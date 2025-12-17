2026 Australian Senior Amateur Golf Schedule

2025 Australian senior amateur champions Sue Wooster and Mark Allen

Australia’s men and women senior amateur golfers are offered an enticing calendar of national, state and local events in 2026 with some of the country’s best courses in play. 

We have reproduced the overall schedule/links for national and state order of merit tournaments below to give a good overview of what is available.

For more details and online entry we have links below to access the appropriate Golf Australia or state body online resources.

2025 Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Events

NOTE: The first schedule here is overseen by Golf Australia and does not include all state level events conducted by NSW and WA. We have links to those state schedules below.

JANUARY
05 Mon SA – South Australian Men’s & Women’s Open Day (Royal Adelaide)
05 Mon VIC – Keysborough Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
19 Mon VIC – Yarra Courses Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
30 Fri VIC – Box Hill Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
 
FEBRUARY
02 Mon QLD – Gailes QSOOM
04 – 06 TAS – Tasmanian Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
08 – 09  VIC – Mansfield Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
09 Mon SA – South Australian Senior Order of Merit (Blackwood)
11 Wed VIC – Settlers Run Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
16 Mon Enter Online VIC – Sandhurst Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
26 – 27 AUS – GA v ADF Matches
26 – 27 VIC – Eureka Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
 
MARCH
02 Mon QLD – Redcliffe QSOOM
02 – 03 VIC – GA v ADF Matches
03 – 04 VIC – Alpine Senior Masters (M&W – Senior OOM)
06 – 07 VIC – Gippsland Senior Classic (M&W – Senior OOM)
17 Tues QLD – Brookwater QSOOM
19 – 20 VIC – Colac Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
23 Mon QLD – The Brisbane QSOOM
23 Mon VIC – Lang Lang Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
30 Mon QLD – RACV Royal Pines
30 – 31 VIC – Victorian Women’s Autumn Tournament (W – State Open Age & State Senior OOM)
31 – 02 VIC – The National Senior Masters (M – Senior OOM)
 
APRIL
07 – 08 VIC – Kooringal Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
20 Mon QLD – Indooroopilly QSOOM
20 Mon SA – South Australian Men’s & Women’s Open Day (The Grange East Course)
21 – 22 VIC – Warrnambool Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
23 – 24 VIC – Moyne Senior Classic (M&W – Senior OOM)
27 Mon QLD – Pacific Harbour QSOOM
28 – 30 VIC – Cobram-Barooga Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
 
MAY
04 – 06 NSW – NSW Seniors Classic (M – Senior OOM)
07 Thurs VIC – Gardiners Run Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
11 Mon VIC – Southern Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
15 Fri QLD – Bribie Island QSOOM
18 Mon SA – South Australian Senior Order of Merit (Flagstaff Hill)
22 – 24 NT – NT Amateur Championship (M&W – Open Age & Senior OOM, B&G Junior OOM)
30 – 31 VIC – Victorian Women’s Par 3 Championships
 
JUNE
01 Mon SA – South Australian Senior Order of Merit (Sandy Creek)
06 – 07 VIC – Victorian Men’s Par 3 Championship
14 Sun VIC – Heathcote Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
15 – 16 VIC – Shepparton Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
18 – 19 VIC – Tocumwal Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
22 – 25 AUS – CTHGC National Seniors Match Play (M – Senior OOM)
22 Mon QLD – Keperra QSOOM
22 Mon SA – South Australian Senior Order of Merit (The Vines)
22 Mon VIC – The Sands Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
 
JULY
06 – 08 VIC – Coomealla Senior Open (M&W – Senior OOM)
10 – 11 NT – NT Classic Championship (M&W – Senior & B&G – Junior OOM)
13 – 15 QLD – Gold Coast International Men’s Senior Amateur Championship (M – Senior OOM)
13 – 15 QLD – South Pacific Women’s Open Classic (W – Open Age and Senior OOM)
16 – 17 QLD – Nudgee Masters Classic (M&W – Senior OOM)
20 – 22 QLD – Queensland Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
21 – 23 SA – South Australian 80th Women’s Country Week
24 – 26 NT – Darwin Open (M&W – Senior OOM. NT M&W/B&G – Open & Junior OOM)
 
AUGUST
03 Mon SA – South Australian Senior Order of Merit (West Lakes)
03 Mon VIC – Yarra Yarra “Ray Barned” Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
04 Tues VIC – Kingston Heath Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
05 Wed VIC – Victoria GC Senior Open (M&W – Senior OOM)
06 Thurs VIC – Huntingdale Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
10 Mon VIC – Metropolitan Plate (M&W – Senior OOM)
12 Wed VIC – Commonwealth Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
15 – 16 SA – South Australian Men’s Sand Greens Championship
17 Mon SA – South Australian Senior Order of Merit (Glenelg)
18 Tues QLD – Oxley QSOOM
18 – 20 SA – South Australian Women’s Invitational Sandgreen
24 Mon SA – South Australian Senior Order of Merit (Royal Adelaide)
27 – 28 SA – South Australian Senior Order of Merit (Grange & Kooyonga)
31 – 02 SA – South Australian Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
31 – 01 VIC – Bendigo Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
 
SEPTEMBER
07 – 09VIC – Victorian Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
18 Fri VIC – Gisborne Senior Amateur M&W Senior OOM
28 Mon QLD – Coolangatta & Tweed Heads QSOOM 
 
OCTOBER
09 – 10 SA – South Australian Men’s Country Championship
            SA – South Australian Country District Pennant
14 – 16 AUS – Australian Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
15 – 16 VIC – Horsham Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
19 – 20 VIC – Trentham Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
23 Fri VIC – Club Mandalay Senior Amateur (M&W Senior OOM)
26 Mon VIC – Spring Valley Senior Amateur (M&W Senior OOM)
 
NOVEMBER
13 Fri QLD – Maroochy River QSOOM
16 – 17 VIC – Victorian Women’s Spring Tournament (W – Senior OOM)
18 Wed QLD – City GC QSOOM
23 – 24 VIC – Mornington Peninsula Senior Classic (M&W – Senior OOM)
26 Thurs VIC – Sorrento Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
 
DECEMBER
03 Thurs VIC – Sanctuary Lakes Senior Amateur (M&W – Senior OOM)
11 Fri QLD – McLeod QSOOM
 
 
 
 
 
ALL NSW AND WA STATE SENIOR ORDER OF MERIT EVENTS ARE LOCATED AT THE STATE ASSOCIATION SITES.
 
 

2026 NSW Senior Order of Merit Events Calandar

The NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit (SOOM) is open to male amateur golfers aged 50 years and over who are members of an affiliated Golf NSW Club  & who hold a current Australian or overseas equivalent handicap.

Conducted over the calendar year, a selected number of nominated events make up the NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit.

Each NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit event will have points allocated to participants, depending on their scratch score and place in the event.

The winner of the NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit will be the player who has accumulated the highest number of points from their best 14 results (points awarded) from the Men’s Senior Order of Merit listed events.

PLEASE NOTE: Players are no longer required to register with Golf NSW. to participate in the NSW Men’s Senior Order of Merit. Results will be added automatically to the Senior Order of Merit table after an individual participates in their first Senior Order of Merit event for the year.

The NSW Women’s Senior Order of Merit (WSOOM) is open to female amateur golfers aged 50 years and over who are members of an affiliated Golf NSW Club  & who hold a current Australian or overseas equivalent handicap.

Conducted over the calendar year, a selected number of nominated events make up the NSW Women’s Senior Order of Merit.

Each NSW Women’s Senior Order of Merit event will have points allocated to participants, depending on their scratch score and place in the event.

The winner of the NSW Women’s Senior Order of Merit will be the player who has accumulated the highest number of points from their best 4 results (points awarded) from the Women’s Senior Order of Merit listed events.

PLEASE NOTE: Players are no longer required to register with Golf NSW. to participate in the NSW Women’s Senior Order of Merit. Results will be added automatically to the Senior Order of Merit table after an individual participates in their first Senior Order of Merit event for the year.

The events will be run by the individual host Clubs.

GOLF NSW

GOLF WA

 
 

