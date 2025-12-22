Brad Burns wins 2025 PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit

Brad Burns has won the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit for 2025, ending Andre Stolz’s stranglehold on the title.

The Queenslander played a massive 78 events on the over-50s tour in 2025, banking 85,144 points to head Australian PGA Seniors champion Jason Norris by just under 10,000 points.

Peter Lonard, Andre Stolz and Murray Lott filled out the top five.

It’s the first time since 2020 that Stolz hasn’t finished as No.1.

As the Order of Merit champion, Burns, who is now a six-time winner of the title, earns an exemption into the Senior PGA Championship in the United States in April.

Burns last won the Order of Merit title in 2020 and has finished second to Stolz in two years since then, the two players clearly the dominant figures in Australian seniors golf during that period.

The 59-year-old’s resume this year features 11 victories across Victoria, Queensland and New South Wales.

The 2025 PGA Legends Tour season ended on the Sunshine Coast where David Bransdon claimed the 36-hole Legends Tour Championship at Beerwah Golf Club, shooting rounds of 68-68 to beat Scott Hend, Scott Barr and John Wade by a shot.

Burns ended his campaign with a tie for fifth.

FINAL ORDER OF MERIT

1 Brad Burns 85,144

2 Jason Norris 75,565

3 Peter Lonard 74,882

4 Andre Stolz 68,060

5 Murray Lott 67,291

6 Terry Pilkadaris 62,230

7 Mark Boulton 59,539

8 Euan Walters 54,722