGE GC – WEST COURSE Grange, South Australia Designers: Vern Morcom (1956); Mike Clayton (2008) I was lucky enough to play Grange West as they were setting up for the LIV tournament. I love all the work that has been done in the non-play areas; the sandy wastelands are just beautiful. – Kevin Nolan This had room and fun – most golf of short grass and a great course. – Rob Evans The home of LIV in Australia and also Greg Norman’s first professional win back in 1976, this course provides the people playing here fantastic playing conditions on somewhat less interesting land than its neighbours, in my view. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe 39 BONNIE DOON GC Pagewood, NSW Designers: Lance Giddings & Eric Apperly (1937); Prosper Ellis (1951); Ross Watson (1995-2003); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2019) This is a masterpiece of what can be done on a mere 34 hectares. Condition superb – surely the best draining course in the country. – Rob Evans The model for the wide, open, “inland links” style of architecture favoured by Ogilvy, Clayton, Cocking, Mead, Doak, and probably a few others. It is top fun. – Matt Cleary The mixture of holes is a feature; the removal of non-native trees and the addition of wasteland areas keeps The Doon very much in the links style. Undulating greens coupled with subtle movement in the generous fairways ask most golfers to hit shorter, more precise shots to give themselves a chance to hit approach shots close to pins. That’s not to say length isn’t rewarded, but the shorter hitter can match them and even beat them across 18 holes when the conditions become difficult. With a par of 71 at just under 6,000 meters, the composition of holes provides variety to keep players engaged with what’s in front of them. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe 38 LINKS KENNEDY BAY Port Kennedy, Western Australia Designers: Michael Coate, Roger Mackay & Ian Baker-Finch (1998); Graham Marsh & Trevor Strachan (2020-ongoing) I would be trying to get here first thing in the morning before the wind picks up, because if you can’t play in the wind, that place will eat you up. It’s an unreal layout and a really great addition to WA’s links courses. – Joel Innes 37 MAGENTA SHORES G&CC Magenta, NSW Designer: Ross Watson (2006 & 2020) Magenta Shores has a number of tricky holes asking you to precisely hit shots over undulations into blind landing areas. It was a lot of fun and repeated plays would only make it better. – Kevin Nolan 36 THE AUSTRALIAN GC Kensington, NSW Designer: Jack Nicklaus (1977 & 2013) A genuine “big boy” championship golf course. When he first saw it, Michael Block said it reminded him of Augusta. – Matt Cleary 35 NEWCASTLE GC Stockton, NSW Designers: Eric Apperly (1937); Bob Harrison (ongoing) Newcastle rocks and rolls its way through (sometimes too) dense tree-lined fairways. The constant elevation changes challenge every player with varied and awkward stances. For a course with so much movement I was a little disappointed with the bland par 3s. – Kevin Nolan Great track in great condition. Really enjoyable. – Rob Evans 34 CONCORD GC Concord, NSW Designers: Dan Soutar (1916); Ross Watson (1997); Mark Parker (2009); Tom Doak – Renaissance Golf Design (2018) The Tom Doak-designed greens have made Concord a second/third-shot course. Hitting the widened fairways is no longer the issue at Concord; it’s where the pin is on the green which has added the much-needed variation to the course. The new putting surfaces are very tricky, so there is an emphasis on the placement of your ball on the green. When the greens are hard and fast, as designed, playing Concord without a three-putt is near impossible. – Matt Laverty. 33 PORT FAIRY GL Port Fairy, Victoria Designers: Club members (1963); Kevin Hartley (1989); Mike Clayton (2000 & ongoing) Set behind the dunes of Port Fairy Bay this course, in particular the back 9, has wow factor aplenty. A gentle handshake par 5 welcomes you (if you pick the right line – stay left) and holes increase in difficulty as your round continues. Wind and undulation with relatively flat greens underpin what emerges as a place you’re very happy to have travelled to play. The wow factor hit me on the 12th tee and it kept on reoccurring until the sea disappeared as we turned for home. A must-play for anyone with the means to get there. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe 32 GLENELG GC Novar Gardens, South Australia Designers: Herbert L. Rymill (1927); Vern Morcom (1955); Neil Crafter & Bob Tuohy (2004); Neil Crafter & Paul Mogford with Ryan Van Der Veen and Bob Tuohy (ongoing) The bunker renovation at Glenelg looks fantastic; it can only enhance its reputation amongst the top courses in not just SA but Australia-wide. – Kevin Nolan The recent changes are great and have maintained the character of the course. – Matt Laverty One of the Big Four courses in Adelaide, I found this course delightful despite three holes being out of play due to the ongoing improvement the club is undertaking. A mixture of wide and narrow playing corridors with off-chamber slopes and two- and three-tiered greens keeps one engaged throughout the round. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe 31 13th BEACH Golf links – BEACH COURSE Barwon Heads, Victoria Designers: Tony Cashmore (2001); Darius Oliver (ongoing) This is a beauty – fun, spectacular and hard to fault. Wind a factor. It has an open “feel” but you still have to put your golf ball in the right areas. It’s not always bomb away with driver. – Rob Evans The Beach course is impressive and the layout captures the spirit of true links golf. Exposed to coastal winds and shaped by dunes, it demands commitment on every shot or it can bring you undone. My #1 links choice on the Bellarine Peninsula. – Clint Rice The 17th at Magenta Shores. PHOTO: Brendan James / Snaphook Media