How to watch the 2026 Vic Open

Men’s and women’s pro golf is seriously back in action this week with the Vic Open teeing it up at 13th Beach Golf Links. This guide includes details on the live weekend TV coverage.

After having a huge impact on the final day of the Vic Open last year, the round-busting winds are forecast to be back for more at 13th Beach Golf Links for the 2026 edition, starting on Thursday.

And this time, it’s going to be all four days where the men’s and women’s fields will have to deal with the Bellarine southerlies, although they hopefully will not be quite as strong as the almost unplayable strength from 2025 that saw Sunday scores skyrocket.

Josh Geary held on to win the men’s title despite a closing 78 and Su Oh overhauled a seven-shot deficit in the women’s event thanks to a closing 72.

The winds for the first two days, when the men’s and women’s tournaments will be played over the Beach and Creek courses, are expected to gust to 50km/h with little drop-off over the weekend when the final two rounds are staged on the less-protected Beach layout.

The list of starters for the men’s Vic Open is headed by the 2023 winner, New Zealand’s Michael Hendry, 2014 champ Matt Griffin (Vic), former NZ Open champion Brendan Jones (ACT) and three players who have already secured Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia titles in the 2025/26 season – Cam John (Vic), Austin Bautista (NSW) and Andrew Martin (Vic).

Joining defending champion Su Oh and former world No.1 Jiyai Shin as chief contenders for the 2026 women’s title are Ladies European Tour (LET) members Kelsey Bennett (NSW), Justice Bosio (Qld) and Maddison Hinson-Tolchard (WA), and former Ladies British Masters champion Lydia Hall of Wales.

Featuring players from 12 different countries, the women’s field also includes Queenslander Hannah Reeves, who won her first three events as a professional on the WPGA Tour of Australasia last year and Drummond Golf Melbourne International champion Abbie Teasdale (WA).

Fans can walk the fairways with pooches and players throughout the course of the four days or watch the action of the final two rounds on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

The 2026 Vic Open is supported through Visit Victoria and the Regional Event Fund

Vic Open

13th Beach Golf Links, 13th Beach, Victoria

Past champions: Josh Geary, Su Oh

Prizemoney: Men – $200,000; Women – $200,000

TV times: Live 2pm-7pm AEDT Saturday; Live 1pm-6pm AEDT Sunday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503

Live scores: golf.com.au

Players to watch

Jiyai Shin – Former world No.1

Kelsey Bennett – Ladies European Tour player

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard – Ladies European Tour player

Justice Bosio – Ladies European Tour player

Cam John – Two-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner

Austin Bautista – Three-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner

Andrew Martin – 2025 NT PGA champion

Brendan Jones – 19 worldwide wins

Stats

Men (since 2013)

Winners

2013 Matthew Giles

2014 Matthew Griffin

2015 Richard Green

2016 Michael Long

2017 Dimitrios Papadatos

2018 Simon Hawkes

2019 David Law

2020 Min Woo Lee

2021 Not contested

2022 Dimitrios Papadatos

2023 Michael Hendry

2024 Brett Coletta

2025 Josh Geary

Highest Winning Margin

4 – Michael Hendry, 2022; Josh Geary, 2025

Low Round 1 Score

61 – Ryan Ruffels, 2023

Low 36-Hole Score

126 – Michael Hendry, 2023

Low 54-Hole Score

195 – Michael Hendry, 2023

Low 72-Hole Score

267 – Dimitrios Papadatos, 2022; Michael Hendry, 2023

Low Round Score

61 – Jake McLeod (R2, 2017); Ryan Ruffels (R1, 2023)

Low Front-9 Score

28 – Ben Wharton (R4, 2013)

Low Back-9 Score

29 – Ryan Ruffels (R1, 2023)

Most Birdies in a Tournament

26 – David Micheluzzi, 2022; Andrew Martin, 2023; Billy Dowling, 2024

Most Birdies in a Round

10 – Mitchell A. Brown (R2, 2015); David McKenzie (R2, 2017); James Nitties (R1, 2019); Alejandro Canizares (R1, 2020); Braden Becker (R3, 2022); Michael Hendry (R2, 2023); Andrew Martin (R1, 2024)

Consecutive Birdies in a Round

9 – James Nitties (H 15-5, R1, 2019)

Total Holes-in-One

1 – Michael Hendry

Total Number of Birdies

167 – Matthew Griffin

Women (since 2017)

Tournament Winners

2017 Melissa Reid

2018 Minjee Lee

2019 Celine Boutier

2020 Hee Young Park

2021 Not contested

2022 Hannah Green

2023 Jiyai Shin

2024 Ashley Lau

2025 Su Oh

Highest Winning Margin

6 – Hannah Green, 2022

Low Round 1 Score

65 – Laura Davies (2017); Felicity Johnson (2019); Peiyun Chien (2020); Madelene Sagstrom (2020); Haeji Kang (2020)

Low 36-Hole Score

130 – Cassie Porter, 2023

Low 54-Hole Score

202 – Cassie Porter, 2023

Low 72-Hole Score

275 – Jiyai Shin, 2023

Low Round Score

64 – Cassie Porter (R2, 2023)

Low Front-9 Score

31 – Gyu Rin Kim (R1, 2022); Soo Jin Lee (R4, 2022); Breanna Gill (R1, 2023); Emma Talley (R1, 2023); Jiyai Shin (R3, 2023)

Low Back-9 Score

31 – Karis Davidson (R1, 2024); Sarah Jane Smith (R1, 2024); Jeongmin Cho (R3, 2024)

Most Eagles in a Tournament

4 – Sandra Gal (2017); Cassie Porter (2023)

Most Eagles in a Round

2 – Sarah Schober (R2, 2018); Carmen Alonso (R2, 2018); Vicky Uwland (R2, 2023); Cassie Porter (R2, 2023)

Most Birdies in a Tournament

23 – Jiyai Shin (2023); Ashley Lau (2024)

Most Birdies in a Round

8 – Heather Lin (R2, 2018); Gyu Rin Kim (R1, 2022); Pavarisa Yoktuan (R1, 2023); Breanna Gill (R3, 2023); Karis Davidson (R1, 2024); Kelsey Bennett (R1