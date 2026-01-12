Over 80’s Australian Golf Championships for Men and Women marks a special milestone

The 2026 Harrington Waters Golf Club Over 80’s Australian Championships for Men and Women marks a special milestone – the 10th year of this iconic event.

The Championships attract players from across New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, and South Australia, bringing together a remarkable group of golfers aged 80 and over.

Competitors will contest 27 holes of golf on Harrington Waters’ highly regarded nine-hole course, ranked among the best in Australia.

The championship will be held over three days from Tuesday March 24 to Thursday March 26.

Beyond the competition, the event is renowned for the camaraderie and friendships formed among participants, making it as much a social highlight as a golfing one.

Motorised carts are available and a dedicated team of club volunteers will be on hand to assist, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for all.

Entries can be made easily via the Club website or by contacting their friendly Pro Shop staff for assistance. Ph: 02 6556 0404 HWGC Website