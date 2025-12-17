2026 Australian Senior Amateur Golf Schedule

Australia’s men and women senior amateur golfers are offered an enticing calendar of national, state and local events in 2026 with some of the country’s best courses in play.

We have reproduced the overall schedule/links for national and state order of merit tournaments below to give a good overview of what is available.

For more details and online entry we have links below to access the appropriate Golf Australia or state body online resources.

2025 Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Events

NOTE: The first schedule here is overseen by Golf Australia and does not include all state level events conducted by NSW and WA. We have links to those state schedules below.

JANUARY

FEBRUARY

MARCH

APRIL

MAY

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

OCTOBER

NOVEMBER

DECEMBER

2026 NSW Senior Order of Merit Events Calandar

The NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit (SOOM) is open to male amateur golfers aged 50 years and over who are members of an affiliated Golf NSW Club & who hold a current Australian or overseas equivalent handicap.

Conducted over the calendar year, a selected number of nominated events make up the NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit.

Each NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit event will have points allocated to participants, depending on their scratch score and place in the event.

The winner of the NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit will be the player who has accumulated the highest number of points from their best 14 results (points awarded) from the Men’s Senior Order of Merit listed events.

PLEASE NOTE: Players are no longer required to register with Golf NSW. to participate in the NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit. Results will be added automatically to the Senior Order of Merit table after an individual participates in their first Senior Order of Merit event for the year.

The events (see attached calendar) are run by the individual host Clubs.

Event Course (Par 72)