2026 Australian Senior Amateur Golf Schedule

ALL NSW AND WA STATE SENIOR ORDER OF MERIT EVENTS ARE LOCATED AT THE STATE ASSOCIATION SITES.
2026 NSW Senior Order of Merit Events Calandar
The NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit (SOOM) is open to male amateur golfers aged 50 years and over who are members of an affiliated Golf NSW Club & who hold a current Australian or overseas equivalent handicap.
Conducted over the calendar year, a selected number of nominated events make up the NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit.
Each NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit event will have points allocated to participants, depending on their scratch score and place in the event.
The winner of the NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit will be the player who has accumulated the highest number of points from their best 14 results (points awarded) from the Men’s Senior Order of Merit listed events.
PLEASE NOTE: Players are no longer required to register with Golf NSW. to participate in the NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit. Results will be added automatically to the Senior Order of Merit table after an individual participates in their first Senior Order of Merit event for the year.
The events (see attached calendar) are run by the individual host Clubs.
The NSW Women’s Senior Order of Merit (WSOOM) is open to female amateur golfers aged 50 years and over who are members of an affiliated Golf NSW Club & who hold a current Australian or overseas equivalent handicap.
Conducted over the calendar year, a selected number of nominated events make up the NSW Women’s Senior Order of Merit.
Each NSW Women’s Senior Order of Merit event will have points allocated to participants, depending on their scratch score and place in the event.
The winner of the NSW Women’s Senior Order of Merit will be the player who has accumulated the highest number of points from their best 4 results (points awarded) from the Women’s Senior Order of Merit listed events.
PLEASE NOTE: Players are no longer required to register with Golf NSW. to participate in the NSW Women’s Senior Order of Merit. Results will be added automatically to the Senior Order of Merit table after an individual participates in their first Senior Order of Merit event for the year.
The events will be run by the individual host Clubs.