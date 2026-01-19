Steven Jeffress wins PGA Legends Tour Q School

One of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia’s most popular figures looks like making an instant impression on the PGA Legends Tour after taking medallist honours at Final Stage of Qualifying School at Murwillumbah Golf Club.

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour of Australasia, Steven Jeffress shot 2-under 69 in steamy conditions in Round 2 to finish three shots clear of former Japan Golf Tour winner Wayne Perske (72), Canberra’s Mark Brooker (71) and New South Welshman David Van Raalte (72).

Jeffress, who turned 50 last November, began Round 2 trailing David Wilson by one but had moved into the lead with consecutive birdies at four and five.

He would give one back at six but late birdies at 14 and 17 built a comfortable advantage heading to the final hole.

With the 2026 season now a week away starting with an eight-event New Zealand swing, Jeffress shapes as a genuine contender to the Order of Merit crown dominated in recent years by Brad Burns and Andre Stolz.

Quick quotes

“I haven’t played an event for a while, so it was good to get out there and get the juices going and play some good golf,” said Jeffress, winner of the 2014 Fiji International.

“I was hoping to win at the start of the week. Top five I believe would’ve been good, but a win’s even better.

“I’m looking forward to playing some events. What those events are, I’m not quite sure yet. I haven’t looked at schedules or anything like that, but I look forward to playing some more golf over the next couple of years than I have over the last few years.”

Leading scores

1 Steven Jeffress 71-69—140

T2 Mark Brooker 72-71—143

T2 Wayne Perske 71-72—143

T2 David Van Raalte 71-72—143

T5 Craig Cork 73-71—144

T5 Douglas Gardner 72-72—144

Coming up

Expol Waihi Legends Pro-Am, Waihi Golf Club, New Zealand, January 23