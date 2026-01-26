Australia’s Top 100 Golf Courses 2026

Golf Australia magazine has announced their Top-100 Australian Golf Courses list for 2026, with a number of changes to the last rankings published two years ago.
The list is compiled with input from an expert panel of golfers, travellers and architecture buffs and celebrates the country’s finest layouts, from coastal masterpieces to inland gems.
The magazine’s top golf courses list comes after their rolling two year process begun after the announcement of the 2024 rankings and intertwines with their other biennial rankings list – the 100 best public access courses in the country. The magazine says many of those on the public access list appear high up in this list, underscoring how lucky Australian golfers are with the wealth of accessible, affordable, world-class tracks.
It says a number of Australia’s top courses have seen significant change since the 2024 rankings. In Victoria, Commonwealth Golf Club has undergone extensive transformation under Tom Doak and Brian Slawnik of Renaissance Golf Design. Holes have been redesigned, green complexes and surrounds reshaped, and the entire irrigation system replaced, signalling one of the most substantial overhauls in the country. Nearby, Huntingdale Golf Club has also undergone major renovations.
“In Western Australia, Mt Lawley Golf Club officially unveiled its refurbished layout. Links Kennedy Bay is also back in Top-100 standings after extensive renovations, continuing its evolution as one of WA’s most intriguing coastal courses. Cottesloe Golf Club, too, is on the up.
Tasmania’s long-awaited Seven Mile Beach finally opened 18 holes and it’s safe to say our judging panel was wowed. And you surely will be, too. Ricky Robinson’s spectacular photos do it justice.
In Queensland, Pelican Waters reopened following redevelopment while Indooroopilly added a new dimension with the opening of the new City nine.
In New South Wales, NSW Golf Club firmed again among the country’s greatest routes. Royal Sydney completed its full renovation and sat out the judging process, simply because the work was too recent to allow for proper evaluation.”
(Note: Previously top ranked Ellerston was not part of the rankings as the magazine was again unable to put judges on-site.)
We publish the full 2026 Australian Top 100 Golf Course list below, with full acknowledgement and appreciation to the team at Golf Australia magazine.
100
CASTLE HILL CC
Castle Hill, NSW
Designers: Eric Apperly (1951); Jack Newton, Graeme Grant, John Spencer (1992–2006); Bob Harrison (2019).
The putting surfaces around Castle Hill are amazing. – Matt Laverty
Well-manicured with a reasonably challenging layout. – Craig Sebbens
99
MORNINGTON GC
Mornington, Victoria
Designers: Vern Morcom, Sloan Morpeth & Gus Jackson (1950); Jack Watson (1967); Ben Davey & Darius Oliver (ongoing).
Mornington is squeezing every drop of potential from its spectacular location. – Kevin Nolan
98
THE BRISBANE GC
Yeerongpilly, Queensland
Designers: Carnegie Clark (1904); Dr Alister MacKenzie (1926 advisory); Ross Watson (2007–2020).
Brisbane Golf Club sits on a surprisingly vast, undulating property whose playing surfaces have been dramatically improved with the removal of many trees. The first hole now offers a much less claustrophobic beginning to the round. The “extra” three holes provide players with varied layouts to add value to their memberships. – Kevin Nolan
97
ROYAL FREMANTLE GC
Fremantle, Western Australia
Designers: Arthur Oliphant & Peter Anderson (1906); Michael Coate (2004); Richard Chamberlain (ongoing).
As befitting golf “royalty”, “Freo” is beautifully conditioned, with tree-lined fairways feeding up to subtle greens protected by fine bunkering. It’s a test in the eponymous wind named “The Doctor,” and where Min Woo and Minjee Lee honed their skills. – Matt Cleary
96
BELMONT GC
Belmont, NSW
Designers: Prosper Ellis (1952); Jack Newton (2000s); James Wilcher (2018).
What a pleasant surprise this links style course was to play. The holes approaching and along the coast line are where the course really comes alive with more ground movement. – Carl Murphy
Belmont eases you in to the round with a fun, low-lying opening stretch, but truly shines on the back nine. Holes 14–16 overlooking the ocean wouldn’t look out of place on any great links course. – Michael Green
95
THE FEDERAL GC
Red Hill, ACT
Designers: Prosper Ellis (1955); Neil Crafter & Paul Mogford (ongoing).
Played here in winter, and the course was very wet but still enjoyable, with a variety of hole shapes and lengths. – Clint Rice
The undulation and mixture of holes (four par 3s, 10 par 4s, four par 5s) keep you engaged, with the surrounding bush mostly set back out of the lines of play but visually appealing as one makes one’s way around the course. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
89
JOONDALUP RESORT – QUARRY/LAKE COURSE
Joondalup, Western Australia
Designer: Robert Trent Jones Jnr (1985).
Got to be one of Australia’s best public-access courses. – Josh Petterwood
Wow, some spectacular holes here. – Rob Evans
88
KILLARA GC
Killara, NSW
Designers: Club members (1906); Commander John Harris (1961–1965); Prosper Ellis (1965); Harley Kruse (2020).
Killara’s routing is quirky in places, but it works. Deceptively hilly in areas, the course asks you to use every club in the bag. – Kevin Nolan
The renovations of this course have made a huge improvement, not just for play but also presentation. Varying undulation is encountered throughout. The corridors feel open on most holes, allowing the true hazards to come into play. – Carl Murphy
87
NAROOMA GC
Narooma, NSW
Designer: John Spencer (1980).
Front six holes offer superb views, with possibly two of the best holes in NSW in No. 2 and No. 3. The 7th is a disaster, and the remaining holes differ in character. Would be a great course if better conditioned. – Rob Evans
An awesome course playing two separate styles: open, ocean views before bush. Two completely different nines. – Mick Houston
Improving. Front nine not nearly as challenging as the back. Hogan’s Hole, hitting over the ocean, is a highlight. – Craig Sebbens
86
WARRNAMBOOL GC
Warrnambool, Victoria
Designers: George Lowe Jnr. (1928); Perrett Webb (ongoing).
The ‘Bool’ has some terrific holes built into dunes, but unfortunately they are flanked by some uninteresting holes. The back-to-back par 3s at 8 & 9 were a bit of a letdown after an interesting front 9. It would have been great to see the club split the spend on the clubhouse with the course, which is screaming out to achieve its true potential. – Kevin Nolan
85
STONECUTTERS RIDGE GC
Colebee, NSW
Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (2012).
A great layout and track in western Sydney. A lot of Shark in the bunkering. – Rob Evans
84
RIVERSDALE GC
Mt Waverley, Victoria
Designers: Alex Russell (1930); Neil Crafter & Paul Mogford – Golf Strategies (2007 & ongoing).
The host of Australia’s second oldest 72-hole amateur championship, The Riversdale Cup, Riversdale is a well-conditioned mix of fun mounding, pot bunkers and colourful trees. – Matt Cleary
83
PYMBLE GC
St. Ives, NSW
Designers: Carnegie Clark & Dan Soutar (1928); Eric Apperly (1953); Ross Watson (2006); James Wilcher (ongoing).
Recently remodelled a number of holes/greens, which has modernised and improved the course. Pymble is always turned out superbly, and after a lovely, friendly opening par 5, it gets properly testing. Tree-lined and sometimes pretty tight, it is a tough walk, but the clubhouse overlooking the course cures the pain! Definitely suits those who play with a little ’left to right’ flight. Much harder for the drawer. – Brett Papworth
82
SORRENTO GC
Sorrento, Victoria
Designers: Club members (1908); J.D. Scott (1929); Peter Thomson, Mike Wolveridge & Ross Perrett (2014); Neil Crafter & Paul Mogford (2012 & ongoing).
Sorrento rewards imagination over brute force, with firm, sloping fairways, and greens that make great use of the natural landscape. Club selection here can be a matter of what trajectory each club offers as much as their distance, given the ever-present, multi-directional winds which protect par like Gollum with his “Precious”. – Matt Cleary
Immaculate conditioning, a great vibe at the clubhouse and a surprising amount of undulation will keep your golf on its toes. Take an extra club (or two) on the uphill shots. – James Bennett
81
BLACK BULL GC
Yarrawonga, Victoria
Designers: Peter Thomson & Ross Perrett (2015).
Black Bull has plenty of appeal for a getaway weekend, though architecturally, it offers very few moments where you feel compelled to flirt with danger for a reward. The out-of-play plantings are amongst the worst I have encountered, with long spiky grass plants swallowing balls and adding to round times. – Kevin Nolan
80
MT COMPASS GOLF COURSE
Mt Compass, South Australia
Designers: Brian & Neil Crafter (1995 & 1998); Neil Crafter (2016 & ongoing).
The conditioning of Mt Compass alone make it a great place to play. The fun 3rd and 4th holes will test your iron play out, and the demanding par-5 10th is a real highlight. – Michael Green
Large, quality, bentgrass greens on a sand-based site that plays hard and fast. – Matt Cleary
79
THE GLADES GC
Robina, Queensland
Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (2000).
The Glades proved in my latest visit that clever design can overcome a mediocre site — a definite case of turning something ordinary into something elegant. – Kevin Nolan
78
PELICAN WATERS GC
Pelican Waters, Queensland
Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (2000); Greg Norman (2023 & ongoing).
Challenging and well-maintained, the rolling links-style land is well guarded by water and demands strategic play. Greg Norman’s first design on the Sunshine Coast is still kicking goals thanks to … Greg Norman! – Matt Cleary
77
MAROOCHY RIVER GC
Bli Bli, Queensland
Designer: Graham Marsh (2015).
The now-matured layout has the best green complexes on the Sunshine Coast and is always in good nick. A great mixture of holes with a potential card-ruining 18th – a longish par 4 that will play into the prevailing wind, with a fair-sized lake at the front. Don’t be short! – Peter Martin
76
SETTLERS RUN G&CC
Botanic Ridge, Victoria
Designers: Greg Norman, Bob Harrison & Harley Kruse (2007).
Settlers Run has had a tough couple of winters and will bounce back as drainage issues are resolved. A vibrant club deserving of a great course. – Kevin Nolan
75
AVONDALE GC
Pymble, NSW
Designers: Eric Apperly (1927); Ross Watson (2008).
A slice of the Aussie bushland just 20 minutes from Sydney CBD. The course plays along the tops and edges of the ridges that dominate the property. Beautifully presented, a great and thoughtful vegetation management plan with immaculate green complexes and healthy couch fairways. Avondale is an exceptional members course. – Kevin Nolan
74
LINKS LADY BAY RESORT
Normanville, South Australia
Designers: Jack Newton, Graeme Grant & John Spencer (2000).
Links Lady Bay stays true to its links roots with wide fairways and a brilliant stretch from 11–13. It can be a test for the casual golfer, and the surrounding houses change the feel a little, but the design still shines as one to play south of Adelaide. – Michael Green
The first time I played Links Lady Bay it was with former Test cricketer Jason Gillespie, who has a holiday home that borders the course. I spoke so often and cooingly of the bunkering that Jason told me to shut up about the bunkering. Rolling through strategic mounding, it’s a cracking and fun place to play. – Matt Cleary
73
THE WESTERN AUSTRALIAN GC
Yokine, Western Australia
Designers: Eustace Cohen & Victor Steffanoni (1927); Alex Russell (1928); Graham Marsh (2001 & ongoing).
Modelled after Pebble Beach’s iconic Rolex, WAGC’s own timepiece is a captivating feature, set against the vista of rolling fairways, mature trees, flower beds, a lake, and the almost anachronistic 21st-Century Perth city skyline in the distance. The elegance of the outlook sets the tone for a course which effortlessly treads the fine line between challenge and charm. – Joel Innes
ROYAL HOBART GC
Seven Mile Beach, Tasmania
Designers: Vern Morcom (1963); Richard Chamberlain (ongoing).
Great condition but lacks a little variety. Greens are world-class. – Alex Johnston
I’ve always found Royal Hobart to be Tasmania’s closest course to Melbourne’s sand belt. Built on sand and with a rich history of hosting tournaments including the Australian Open, it has a new hole out of place with different bunkering and design to the rest of the course. Is this the start of a complete redesign? Hole 7 is a new hole and it’s a links design, the rest of the course is not that. – Clint Rice
71
SANCTUARY LAKES GC
Sanctuary Lakes, Victoria
Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (2000).
The Shark and Bob Harrison turned an old salt mine into a championship golf course 20 minutes from the Melbourne CBD. A must-play on the way to the Bellarine. – Matt Cleary
70
KALGOORLIE GC
Kalgoorlie, Western Australia
Designer: Graham Marsh (2010).
Stunning visually with its contrast of red dirt and green fairways, “Kal” sports gum trees, marsupials and an array of bird and lizard life. And it’s a lot of fun to play. – Matt Cleary
69
TASMANIA GC
Barilla Bay, Tasmania
Designer: Al Howard (1972).
Tree-removal has opened some amazing vistas. – Josh Petterwood
Tasmania winds around soaring eucalypts and delivers one of the best par-5s in the country in its daring, heroic 3rd over Barilla Bay. The course is let down by some weaker holes, but the Club has a master plan to address these issues. I feel that the proposed addition of fairway bunkers seems an unnecessary expense, especially with the ongoing maintenance costs. – Kevin Nolan
Stunning views and terrific variety off the tee. Going through major changes and should improve sharply. – Alex Johnston
Challenging golf course, that would benefit from some substantial capital works and increased upkeep. – Craig Sebbens
68
COTTESLOE GC
Swanbourne, Western Australia
Designers: David Anderson (1931); Alex Russell (1939); Justin Seward & Boyd King (1960); Peter Thomson & Michael Wolveridge (1980); Graham Marsh (1998 & ongoing).
In March of 2024, with his redesign 26 years in the making, Graham Marsh wrote to the membership of Cottesloe GC: “It is now time to let the Cottesloe Lion roar.” Two years later, Cottesloe is roaring. – Matt Cleary
67
MOONAH LINKS – OPEN COURSE
Fingal, Victoria
Designers: Peter Thomson, Mike Wolveridge & Ross Perrett (2001).
The Open Course at Moonah Links still feels like a jigsaw puzzle missing a few pieces – a magnificent site caught in a routing that never quite breathes – yet the bones are good enough that a transformation, Gunnamatta-style, could make it extraordinary. – Kevin Nolan
66
RANFURLIE GC
Cranbourne West, Victoria
Designers: Mike Clayton (2002); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2017).
Ranfurlie continues to mature gracefully. Wide corridors, classic Sandbelt bunkering, and clever green angles combine with expanding native plantings to ground the course beautifully in its landscape. Under the watchful eye of a new Superintendent there have been steady improvements with more to come. Ranfurlie is surely one of the most underrated in Australia. – Kevin Nolan
RACV HEALESVILLE
Healesville, Victoria
Designer: Mike Clayton (2009).
Thoroughly enjoyable test of your short game and an absolute wildlife haven. – Alex Johnston
A really well-designed short course on undulating land which is always fun to play. To me, the greens are one of the big standouts, offering challenging contours, negating some of the shorter hole lengths. Will be interesting in the next ranking period, with potentially significant work on three holes to be undertaken to allow new buildings near the 18th green. – Carl Murphy
64
THE GRAND GC
Gilston, Queensland
Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (1997).
A great course and a real pleasure to play. – Mick Houston
63
SANCTUARY COVE G&CC – PINES COURSE
Sanctuary Cove, Queensland
Designers: Arnold Palmer & Ed Seay (1989).
A recent revamp of the greens and surrounds has brought this course back to its former glory. A fantastic facility and always a game to look forward to. – Peter Martin
62
THE CUT GC
Dawesville, Western Australia
Designer: James Wilcher (2004).
Sitting behind Pyramids Beach, a wonderful test of golf awaits. Significant dune scape abounds with four holes just behind the beach and a few more playing to or from there. The undulation has allowed the architect to produce some magnificent holes: 2, 3, 4, and 12 are fine examples of this. Despite some of the holes being around residential housing, I didn’t feel like I was playing in that environment, such was the quality of the holes. One detracting factor was the signage. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
61
THE EASTERN GC – SOUTH COURSE
Yering, Victoria
Designer: Greg Norman (2015).
Wide, long, expansive, challenging and typically “big” Greg Norman design that’s a Yarra Valley must-play. – Matt Cleary
60
THE VINTAGE GC
Pokolbin, NSW
Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (2004)
The course offered a real variety of shots, especially off the tee, where the architect really wanted you to take on the water carries. The par 3’s all varied in distance which had you thinking on each tee. – Kevin Nolan
59
ST MICHAELS GC
Little Bay, NSW
Designers: Michael Moran & C.W Cole (1938); Ben Chambers Centreline Golf (ongoing)
Blind tee shots the only letdown of an otherwise great course. – Rob Evans
A great test in the wind, and a lot of fun away from the ti-tree. Pure greens. Only knock for mine is it doesn’t make full use of it coastal setting. The Coast next door a case in point. – Matt Cleary
58
MEADOW SPRINGS G&CC
Meadow Springs, Western Australia
Designer: Robert Trent Jones Jnr (1993)
Yet another great track in the Mandurah area. – Rob Evans
57
TERREY HILLS G&CC
Terrey Hills, NSW
Designers: Graham Marsh & Ross Watson (1994); Graham Marsh (2017)
Great layout, proper championship golf course. Always in excellent condition and has about half a dozen holes that could be described as ‘signature’. – Brett Papworth
A championship layout always in great nick. The new 17th looks mint. – Matt Cleary
56
THE LINKS HOPE ISLAND
Hope Island, Queensland
Designers: Peter Thomson, Mike Wolveridge & Ross Perrett (1997); Mike Wolveridge & Ross Perrett (2021)
A great resort golf course. – Josh Petterwood
55
THIRTEENTH BEACH LINKS – CREEK COURSE
Barwon Heads, Victoria
Designers: Tony Cashmore & Sir Nick Faldo (2004); Darius Oliver (ongoing)
The Creek course offers a refined contrast to its neighbouring Beach Course, presentation one par with the Beach but less strategic. The design rewards precision and course management, with wide fairways that funnel into well-defended greens framed by subtle contouring. It’s beautifully maintained, with immaculate conditioning and a layout that flows naturally through the landscape, the kind of course you appreciate more with every round. – Clint Rice
Loads of fun. I’ll be back. – Rob Williamson
54
ROSEBUD CC – NORTH COURSE
Rosebud, Victoria
Designers: Jack Watson (1964); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCM (2019 & ongoing)
The work completed by OCM is a wonderful start on the road to fulfilling its true potential. Magnificent back 9 with undulating fairways lined by pine trees. – Rob Williamson
53
ELANORA CC
Elanora Heights, NSW
Designers: Dan Soutar (1929); James Wilcher (2004)
Whilst beautifully routed to take advantage of the undulating terrain, Elanora isn’t the most strategically demanding course. Accuracy is a prerequisite to a good score. The course presentation was exceptional for such a demanding site. – Kevin Nolan
Some spectacular holes – excellent condition. It’s a proper, group one, “members” course that’s clearly not battling for money for upkeep. Some nice views over the northern beaches hinterland.- Rob Evans
52
THE GRANGE GC – EAST COURSE
Grange, South Australia
Designers: Vern Morcom (1967); Greg Norman (2013)
A long course with a links feel on some of the holes, this course was exposed to strong wind the day I played it which made it longer again. Trees are set back from the playing lines on most holes with bunkering strategically placed to catch the misdirected risk and reward shots. For mine, this is a very well-maintained course with great drainage and some interesting questions put to the golfer. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
51
SPRING VALLEY GC
Clayton South, Victoria
Designers: Vern Morcom (1948); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2017)
Beautiful bunkering and green complexes. Doesn’t lose a whole lot to its more illustrious Sandbelt neighbours. – Matt Cleary
50
MOONAH LINKS – LEGENDS COURSE
Fingal, Victoria
Designer: Ross Perrett (2003)
Moonah Legends is the better layout compared to its sibling but is hurting under the strain of heavy, less-careful/considerate public play. – Kevin Nolan
49
SANDRINGHAM GOLF LINKS
Cheltenham, Victoria
Designers: Vern Morcom (1932 & 1956); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCM (2020)
One of the best designed public access courses in the Melbourne metro area. Well matured since the rebuild, this short course continues to offer great golf to all levels of player. – Carl Murphy
A terrific example of what can be produced on a small piece of land when it comes to interesting golf. Wide playing corridors with interesting green complexes, this course really benefits from having its neighbour being one of the best courses in the world. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
48
PORTSEA GC
Portsea, Victoria
Designers: Jock Young (1926); Alex Russell (1929); Sloan Morpeth & Jack Howard (1965); Mike Clayton (2000); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCM (2017 & ongoing)
Lovely walk, the upgrade will only improve it. – Josh Petterwood
Enjoyable and picturesque little course, despite being a little confined for space. – Rob Williamson
47
BROOKWATER GC
Brookwater, Queensland
Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (2002)
On a site that is not golf friendly, Brookwater offers dramatic shot-making often leading to memorable moments. – Kevin Nolan
Originally surrounded by bushland, Brookwater now is surrounded mainly by housing. The course still holds onto some of its original uniqueness, but it’s certainly not the beast it once was. The tree in the middle of the second fairway stands as a tribute to Bob Harrison, but for mine, it should be removed. Brookwater will always be the course you’re happy to play once or maybe twice a year, for some sadistic challenge, but it will never be the course you want to play week in, week out. – Peter Robinson
46
JOONDALUP RESORT – QUARRY/DUNE COURSE
Joondalup, Western Australia
Designer: Robert Trent Jones Jnr (1985)
A big, bold course. Robert Trent Jones Jnr certainly delivered. Meandering around and through parts of a quarry, making this quite a unique experience, but still delivering good design throughout the remaining holes. – Carl Murphy
45
BOUGLE RUN
Bridport, Tasmania
Designer: Bill Coore (2021)
A perfect complement to the other two courses. Amazingly fun. – Josh Petterwood
Bougle Run is fun, quirky, and full of good holes. It’s a great opportunity to hit a few shots you wouldn’t normally play. Let your imagination run wild on the tee and attempt to use the bumps, hollows, slopes, and even the wind to guide your ball toward the holes, and once it’s on its way, enjoy the ride! – Kevin Nolan
Crazy that a short course could be this good. So much fun. And a great little addition on the morning of your departure. Helps that I had a hole in one! – Alex Johnston
A short course sitting on top of the dune, it offers some fun golf where you can try a variety of shots. Take in the scenery below of Lost Farm as you navigate around. – Carl Murphy
44
HAMILTON ISLAND GC
Dent Island, Queensland
Designers: Peter Thomson & Ross Perrett (2003)
A good, challenging course with lots of contours and elevation climbs and drops. Cart suggested. – Craig Sebbens
43
CURLEWIS GC
Curlewis, Victoria
Designers: Vern Morcom (1947); Mike Clayton (2009 & ongoing)
Curlewis is evolving so quickly that every visit feels like checking in on a brand-new version of the same course. – Kevin Nolan
42
BONVILLE GOLF RESORT
Bonville North, NSW
Designers: Terry Watson & Ted Stirling (1992)
Presented well and always a challenge. Visually fantastic. – Paddy White
41
ROYAL CANBERRA GC – WESTBOURNE COURSE
Yarralumla, ACT
Designers: Commander John Harris (1962); Peter Thomson & Mike Wolveridge (1984); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2017)
Fun to play – lots of room and play off short grass. Green complexes excellent. – Rob Evans
Becoming a great course (again) now all the renovations are completed. – Mick Houston
Manicured and fun, they’ve got couch fairways now, and they roll true. Best greens in Canberra. Best inland golf course in Australia. – Matt Cleary
New grass has bedded in well. Opening it up has added to ‘wow’ factor. – Paddy White
40
THE GRANGE GC – WEST COURSE
Grange, South Australia
Designers: Vern Morcom (1956); Mike Clayton (2008)
I was lucky enough to play Grange West as they were setting up for the LIV tournament. I love all the work that has been done in the non-play areas; the sandy wastelands are just beautiful. – Kevin Nolan
This had room and fun – most golf of short grass and a great course. – Rob Evans
The home of LIV in Australia and also Greg Norman’s first professional win back in 1976, this course provides the people playing here fantastic playing conditions on somewhat less interesting land than its neighbours, in my view. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
39
BONNIE DOON GC
Pagewood, NSW
Designers: Lance Giddings & Eric Apperly (1937); Prosper Ellis (1951); Ross Watson (1995-2003); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2019)
This is a masterpiece of what can be done on a mere 34 hectares. Condition superb – surely the best draining course in the country. – Rob Evans
The model for the wide, open, “inland links” style of architecture favoured by Ogilvy, Clayton, Cocking, Mead, Doak, and probably a few others. It is top fun. – Matt Cleary
The mixture of holes is a feature; the removal of non-native trees and the addition of wasteland areas keeps The Doon very much in the links style. Undulating greens coupled with subtle movement in the generous fairways ask most golfers to hit shorter, more precise shots to give themselves a chance to hit approach shots close to pins. That’s not to say length isn’t rewarded, but the shorter hitter can match them and even beat them across 18 holes when the conditions become difficult. With a par of 71 at just under 6,000 meters, the composition of holes provides variety to keep players engaged with what’s in front of them. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
38
LINKS KENNEDY BAY
Port Kennedy, Western Australia
Designers: Michael Coate, Roger Mackay & Ian Baker-Finch (1998); Graham Marsh & Trevor Strachan (2020-ongoing)
I would be trying to get here first thing in the morning before the wind picks up, because if you can’t play in the wind, that place will eat you up. It’s an unreal layout and a really great addition to WA’s links courses. – Joel Innes
37
MAGENTA SHORES G&CC
Magenta, NSW
Designer: Ross Watson (2006 & 2020)
Magenta Shores has a number of tricky holes asking you to precisely hit shots over undulations into blind landing areas. It was a lot of fun and repeated plays would only make it better. – Kevin Nolan
36
THE AUSTRALIAN GC
Kensington, NSW
Designer: Jack Nicklaus (1977 & 2013)
A genuine “big boy” championship golf course. When he first saw it, Michael Block said it reminded him of Augusta. – Matt Cleary
35
NEWCASTLE GC
Stockton, NSW
Designers: Eric Apperly (1937); Bob Harrison (ongoing)
Newcastle rocks and rolls its way through (sometimes too) dense tree-lined fairways. The constant elevation changes challenge every player with varied and awkward stances. For a course with so much movement I was a little disappointed with the bland par 3s. – Kevin Nolan
Great track in great condition. Really enjoyable. – Rob Evans
34
CONCORD GC
Concord, NSW
Designers: Dan Soutar (1916); Ross Watson (1997); Mark Parker (2009); Tom Doak – Renaissance Golf Design (2018)
The Tom Doak-designed greens have made Concord a second/third-shot course. Hitting the widened fairways is no longer the issue at Concord; it’s where the pin is on the green which has added the much-needed variation to the course. The new putting surfaces are very tricky, so there is an emphasis on the placement of your ball on the green. When the greens are hard and fast, as designed, playing Concord without a three-putt is near impossible. – Matt Laverty.
33
PORT FAIRY GL
Port Fairy, Victoria
Designers: Club members (1963); Kevin Hartley (1989); Mike Clayton (2000 & ongoing)
Set behind the dunes of Port Fairy Bay this course, in particular the back 9, has wow factor aplenty. A gentle handshake par 5 welcomes you (if you pick the right line – stay left) and holes increase in difficulty as your round continues. Wind and undulation with relatively flat greens underpin what emerges as a place you’re very happy to have travelled to play. The wow factor hit me on the 12th tee and it kept on reoccurring until the sea disappeared as we turned for home. A must-play for anyone with the means to get there. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
32
GLENELG GC
Novar Gardens, South Australia
Designers: Herbert L. Rymill (1927); Vern Morcom (1955); Neil Crafter & Bob Tuohy (2004); Neil Crafter & Paul Mogford with Ryan Van Der Veen and Bob Tuohy (ongoing)
The bunker renovation at Glenelg looks fantastic; it can only enhance its reputation amongst the top courses in not just SA but Australia-wide. – Kevin Nolan
The recent changes are great and have maintained the character of the course. – Matt Laverty
One of the Big Four courses in Adelaide, I found this course delightful despite three holes being out of play due to the ongoing improvement the club is undertaking. A mixture of wide and narrow playing corridors with off-chamber slopes and two- and three-tiered greens keeps one engaged throughout the round. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
31
13th BEACH Golf links – BEACH COURSE
Barwon Heads, Victoria
Designers: Tony Cashmore (2001); Darius Oliver (ongoing)
This is a beauty – fun, spectacular and hard to fault. Wind a factor. It has an open “feel” but you still have to put your golf ball in the right areas. It’s not always bomb away with driver. – Rob Evans
The Beach course is impressive and the layout captures the spirit of true links golf. Exposed to coastal winds and shaped by dunes, it demands commitment on every shot or it can bring you undone. My #1 links choice on the Bellarine Peninsula. – Clint Rice
30
MT LAWLEY GC
Inglewood, Western Australia
Designers: David Anderson & James Tinlin (1928); Michael Coate (2004); Mike Cocking, OCM Golf (2015-ongoing).
This has to be in my top three courses in WA, it’s a real thinking man’s course and not always driver off the tee. And jeez, you’ll be punished if you don’t hit a fairway or green. Never a dull round! – Joel Innes
29
THE NATIONAL GC – OLD COURSE
Cape Schanck, Victoria
Designer: Robert Trent Jones Jnr (1987)
National Old remains a masterful course that can turn on you without warning. One lapse in commitment and you’re staring at numbers you’re not emotionally prepared for. – Kevin Nolan
The most underrated course in the country. – Matt Laverty
28
THE DUNES LINKS
Rye, Victoria
Designer: Tony Cashmore (1997 & ongoing)
Really playable for a grand landscape. – Josh Petterwood
Another course way ahead of its time. A level below SAB, but the perfect combination for a 36-hole day. – Alex Johnston
A course that is easy to enjoy. Lots of undulation found around the property creates good variety in how the holes play. During my visit, the shortening of the sixth hole with a new green was underway. This will dramatically improve what was an ordinary hole. – Carl Murphy
Good fun, quite open in parts, challenging in others. Wide balls tend to remain lost as the rough is horrific unless you straddle fairways. – Craig Sebbens
27
WOODLANDS GC
Mordialloc, Victoria
Designers: Tony J.D Scott & Rowley Banks (1913); Sam Bennett (1917); Mick Morcom (1928); Jack Newton, Graeme Grant & John Spencer (1987–2001); Graeme Grant (2002–2005); Mike Clayton (2008–2011); Tom Doak – Renaissance Golf Design (2021); Mike Clayton, Mike DeVries, Frank Pont (CDP) and Harley Kruse (ongoing)
The hidden gem of the Melbourne Sandbelt. Woodlands has world-class short par 4s and par 3s, and small elevated greens that make you nervous because you know what awaits if your shot is slightly mishit. New vegetation management should see it improve over the next few years as it’s slightly hemmed in in some places. – Ashley Clinch
26
ROYAL QUEENSLAND GC
Eagle Farm, Queensland
Designers: Carnegie Clark (1920); Dr Alister MacKenzie (1926); Mike Clayton (2007 & ongoing)
Surprisingly fun. Upturned greens a real challenge. – Josh Petterwood
RQ might look flat and wide, but there is so much to learn about how to play the course. It’s all about the angles and how to use them, not just smashing it wherever you like despite the abundance of room. – Kevin Nolan
I can’t be negative about this extremely flat golf course because I thoroughly enjoyed playing it. Plenty of challenges to consider navigating your ball around this Royal. – Rob Williamson
Royal Queensland continues to be the flagship for golf design in Queensland. With the spotlight of the Australian PGA Championship over the past few years, the broader golf community is getting a better sense of why RQ is as good as it is. OCM has recently commenced work on the Eastern Short Course, which will add significant value to both the members and the overall experience at the club. – Peter Robinson
25
COMMONWEALTH GC
Oakleigh South, Victoria
Designers: Sam Bennett (1921); Charles Lane (1926); Sloan Morpeth (1962); Kevin Hartley (1992); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2006–2019). Tom Doak & Brian Slawnik – Renaissance Golf (ongoing).
The recent changes by Tom Doak have been amazing. The refurb is one of the best I have seen. Renaissance Group (Doak’s company) has been able to refurbish the course and keep its original charm and character. The course has kept the original routing, but the playability has improved with bigger landing areas and, most importantly, the putting surfaces are very quick but fair. The standout for me at Commonwealth is the bunkering, which blends in with the natural landscape. Everything looks as though it should be there. Renaissance has done a terrific job at one of Australia’s great iconic golf clubs. – Matt Laverty.
24
KOOYONGA GC
Lockleys, South Australia
Designers: Herbert L. Rymill (1924); Martin Hawtree (2008); Neil Crafter & Paul Mogford – Golf Strategies (ongoing)
Magnificent conditioning. – Rob Evans
Rare on a course to play two par 3s in a row, but this slips by almost without notice. The quickest golf course from green to tee that I’ve played. – Rob Williamson
Not overly long at a touch over 6000 metres, it’s the routing, bunkering and rise and fall of the land that underpin what is a wonderful challenge for those lucky enough to play it. Starting off with a couple of par 5s — the first with a wide corridor to an elevated green, followed by a complete contrast: a narrow corridor along the southern fence pointed away from the road, requiring placement rather than brute force to achieve par or better. Other holes of note for me include 9, 14 and 18, which remain in the memory weeks after playing them. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
23
CATHEDRAL LODGE & GC
Thornton, Victoria
Designer: Greg Norman (2017)
Southern Australia in a golf course. Beg, borrow, steal to get a chance to play. Incredible hospitality. – Josh Petterwood
A unique golf experience in the high country of Victoria. Very private and exclusive. The solitude of being the only group on the course feels like you’re a golden-ticket winner. – Rob Williamson
22
LAKE KARRINYUP GC
Karrinyup, Western Australia
Designers: Alex Russell (1928); Peter Thomson & Mike Wolveridge (early 1970s–2000s); Mike Clayton (2008); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2018); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCM (ongoing)
Lake Karrinyup gently lures you into your round before tightening the screws. Views of the lake accompany almost every shot, and the finish up to the old clubhouse is as punishing as it is charismatic. – Kevin Nolan
21
BARWON HEADS GC
Barwon Heads, Victoria
Designers: Victor East (1921); Neil Crafter & Paul Mogford – Golf Strategies (2005 & ongoing)
This was the third occasion I’ve played this course; the other two were in May and December. On every occasion the condition of the course has been wonderful, with true putting surfaces, wonderful fairways and well-maintained tees being something to behold. At 5,591 metres with a par of 70, this course provides plenty of opportunity for players to score barring severe weather conditions. If you haven’t played Barwon Heads, my suggestion is to find some time to travel, book yourself into the clubhouse and play both courses. Both courses? Yes — there’s a 9-hole par-3 course which, when I visited, clubhouse guests could play for nothing. The hospitality at the club is first class, and guests can enjoy the serenity of the lounge and open fireplace long after the staff have gone home. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
The stay and play option is the best way to experience this great little course. Jacket and tie dining with magnificent food and wine finished off with billiards and a night cap. – Rob Williamson
20
LONSDALE LINKS
Point Lonsdale, Victoria
Designers: Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCM (2020)
Set alongside Lake Victoria on rolling terrain, this course has undergone extensive work, moving the course west from its original site and creating five new holes. The course is a modest 5,250 metres, with large, interesting greens, an abundance of short grass and plenty of room off the tee. The slopes around the greens and in the landing areas make for interesting bounces — sometimes in favour of the player and sometimes not. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
Returning to Lonsdale Links was an enjoyable experience, although I feel some of the holes are pushing the limits of fairness. The 9th stands out as a mismatch to the rest of the interesting course. – Kevin Nolan
Although short, this course has a lot of strategic merit and is a must-visit on the Bellarine Peninsula. It’s quirky, but offers architecture you would struggle to find on any other course in the country. – Carl Murphy
19
PENINSULA KINGSWOOD CGC – SOUTH COURSE
Frankston, Victoria
Designers: Sloan Morpeth (1967); Mike Clayton (2007); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2019)
The South Course is an excellent layout with great variety, huge greens and plenty of strategy. – Ashley Clinch
Supporting act for the North Course; still great, but I prefer the North. – Clint Rice
An outstanding golf course — a bit like my first boss: hard but fair. The bunkering is next-level beautiful. The par-5 16th is a bit of a head-scratcher; I’m not entirely sure of the best way to attack it — maybe you can’t unless you can hit it 300m plus. It’s an easy walk despite the elevation changes. I loved it! – Kevin Nolan
18
OCEAN DUNES
King Island, Tasmania
Designer: Graeme Grant (2016)
Ocean Dunes sits in a category of its own — exhilarating, punishing, unavoidable. Gorgeous views and wild contours fight with the occasional lack of fair pin positions, but the drama is undeniable. Let’s hope they can get their water issues sorted. – Kevin Nolan
17
YARRA YARRA GC
Bentleigh East, Victoria
Designers: Alex Russell (1928); Martin Hawtree (2011); Tom Doak & Brian Slawnik – Renaissance Golf Design (2020 & ongoing)
Tom Doak has cleared away the overgrowth to reveal how great this Alex Russell design is. A few minor adjustments, of course, but some wonderful views through the course now. – Rob Williamson
It was my first look at the “new” Yarra layout and it was an enjoyable experience. Greens were very fast . Some revegetation areas are coming along and I hope the club continues to put the work in to improve these. – Ashley Clinch
One of the Sandbelt gems! Greens were running about 13 on the stimp and it’s a classic. Beautifully conditioned and the YYGC team were outstanding hosts. – Brett Papworth
16
THE LAKES GC
Eastlakes, NSW
Designers: Bruce Devlin & Robert Von Hagge (1970); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2009)
Superb course close to the airport — only the lack of ambience due to aircraft and car noise marks this down from one of the absolute best. – Rob Evans
The finest opening hole in Aussie golf. The 11th par 5 is second to none, sitting in one of the finest back nines in golf. – Rob Williamson
15
METROPOLITAN GC
Oakleigh South, Victoria
Designers: J.B MacKenzie (1906); Dr Alister MacKenzie (1926); Dick Wilson (1959); Mike Clayton (2006); Neil Crafter & Paul Mogford – Golf Strategies (ongoing)
Bunkering, conditioning, facilities, hospitality all spot on. – Josh Petterwood
Magnificent condition — just lacks undulation and wow factor of the greats. – Rob Evans
Classy course with old-school charm. Great bunkers. The redesign of the back nine is clever. – Alex Johnston
Great course, challenging layout typical of the Vic Sandbelt. Highly rate. – Craig Sebbens
With a reputation as one of the best-conditioned courses in Australia, Metro — as it’s affectionately known — is a must-play for anyone visiting Melbourne who loves golf. Bunkers cut to the edges of greens, centre-line bunker complexes across fairways, along with a strong mix of par 3s, 4s and 5s, keep players interested and engaged throughout the round. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
14
ST ANDREWS BEACH
Fingal, Victoria
Designer: Tom Doak (2005)
A revelation — mighty fairways, firm and fast greens … it’s just so much fun. Tom Doak’s had his way with it and so should you. – Matt Cleary
A great routing over ground that seems destined to be a golf course. Superb condition and open to the public seven days a week. The best pay-for-play course in Australia. – Kevin Nolan
Minimal earthwork needed for this Doak/Clayton gem. The new clubhouse next to the 1st tee is a welcome addition. – Rob Williamson
Such a public-access gem. Fabulous green complexes and a relaxed atmosphere. – Alex Johnston
Playing amongst the dunes, this public-access links-style course feels like it has been created without much effort. There are some quirks within the course but also some gems, like the second — a short par 4. – Carl Murphy
It’s big everywhere. Wide fairways, very playable, but fantastic green complexes with closely mown runoffs that give so many options. Brilliant layout with some memorable holes. If it had better club-like facilities it would be hard to beat. – Brett Papworth
THE NATIONAL GC – MOONAH COURSE
Cape Schanck, Victoria
Designers: Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (2000)
Very enjoyable course — the perfect blend of challenging and approachable. Love the windmill! – Alex Johnston
Another great course; more forgiving than the Old Course. Also great condition. – Craig Sebbens
A wonderful course on the Mornington Peninsula that is as much challenging as it is fun. I think the first 11 holes are some of the best in Australia with variety, challenge and quirk — punchbowl greens, split fairways, double greens and even a windmill. The run home is about as hard as it gets in Aussie golf. – Ashley Clinch
12
ROYAL ADELAIDE GC
Seaton, South Australia
Designers: Dr Alister MacKenzie (1926); Peter Thomson & Mike Wolveridge (1979 & 1997); Mike Clayton (2009); Tom Doak – Renaissance Golf Design (ongoing)
Very natural, outstanding condition. Train line quirky! I just find it a bit enclosed. – Paddy White.
A tweak from being the best in Australia. The most beautiful ambience – Rob Evans
Royal Adelaide’s greatness lies not in loud gestures but in its subtlety. The angles, the pacing, the short par-4 brilliance — these are the elements that keep you coming back to unravel it all again. – Kevin Nolan
The course weaves seamlessly through small rolling dunes, sandy scrub and native vegetation. Some fantastic holes where strategy is the key, not strength — plus a train line running through the middle of the course. This is old-world charm. – Carl Murphy
11
THE NATIONAL GC – GUNNAMATTA COURSE
Cape Schanck, Victoria
Designer: Tom Doak – Renaissance Golf Design (2019)
Tom Doak’s rebirth of the Thomson/Wolveridge Ocean Course is magnificent. Large undulating greens and surrounds mean you’d better have your short game in order. – Rob Williamson
Great course, great condition. More forgiving than the Old Course. – Craig Sebbens
This course is maturing nicely. It’s a great members’ course, with playing numbers showing that. There are some quirky holes, but many great courses have that. – Ashley Clinch
10
PENINSULA KINGSWOOD CGC – NORTH COURSE
Frankston, Victoria
Designers: Sloan Morpeth (1969); Mike Clayton (2002); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2019)
Stunningly beautiful piece of undulating sandy land for golf. The original course transformed by OCCM to its true potential. – Rob Williamson
An incredible golf complex at the start of the Mornington Peninsula — 36 holes with incredible facilities, one of the best in Australia. The North Course has plenty of wow factor, huge elevation changes, masses of bunkers and waste areas. Choose the right tees if you are mid- to high-handicap, otherwise you could be in for a miserable day. – Ashley Clinch
Condition incredible; course layout superb. And just a fun course to play. – Clint Rice
9
SEVEN MILE BEACH
Seven Mile Beach, Tasmania
Designers: Mat Goggin, Mike Clayton, Mike DeVries (2025)
Once grown in, this will be an absolute beauty and amongst the best in the country. Holes perhaps not as individually spectacular as Barnbougle’s or Wickham’s, but overall ambience is better with ocean views all over the course. – Rob Evans
Brand new with little infrastructure, but you know it’s going to be special. – Mick Houston
With the Barnbougles and Port Fairy, one of the great links golf courses in Australia — and the world. When the fescue fairways knit together, it will be hard to fault. Future top-three in this space, is my tip. An exhilarating place to play golf. It will make you laugh. – Matt Cleary
Wow, what a site and what a sight to behold! We copped it on a pretty bad day weatherwise, but even the most stoic of people would be blown away by the views. The course has some amazing holes; three of the four par 3s are insanely good, and with another growing season under the belt, 7MB will surely challenge those courses that are firmly entrenched in the top five in the country. – Kevin Nolan
Will be Australia’s best match-play course from the get-go. – Josh Petterwood
Lived up to huge wraps despite bitterly cold weather. The routing is superb, with short 4, 5 and 10 the initial highlights. – Alex Johnston
Flowing design with some long par 4s and tricky greens. Will benefit from a few more years of grass establishment. Most tee shots are set up for driver. Will be one of Australia’s premium courses in a few years once further facilities have been constructed. – Craig Sebbens
The view from the 5th tee is spectacular! – Peter Martin
Seven Mile Beach is the most exciting recent addition to Australian links golf and comes with serious pedigree from concept through to execution. Set across one of the most stunning stretches of coastal land imaginable, the course offers breathtaking vistas and a layout that feels both natural and strategic. While the conditioning remains a little raw — a reflection of the challenging, arid growing conditions southern Tasmania has faced — the design brilliance is undeniable. As the turf matures, Seven Mile Beach will quickly rise to its rightful place among Australia’s most iconic links experiences, and with the sister course Five Mile on the horizon, this site is poised to become a complete world-class golf destination. – Clint Rice
Amazing place which will be at the top of my list after a couple of growing seasons. I found it spectacular and beautiful in that rugged Irish-links way. Each hole sets out before you and gives plenty of links options. Par 3s are brilliant, and I am a sucker for a short par 4, of which there are a couple of rippers. If there is better golf turf than fescue, I haven’t played on it! – Brett Papworth
Amazing setting alongside the elements of mother nature. Greens with several tiers made it incredibly challenging. – Clint Steindl
VICTORIA GC
Cheltenham, Victoria
Designers: Oscar Damman, William Meader & Dr Alister MacKenzie (1927); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2019)
Continuing to improve with each visit, Victoria is a joy to play. The course has been routed well, taking advantage of the undulating parts of the property. I love the uniqueness of starting with a short par 4 and also having both nines finish with consecutive par 5s, which all play quite differently. – Carl Murphy
Victoria is a great golf course over incredible golf country right in the heart of the Sandbelt. The work of OCM a few years back is settling in nicely with wonderful vistas across the property and great nurturing of indigenous heathland. It has some world-class short fours — 1 and 15 — and a great set of par 3s that test every shot in your arsenal. Victoria GC is world-class. – Ashley Clinch
Classic Sandbelt, immaculate condition, a brilliant experience. Everyone is super welcoming and the course is as good as any in the world. – Brett Papworth
Around the corner from Royal Melbourne, this course is a marvel with its mix of holes and beautiful playing surfaces. A tranquil-looking short par 4 greets golfers, but beware — at 227 metres it’s no easy hole. The transformation by OCCM/OCM from 2018 has seen bunker edges and greens touch. The rolling terrain, generous playing corridors and large putting surfaces with plenty of undulation make this course a must-play if you ever get the chance. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
7
ROYAL MELBOURNE GC – EAST COURSE
Black Rock, Victoria
Designers: Alex Russell (1932); Tom Doak – Renaissance Golf Design (ongoing)
Royal Melbourne East is often overshadowed but never undeserving. There’s an elegance to its questions — a quieter intelligence that only reveals itself when you stop rushing to the West. – Kevin Nolan
Only just below its famous brother. Great collection of short 4s. – Josh Petterwood
6
NEW SOUTH WALES GC
La Perouse, NSW
Designers: Dr Alister MacKenzie (1928); Eric Apperly (1937 & 1951); Greg Norman & Bob Harrison (2010); Greg Norman (2018); Tom Doak – Renaissance Golf (2019); Mackenzie & Ebert (ongoing)
With green complexes redone in 2024, this is now a magnificent track that ticks all boxes. – Rob Evans
One of Australia’s best and most challenging courses. And better again since the renovations.- Mick Houston
After years of tinkering by various design firms, Mackenzie & Ebert have brought consistency throughout the course, particularly with sandy waste and bunkers, along with major overhauls to improve green shaping and contours. – Carl Murphy
Simply mint. The best refurb I have ever seen. The new third hole is amazing. Many architects have had a crack but never got it right. Standing in the middle of the third fairway, the green now looks at you; in the past it was always a hit-and-hope. Now you can see where the ball finishes. The 12th is now one of the premier par 5s in the country. With the hill taken out and a saddle formed for the tee shot, the hole is fully visible and more playable for the average golfer. – Matt Laverty
Spectacular. Fun. A test of golf. Love what they’ve done with the third hole; a blind tee shot is no longer followed by an approach where you can’t see the ball land. Too bad the wind can blow balls off greens, because I’d love to see it host another Aussie Open. Watching the big boys “golf” their ball around this marvellous, rolling, fast and firm land is very cool. Always fun to play, particularly if you enjoy shaping the ball in the wind. – Matt Cleary
5
BARNBOUGLE LOST FARM
Bridport, Tasmania
Designer: Bill Coore (2010)
The most playable golf course imaginable for all abilities. Top notch. – Josh Petterwood
Stunning, and complements a great location. – Rob Evans
Fairways the size of polo fields. Greens like frozen seas of aqua bumps. If you can’t have fun at Lost Farm, you need to find another sport. – Matt Cleary
Lost Farm might be the best example of a course that invites golfers of every skill level to think rather than fear. It’s architectural generosity at its finest. – Kevin Nolan
Stunning collection of flat and undulating holes combined with coastal and inland holes. Twenty holes of heaven. – Rob Williamson
The opening five holes are about as fun as golf gets. If you’ve got 10 rounds at Barnbougle, you play five on each course … it’s that simple. – Alex Johnston
With two great courses to play in the one location, I always tend to favour Lost Farm. Although generally over flatter terrain, the great design and routing take advantage of the most interesting parts of the land. – Carl Murphy
Barnbougle Lost Farm for me plays a supporting role to its big brother Barnbougle Dunes — another great design — and my only harsh marker is that 11 goes inland and feels like it loses its coastal appeal for a moment. In summary, another links icon of Australia. – Clint Rice
4
BARNBOUGLE DUNES
Bridport, Tasmania
Designers: Tom Doak & Mike Clayton (2004)
Getting better with age. – Josh Petterwood
Still the great and gnarly beast of Tasmania’s north-east. Fun, a test of golf, exciting, windswept, natural … for the golf tourist, they do everything right. – Matt Cleary
Barnbougle’s pair of marquee layouts remain almost impossible to separate in pure quality, but the Dunes offers more moments that burn themselves into your golfing memory. – Kevin Nolan
Close to the perfect golf experience that must include the seafood chowder to end the day. – Rob Williamson
Holes 3–7 remain an absolute thrill ride. Doak and Clayton created a masterpiece that changed Australian golf forever. – Alex Johnston
There is a lot to love about Barnbougle Dunes. It has some stunning holes offering risk and reward throughout the dunes on the property. I just hate playing this course into an easterly wind due to the limited change in hole direction. – Carl Murphy
Barnbougle Dunes is as pure as links golf gets in Australia — rugged, raw and utterly captivating on all 18 holes. The layout flows naturally through the dunes, demanding creativity around the greens. The tee placements cater for golfers of all abilities. I find Barnbougle generous off the tee, but placement is needed in the fairway to access pins. Approach shots need to be well thought out — you can be on the green but unable to get close to the hole. I love this strategy. It’s a world-class experience that shines differently in every set of conditions. – Clint Rice
I last visited this place in 2018, and to be able to say it had improved since then is a massive bonus. The routing and design are awesome across the course, and the variety of green complexes and differences in holes mean every club in the bag is used — and plenty
of brain cells expended. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe
3
KINGSTON HEATH
Heatherton, Victoria
Designers: Dan Soutar (1925), Dr Alister MacKenzie (1926), Graeme Grant (1983–1995); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Clayton, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCCM (2018); Geoff Ogilvy, Mike Cocking & Ashley Mead – OCM (ongoing)
A masterpiece of a golf course on a tiny parcel of land in the Melbourne sandbelt. “The Heath” is a wonderful mix of challenge and fun, some world-class holes – 3, 6, 9, 10, 15 – within a world-class golf facility. It also has great vegetation management and heathland, indigenous flora and exceptional playing surfaces. Kingston Heath is the full package. – Ashley Clinch
An amazing routing on a small property that is highlighted with intelligent thoughtful work in the vegetation management. A poster child for Greens committees getting it right. – Kevin Nolan
Not possible to get bored playing the Heath. Tests every part of your game, especially your brain. – Rob Williamson
Brilliant course, great layout and very challenging, hospitality and facilities brilliant, highly recommend. – Craig Sebbens
Always among Australia’s best courses with some great facilities and staff to match. A great experience. – Mick Houston
Iconic sandbelt bunkering; the condition on every occasion has been 19/20 for me. I have played this in the Australian Masters and in general play. It can play extremely hard and fast; love the tee-shot strategies required and imagination around the greens. – Clint Rice
2
CAPE WICKHAM LINKS
King Island, Tasmania
Designers: Darius Oliver and Mike DeVries (2015)
Cape Wickham delivers a different kind of authority to other top-10 courses. The back nine, especially the homeward run, is a carnival of decision-making, risk-reward, beauty and intimidation. It overwhelms the senses in the best possible way. – Kevin Nolan
Spectacular. Fun. The homeward-bound holes, particularly the last three, are jaw-dropping – Matt Cleary
ROYAL MELBOURNE GC – WEST COURSE
Black Rock, Victoria
Designers: Dr Alister MacKenzie (1931); Tom Doak – Renaissance Golf Design (ongoing)
Some courses demand your respect immediately. Royal Melbourne West, for example, still sets a standard that’s hard to match. When you examine the holes individually and then step back to admire them collectively you gain a greater appreciation of the genius of this golf course. – Kevin Nolan
Without doubt the best in Australia and up there with any in the world. Undulation, space, magnificent greens and design overall – trees part of the scenery and not the action. If you have a tract of land this good and a design just as good, only an Augusta type can match it. A masterpiece. – Rob Evans
Can’t fault it. On every marker, the greatest route in the land. One beauty of it, the 18-marker can plot their way to 36 points while the elite go can go at the holes, risk-reward, all scores on the board. – Matt Cleary
The best golf course I’ve ever played. The best golf course I’ll ever play. When I’m gone sprinkle me on the 18th green. – Rob Williamson
One of the best strategic courses in the country, offering questions on nearly every shot. It is hard to fault, with great routing and superb conditioning. – Carl Murphy
Every hole showcases Alister MacKenzie’s genius; for me East and West together is #1. Played the Composite in the 2013 Australian Masters and it is my #13 in the world. Separately, West is still a masterpiece but it doesn’t surpass Barnbougle Dunes for me. – Clint Rice
A stunning example of what all courses should aspire to. There simply isn’t a bad hole on either RM course. The difference being – the West has memorable holes such as #5, #6, #9 and #11. All holes ask questions continually and test the golfer’s ability throughout the bag. The day I played was almost windless with a full cloud cover overhead which seemed to provide a bit of stickiness to those shots played well into greens. With wide playing lines and little or no undergrowth off the fairway, balls were easy to find and allowed play to continue quickly and without penalty. If anyone reading this ever gets the opportunity to play this course they should cancel whatever might be getting in the way of a round here and grab it with both hands. – Simon Tyndale-Biscoe