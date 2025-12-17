Merry Christmas, Season’s Greetings, Happy New Year, Happy Holidays… Santa’s Golf Tip

BEST wishes and thanks to all our readers, contributors and everyone who has been associated with Australian Senior Golfer throughout the year.

There’s been a lot going on in the world again this year and as usual at this time of year it will be great for everyone who can to take a break, put their feet up and relax for a while; and even better, to get out on a course somewhere and hit a few carefree balls.

It had become an annual tradition for ASG at this time of year for us to contact our good friend Santa and ask for a favourite golfing tip. Despite his hectic schedule the Big Fella has usually come forth.

But a couple of years back Santa said enough was enough.

“Contact me again at this time of year and I’ll land my sleigh in the middle of your favourite green,” Santa said. “Just use the traditional Christmas golf tip I gave you in the first place.”

“OK, OK,” we told Santa. “Don’t get your tinsel in a knot.”

So here it is, Santa’s traditional Christmas Holiday Golf Tip:

“Get out on a golf course somewhere, take a few deep breaths… and have as much fun as possible. Ho, Ho, Ho,”

Best wishes for a Happy Christmas and New Year, a great 2026, and stay safe.