Minjee Lee set for 2026 women’s Australian Open

Three-time major champion Minjee Lee will return to home soil for the 2026 women’s Australian Open at Kooyonga Golf Club in Adelaide in March.

The world No.3 comes off a very successful 2025 season claiming the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and a member of Australia’s winning team at the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown where she was also crowned MVP.

The 29-year-old also took home her fourth Greg Norman Medal in 2025, tied third at the Amundi Evian Championship, and won The ANNIKA Major Award for a second time.

With the 2026 women’s Australian Open set to take place from Thursday 12 to Sunday 15 March, Lee will join Grace Kim, with the Aussie pair hoping to break the 12-year wait for an Australian champion to claim the Patricia Bridges Bowl.

Minjee Lee said: “I’m really looking forward to an awesome event on a great golf course at Kooyonga.

“The Australian Open is a tournament that all of us Aussies would love to win. Hopefully 2026 will be the year for me, I’ve come close before, but it’s going to be difficult against the field that I’ll be up against.

“Our week in Adelaide is going to be a fantastic opportunity to showcase women’s golf and hopefully encourage even more young girls, and women, to take up the game.”

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said Lee’s presence at the event will further elevate the Australian Open at Kooyonga as one of the major women’s events on the global calendar.

“Minjee had an incredible 2025 and is one of the most successful athletes in Australian sport. We are delighted that she will compete at Kooyonga for our national championship and her participation is a huge boost to the event’s standing on the international calendar,” Sutherland said.

“The event has a proud history and, as one of the best golfers in the world, Minjee’s presence reinforces the event’s prestige, and the special opportunity for fans to see world-class golf on home soil.

“As interest in golf continues to grow all across Australia, this year’s national Open is at Kooyonga is shaping up well. For us, it is about bringing together a great field of female golfers, at a world class golf course, and delivering a memorable experience for spectators on site and audiences watching around the world.”

WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn said Lee’s commitment to the event further strengthens what is shaping up to be a top-tier field.

“As a multiple major winner and one of the world’s best players for several years now, Minjee continues to pave her way as one of Australia’s golfing greats,” Lunn said.

“Having Minjee named in the field further adds both star power and excitement to the event and we know the home crowd will relish at the opportunity to watch her compete.

“Our Australian women are achieving extraordinary success on the global stage. Minjee and Grace returning to the Australian Open as current major champions is something truly special, and it will be a great chance to celebrate their achievements and for everyone who attends, or watches the broadcast, to witness what incredible golfers and ambassadors for our sport they are.”

Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison said: “It is wonderful to have golfing star, Minjee Lee locked in for the 2026 women’s Australian Open at Kooyonga Golf Club this March.

“Hosting the major women’s golfing event adds to South Australia’s non-stop line up of epic sporting action, reinforcing our status as the Best Event State in the nation.

“I look forward to welcoming Minjee Lee, along with the other impressive golfers and passionate fans and encourage them to discover the simple pleasures of South Australia while they are here.”

The 2026 women’s Australian Open will be one of a swing of four events co-sanctioned by the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the Ladies European Tour (LET).

With South Australia set to host the women’s Australian Open for the next three years, ‘The Festival State’ will continue to build on its growing reputation for hosting major events and its tremendous golf offering. Kooyonga, just 15 minutes from the CBD, is consistently ranked among the top golf courses in Australia.

Tickets for the 2026 women’s Australian Open are now available via Ticketek including hospitality tickets for the Champions Lounge on 18 for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the event.