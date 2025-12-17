2026 NSW Veteran Golfers ‘Week of Golf’ Program

The NSW Veteran Golfers Association oversees a comprehensive annual program of some 50 veteran ‘Week of Golf’ events for men and women older golfers across the state.
The veteran Week of Golf tournaments offer a great experience mixing fun but competitive golf, social events, travel and tourism. It’s well worth taking part if you have the opportunity.
The detailed program below shows when and where events are to be held, how to enter, and who to contact for further information. The information originates with the NSWVGA and we try to keep up to date with the latest status of all events, showing if they are ‘OPEN’ for entry, are fully booked but maybe have a ‘WAIT LIST ONLY’ or if they have concluded.
When events you are interested in are listed as “Not yet open” you usually have the option of contacting individual tournament directors to keep up to date on their status.
2026 NSW Veteran Golf Association (NSWVGA) Week of Golf Program details
The NSWVGA has over 15,000 members, many of whom enjoy some (or many) of the 50 or so Weeks of Golf and the six championships played under the auspices of the organisation each year. In addition, many individual golf clubs conduct monthly, weekly (or more) veterans events to satisfy the golfing needs of their members and visitors.
NSW Veteran Weeks of Golf formats
The Weeks of Golf are usually conducted Monday to Friday, with competition play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with a lay day on Wednesday. The format varies at each event but there is usually a mix of individual Stableford events and 2 or 4-person team events. The hospitality at these events is of the highest degree and you will certainly be made welcome by the locals. There is often a registration event on the Sunday and a celebration/prizegiving event later in the week.
More NSW Vets Golf info
For the latest ASG news on veteran golf around Australia click on this Veteran Golf category link and you can also see general information on our Guide to Veteran Golf Around Australia page.
SEE OUR BACKGROUND STORY ON THE NSW VETS WEEKS OF GOLF
How to join
To qualify as a member of the NSWVGA, you must have attained the age of 55 years for both men and women, you must be an amateur member of a registered golf club affiliated with Golf NSW or Golf Australia and you must have a Golf Australia handicap.
To become a member of the NSWVGA, golfers usually join through their local Group or Club, or you can join through the Tournament Director for your next event.
2026 NSW Veteran Golfers Week of Golf Program
(Program details last updated 17/12/25)
|Dates
|Event / Courses / NSWVGA Rep
|Tournament Director / Phone / Email
|Status / Program / Entry Form
|2 Feb – 6 Feb 2026
|Myall Coast Week Of Golf
Hawks Nest
Rep: t.b.a.
|Peter Buttrey
0408 428 853
myallcoastvets@gmail.com
|Wait list only
Download Manual Entry Form
Download conditions of play
Download Program
Click to be placed on Wait List
|9 Feb – 13 Feb 2026
|Shoalhaven Week Of Golf
Shoalhaven Heads, Nowra, St Georges Basin, Worrigee Links
Rep: t.b.a.
|Keith Pinkard
0408 840 520
keithpinkardvgc@gmail.com
|Open
Download Program
Download Conditions
Click for online entry
|16 Feb – 20 Feb 2026
|Illawarra Week Of Golf
The Links, The Grange, Port Kembla, Kiama
Rep: t.b.a.
|Steve Wicks
0419 486 456
illawarravets2019@gmail.com
|Wait list only
Download Conditions/Program/Entry Form
Click to be placed on the Wait list
|23 Feb – 27 Feb 2026
|^no event
|2 Mar – 6 Mar 2026
|Central West Week of Golf
Duntryleague, Wentworth, Bathurst
Rep: t.b.a.
|John Dalton
0488 040 350
centralwestgolfweek@outlook.com
|Wait list only
Click for online entry – preferred
Manual Entry Form
Conditions of Play
Program
|9 Mar – 13 Mar 2026
|Upper Hunter Week Of Golf
Muswellbrook
Rep: t.b.a.
|Bruce Robinson
0427 133 446
bruce24273@bigpond.com
|Open
Download Program/Conditions/Entry Form
|16 Mar – 20 Mar 2026
|Tamworth Week Of Golf
Tamworth, Longyard
Rep: t.b.a.
|Brian Haworth
0458 302 885
tlvwog@gmail.com
|Open
Download Program/Conditions
Download Entry Form
|23 Mar – 27 Mar 2026
|NSWVGA Mixed Sand Green Championships
Walcha
Rep: t.b.a.
|Allan Green
0408 469 568
ivybankwalcha@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|30 Mar – 3 Apr 2026
|Uralla Week Of Golf
Uralla
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: Easter 3-6 Apr
|t.b.a.
manager@urallagolfclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|6 Apr – 10 Apr 2026
|Glen Innes Week Of Golf
Glen Innes
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: Easter 3-6 Apr, NSW School Holidays 7-17 Apr
|Graham Price
02 6732 1555
gigolf@giservices.com.au
|Open
Download Information flyer
Download program
Download Entry Form
Download Conditions
|13 Apr – 17 Apr 2026
|Sapphire City Week of Golf
Inverell
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW School Holidays 7-17 Apr
|Simon Smith
0458 540 267
spsmith17@bigpond.com
|
Open
|13 Apr – 14 Apr 2026
|Tumut Week Of Golf
Tumut
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW School Holidays 7-17 Apr
|Warwick Butler
0428 752 960
admin@tumutgolfclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|16 Apr – 17 Apr 2026
|Gundagai Week Of Golf
Gundagai
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW School Holidays 7-17 Apr
|Helen Pearce
0419 609 209
gundagaiveterangolfers@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|20 Apr – 24 Apr 2026
|Cootamundra Week Of Golf
Cootamundra
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: Anzac Day 25 Apr
|Lyal Twyford
0428 433 521
lyal55@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|20 Apr – 24 Apr 2026
|Narrabri Week Of Golf
Narrabri
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: Anzac Day 25 Apr
|Louise Penberthy
0428 691 213
loupenberthy72@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|27 Apr – 1 May 2026
|Moree Week of Golf
Moree
Rep: t.b.a.
|Paul Wilde
0428 521 599
paullwilde@me.com
|Open
Download Program/Conditions
Download Entry Form
|27 Apr – 1 May 2026
|Forbes Week Of Golf
Forbes
Rep: t.b.a.
|Lyn Roberts
0435 585 460
lvgolf@optusnet.com.au
|Not yet open
|4 May – 8 May 2026
|Parkes Week of Golf Trial Event
Parkes
Rep: t.b.a.
|Peter Bristol
0419 539 126
parkes.vets.wog@gmail.com
|Open
Download Program/Conditions/Entry Form
|4 May – 8 May 2026
|Muree Week of Golf
Muree
Rep: t.b.a.
|Betty Ritchie
0408 689 684
mureevwog@mureegolfclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|11 May – 15 May 2026
|NSWVGA Match Play Championships
Nelson Bay, Pacific Dunes, Horizons
Rep: t.b.a
|Dave Flatt
0410 419 967
dave_flatt2@yahoo.com
|Not yet open
|18 May – 22 May 2026
|Gloucester Week Of Golf
Gloucester
Rep: t.b.a.
|Peter Buettel
0429 208 944
buettel@ozemail.com.au
|Open
Welcome letter
Download program
Download conditions of play
Download Entry Form
|25 May – 29 May 2026
|^no event
|1 Jun – 5 Jun 2026
|^no event
|8 Jun – 12 Jun 2026
|^no event
|15 Jun – 19 Jun 2026
|^no event
|22 Jun – 26 Jun 2026
|^no event
|29 Jun – 3 Jul 2026
|^no event
|6 Jul – 10 Jul 2026
|^no event
|13 Jul – 17 Jul 2026
|Great Lakes Week Of Golf
Tuncurry, Forster
Rep: t.b.a.
|Jo Richardson
0413 917 009
golfadmin@ftgc.com.au
|Not yet open
|20 Jul – 24 Jul 2026
|Ballina Week Of Golf
Ballina
Rep: t.b.a.
|Rob Orchard
0499 992 941
ballinawog@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|26 Jul – 27 Jul 2026
|NSWVGA Mixed 4BBB Championships
Tura Beach
Rep: t.b.a.
|Loraine Lambert
02 6495 9068
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|27 Jul – 31 Jul 2026
|Far South Coast Week Of Golf
Pambula-Merimbula, Bega, Eden, Tura Beach
Rep: t.b.a.
|Norm Hamilton
0418 323 891
golf@turabeachcountryclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|27 Jul – 31 Jul 2026
|Murwillumbah Week Of Golf
Murwillumbah
Rep: t.b.a.
|Ian Yarroll
02 6672 1799
murwillumbahveterans@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|3 Aug – 7 Aug 2026
|Coolangatta/Tweed Heads Week Of Golf
Coolangatta/Tweed Heads
Rep: t.b.a.
|Garry (Tugga) Waugh
0409 611 327
Garry.waugh@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|10 Aug – 14 Aug 2026
|Maclean Week Of Golf
Maclean
Rep: t.b.a.
|Kate & Mark Hemmy
0411 033 323
macleanvetsgc.weekofgolf@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|17 Aug – 21 Aug 2026
|Sawtell Week Of Golf
Sawtell
Rep: t.b.a.
|Rachel Jacobson
02 6653 1006
manager@sawtellgolf.com.au
|Not yet open
|24 Aug – 28 Aug 2026
|Nambucca Heads Week Of Golf
Nambucca Heads Golf Club
Rep: t.b.a.
|Geoff McCann
0403 158 757
vetsnhigc26@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|24 Aug – 28 Aug 2026
|^AVGA National Championships
Parkwood, Royal Pines
Rep: t.b.a.
|
Tony Kent
|Opens 15th November 2025
Click here for information
|31 Aug – 4 Sep 2026
|Macleay Valley Week Of Golf
South West Rocks, Kempsey, Frederickton
Rep: t.b.a.
|Frank Ryan
0429 787 090
swrvetsgolf@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|31 Aug – 4 Sep 2026
|Tocumwal Week Of Golf
Tocumwal
Rep: t.b.a.
|Marty Walsh
03 5874 9172
golfdirector@tocumwalgolf.com
|Not yet open
|7 Sep – 11 Sep 2026
|Wauchope Week of Golf
Wauchope Country Club
Rep: t.b.a.
|Bill Studeman
0404 825 848
bilby507@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|7 Sep – 11 Sep 2026
|Rich River Week Of Golf
Rich River
Rep: t.b.a.
|Rosalie Drill
03 5481 3372
tournamentdirector@richriver.com.au
|Not yet open
|14 Sep – 18 Sep 2026
|Barham Week Of Golf
Barham
Rep: t.b.a.
|Dallas Bibby
0419 644 322
dagsb@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|14 Sep – 18 Sep 2026
|Mudgee Week Of Golf
Mudgee
Rep: t.b.a.
|Jeff Williamson
0411 154 287
mudgeevets@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|19 Sep – 20 Sep 2026
|NSWVGA Mens Sand Green 4BBB Championships
Narromine
Rep: t.b.a.
|Ashley Bullock
0488 067 979
ash.bullock@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|21 Sep – 25 Sep 2026
|Dubbo Veterans Week Of Golf
Dubbo
Rep: t.b.a.
|Phil Halpin
02 6026 5321
vetsgolf@dubbogolfclub.com.au
|Not yet open
|21 Sep – 25 Sep 2026
|Howlong Veterans Week Of Golf (Trial Event)
Howlong
Rep: t.b.a.
|Paul Steiner
0439 440 213
pro@howlonggolf.com.au
|Not yet open
|28 Sep – 2 Oct 2026
|Silver City Week Of Golf
Broken Hill Country Club
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW School Holidays 28 Sep – 9 Oct
|John Coffey
0419 495 831
john2880c@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|29 Sep – 2 Oct 2026
|NSWVGA Stroke Play Championships
The Links Shell Cove
Rep: t.b.a.
Note: NSW School Holidays 28 Sep – 9 Oct
|Peter Nascimento
0434 358 776
peter@linksshellcove.com.au
|Not yet open
|5 Oct – 9 Oct 2026
|^no event
|
|Not yet open
|12 Oct – 16 Oct 2026
|Tenterfield Week Of Golf
Tenterfield
Rep: t.b.a.
|Bruce Norris
02 6737 5573
bruce.norris@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|12 Oct – 16 Oct 2026
|Deniliquin Week Of Golf
Deniliquin
Rep: t.b.a.
|Margaret Radeski
0407 647 758
denigolf@bigpond.net.au
|Not yet open
|12 Oct – 16 Oct 2026
|Manning Valley Week Of Golf
Taree
Rep: t.b.a.
|Allan Hobbs
0424 142 595
hojac49@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|19 Oct – 23 Oct 2026
|Leeton Week Of Golf
Leeton
Rep: t.b.a.
|Jason Mimmo
02 6953 3292
jasonmimmo@dodo.com.au
|Not yet open
|19 Oct – 23 Oct 2026
|Kew Week Of Golf
Kew
Rep: t.b.a.
|Col Voss
0413 672 917
colcvoss@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|19 Oct – 23 Oct 2026
|Guyra Week Of Golf
Guyra
Rep: t.b.a.
|Wal Chapman
0488 755 735
wallstreetwal@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|26 Oct – 30 Oct 2026
|Griffith VGA Week Of Golf
Griffith
Rep: t.b.a.
|Rob Trembath
0427 636 470
griffithvetgolf@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|26 Oct – 30 Oct 2026
|Port Stephens Week Of Golf
Nelson Bay, Tanilba Bay, Pacific Dunes, Horizons
Rep: t.b.a.
|Gary Watt
02 4981 4536
garyjwatt@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|2 Nov – 6 Nov 2026
|Harden Week Of Golf
Harden
Rep: t.b.a.
|Don Maling
0459 791 126
donmaling@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|9 Nov – 13 Nov 2026
|Southern Highlands Week Of Golf
Highlands, Bowral, Moss Vale, Mt Broughton
Rep: t.b.a.
|Geoff Keen
0435 015 258
shvetswog@gmail.com
|Not yet open
|16 Nov – 20 Nov 2026
|Cherry Festival Week Of Golf
Young
Rep: t.b.a.
|Craig Watson
0458 933 248
everlast86@bigpond.com
|Not yet open
|23 Nov – 27 Nov 2026
|Kiama Seaside Week Of Golf
Kiama
Rep: t.b.a.
|David Macallister
0413 119 284
davidmacallister7@gmail.com
|Not yet open