How to watch the 2026 Webex Players Series Victoria

The Webex Players Series Victoria tees off at the Rosebud Country Club this week with a new host and the offer of weekend TV coverage. Alanna Mullan reports:

Webex Players Series Victoria has a new host who would love to win its sixth staging at Rosebud Country Club, starting on Thursday.

Former Olympian Marcus Fraser, one of Victoria’s best performed professional golfers on the world stage in the past 20 years with victories on four different Tours, now has his name attached to a tournament that has become a very popular stop for players on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia.

Another high-quality field will be back on the Mornington Peninsula contesting the unique format which sees men and women professionals go up against each other on the same golf course, vying for the one trophy and a share of the $250,000 prizemoney pool.

Fraser replaces fellow Victorian Geoff Ogilvy as tournament host with the former US Open champion now busier than ever with his new role as captain of the International Team for the Presidents Cup later this year.

“It’s really exciting. Geoff has obviously done a great job since the inauguration of the event and I’ve been great mates with Geoff for a long time,” Fraser said.

“To take over from him, and have a tournament with my name attached to it so close to home, it’s pretty cool and not something I ever thought would happen.

“I love Rosebud, the golf course, the great members down here and I’ve enjoyed playing this event every year since it’s been on.

“I think there’ll be a few extra butterflies on the first tee Thursday, but I’m sure we’ll settle into it and there’ll be a bit of extra motivation.

“We’ll try to get in the mix come Sunday afternoon and we’ll definitely throw everything at it and see what we’ve got.”

It’s the men who hold the advantage after the five Webex events staged so far on Rosebud’s superb par-70 composite course.

Queenslander Brad Kennedy claimed the inaugural edition in 2021 followed by Victorian Todd Sinnott in 2022. Korea’s Min A Yoon broke through for the women with a record score of 24-under-par in 2023 before New Zealander Kazuma Kobori holed a putt on the final green to make it 3-1 for the men in 2024.

Last year, Michael Wright triumphed in a playoff against Jak Carter.

After practice days, junior and women’s clinics and the pro-am in the lead-up, this year’s tournament gets underway on Thursday.

On the weekend, following the 36-hole cut on Friday evening, the main field will be joined by the players in the All Abilities and Juniors events, giving spectators the chance to see the best of Australian golf across three separate events.

Webex Players Series Victoria forms part of both the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia with the field chasing valuable ranking points on the end-of-season Order of Merit.

Entry to Webex Players Series Victoria is free for spectators with the final two rounds available on Kayo and Foxtel.

WEBEX PLAYERS SERIES VICTORIA

Venue: Rosebud Country Club

Prizemoney: $250,000

Live scores: golf.com.au

Facebook: @PGATourAus, @WPGATour

Instagram: @PGATourAus, @WPGATour

X: @PGAofAustralia, @WPGATour

TV COVERAGE

The Webex Players Series presented by Marcus Fraser is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 3pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 3pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Michael Wright – 2025 Webex Vic Winner.

Kelsey Bennett – Ladies European Tour Player

Justice Bosio – Ladies European Tour player

Cam John – Three-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner

Austin Bautista – Three-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner

Hannah Reeves – Back-to-back winner at NSW Open qualifying events in Wagga Wagga and Mollymook.

RECENT CHAMPIONS

2025 Michael Wright

2024 Kazuma Kobori