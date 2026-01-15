How to watch the 2026 Vic Open

And this time, it’s going to be all four days where the men’s and women’s fields will have to deal with the Bellarine southerlies, although they hopefully will not be quite as strong as the almost unplayable strength from 2025 that saw Sunday scores skyrocket.
Josh Geary held on to win the men’s title despite a closing 78 and Su Oh overhauled a seven-shot deficit in the women’s event thanks to a closing 72.
The winds for the first two days, when the men’s and women’s tournaments will be played over the Beach and Creek courses, are expected to gust to 50km/h with little drop-off over the weekend when the final two rounds are staged on the less-protected Beach layout.
The list of starters for the men’s Vic Open is headed by the 2023 winner, New Zealand’s Michael Hendry, 2014 champ Matt Griffin (Vic), former NZ Open champion Brendan Jones (ACT) and three players who have already secured Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia titles in the 2025/26 season – Cam John (Vic), Austin Bautista (NSW) and Andrew Martin (Vic).
Joining defending champion Su Oh and former world No.1 Jiyai Shin as chief contenders for the 2026 women’s title are Ladies European Tour (LET) members Kelsey Bennett (NSW), Justice Bosio (Qld) and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (WA), and former Ladies British Masters champion Lydia Hall of Wales.
Featuring players from 12 different countries, the women’s field also includes Queenslander Hannah Reeves, who won her first three events as a professional on the WPGA Tour of Australasia last year and Drummond Golf Melbourne International champion Abbie Teasdale (WA).
Fans can walk the fairways with pooches and players throughout the course of the four days or watch the action of the final two rounds on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.
The 2026 Vic Open is supported through Visit Victoria and the Regional Event Fund
Vic Open
13th Beach Golf Links, 13th Beach, Victoria
Past champions: Josh Geary, Su Oh
Prizemoney: Men – $200,000; Women – $200,000
TV times: Live 2pm-7pm AEDT Saturday; Live 1pm-6pm AEDT Sunday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503
Live scores: golf.com.au
Players to watch
Jiyai Shin – Former world No.1
Kelsey Bennett – Ladies European Tour player
Maddison Hinson-Tolchard – Ladies European Tour player
Justice Bosio – Ladies European Tour player
Cam John – Two-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner
Austin Bautista – Three-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner
Andrew Martin – 2025 NT PGA champion
Brendan Jones – 19 worldwide wins
Stats
Men (since 2013)
Winners
2013 Matthew Giles
2014 Matthew Griffin
2015 Richard Green
2016 Michael Long
2017 Dimitrios Papadatos
2018 Simon Hawkes
2019 David Law
2020 Min Woo Lee
2021 Not contested
2022 Dimitrios Papadatos
2023 Michael Hendry
2024 Brett Coletta
2025 Josh Geary
Highest Winning Margin
4 – Michael Hendry, 2022; Josh Geary, 2025
Low Round 1 Score
61 – Ryan Ruffels, 2023
Low 36-Hole Score
126 – Michael Hendry, 2023
Low 54-Hole Score
195 – Michael Hendry, 2023
Low 72-Hole Score
267 – Dimitrios Papadatos, 2022; Michael Hendry, 2023
Low Round Score
61 – Jake McLeod (R2, 2017); Ryan Ruffels (R1, 2023)
Low Front-9 Score
28 – Ben Wharton (R4, 2013)
Low Back-9 Score
29 – Ryan Ruffels (R1, 2023)
Most Birdies in a Tournament
26 – David Micheluzzi, 2022; Andrew Martin, 2023; Billy Dowling, 2024
Most Birdies in a Round
10 – Mitchell A. Brown (R2, 2015); David McKenzie (R2, 2017); James Nitties (R1, 2019); Alejandro Canizares (R1, 2020); Braden Becker (R3, 2022); Michael Hendry (R2, 2023); Andrew Martin (R1, 2024)
Consecutive Birdies in a Round
9 – James Nitties (H 15-5, R1, 2019)
Total Holes-in-One
1 – Michael Hendry
Total Number of Birdies
167 – Matthew Griffin
Women (since 2017)
Tournament Winners
2017 Melissa Reid
2018 Minjee Lee
2019 Celine Boutier
2020 Hee Young Park
2021 Not contested
2022 Hannah Green
2023 Jiyai Shin
2024 Ashley Lau
2025 Su Oh
Highest Winning Margin
6 – Hannah Green, 2022
Low Round 1 Score
65 – Laura Davies (2017); Felicity Johnson (2019); Peiyun Chien (2020); Madelene Sagstrom (2020); Haeji Kang (2020)
Low 36-Hole Score
130 – Cassie Porter, 2023
Low 54-Hole Score
202 – Cassie Porter, 2023
Low 72-Hole Score
275 – Jiyai Shin, 2023
Low Round Score
64 – Cassie Porter (R2, 2023)
Low Front-9 Score
31 – Gyu Rin Kim (R1, 2022); Soo Jin Lee (R4, 2022); Breanna Gill (R1, 2023); Emma Talley (R1, 2023); Jiyai Shin (R3, 2023)
Low Back-9 Score
31 – Karis Davidson (R1, 2024); Sarah Jane Smith (R1, 2024); Jeongmin Cho (R3, 2024)
Most Eagles in a Tournament
4 – Sandra Gal (2017); Cassie Porter (2023)
Most Eagles in a Round
2 – Sarah Schober (R2, 2018); Carmen Alonso (R2, 2018); Vicky Uwland (R2, 2023); Cassie Porter (R2, 2023)
Most Birdies in a Tournament
23 – Jiyai Shin (2023); Ashley Lau (2024)
Most Birdies in a Round
8 – Heather Lin (R2, 2018); Gyu Rin Kim (R1, 2022); Pavarisa Yoktuan (R1, 2023); Breanna Gill (R3, 2023); Karis Davidson (R1, 2024); Kelsey Bennett (R1