2026 NSW Veteran Golfers ‘Week of Golf’ Program

The NSW Veteran Golfers Association oversees a comprehensive annual program of some 50 veteran ‘Week of Golf’ events for men and women older golfers across the state.

The veteran Week of Golf tournaments offer a great experience mixing fun but competitive golf, social events, travel and tourism. It’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.

The detailed program below shows when and where events are to be held, how to enter, and who to contact for further information. The information originates with the NSWVGA and we try to keep up to date with the latest status of all events, showing if they are ‘OPEN’ for entry, are fully booked but maybe have a ‘WAIT LIST ONLY’ or if they have concluded.

When events you are interested in are listed as “Not yet open” you usually have the option of contacting individual tournament directors to keep up to date on their status.

The NSWVGA has over 15,000 members, many of whom enjoy some (or many) of the 50 or so Weeks of Golf and the six championships played under the auspices of the organisation each year. In addition, many individual golf clubs conduct monthly, weekly (or more) veterans events to satisfy the golfing needs of their members and visitors.

The Week of Golf program is organised so travelling golfers can attend multiple events with, as much as possible, minimal travel in between. Many vets follow a regular circuit which sees them playing tournaments for extended periods.

NSW Veteran Weeks of Golf formats The Weeks of Golf are usually conducted Monday to Friday, with competition play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a lay day on Wednesday. The format varies at each event but there is usually a mix of individual Stableford events and 2 or 4-person team events. The hospitality at these events is of the highest degree and you will certainly be made welcome by the locals. There is often a registration event on the Sunday and a celebration/prizegiving event later in the week. How to join To qualify as a member of the NSWVGA, you must have attained the age of 55 years for both men and women, you must be an amateur member of a registered golf club affiliated with Golf NSW or Golf Australia and you must have a Golf Australia handicap. To become a member of the NSWVGA, golfers usually join through their local Group or Club, or you can join through the Tournament Director for your next event.

2026 NSW Veteran Golfers Week of Golf Program

(Program details last updated 17/12/25)