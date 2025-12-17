Grace Kim a headliner at 2026 women’s Australian Open

Australian star Grace Kim will headline the 2026 women’s Australian Open when its returns to Kooyonga Golf Course in March.

Ranked No.26 in the world, Kim is set to tee off in career-best form following a standout 2025 season, highlighted by her breakthrough major championship victory at the Amundi Evian Championship and her role in Australia’s winning team at the 2025 Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown.

With the 2026 women’s Australian Open to take place from Thursday 12 to Sunday 15 March, Kim will be searching for her maiden Patricia Bridges Bowl as one of Australia’s emerging superstars who continues to excel on the global stage.

Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said Kim’s confirmation adds further star power to what is shaping up to be a world-class field.

“Grace Kim is one of Australia’s most successful and admired young athletes, and we’re thrilled to welcome her back home to compete in the women’s Australian Open at Kooyonga,” Sutherland said.

“Grace has had an amazing year. Her breakthrough major win at the Evian Championship in July and consistent performances over the LPGA season now sees her as one of the leading players in the world. We’re all looking forward to seeing her in action at Kooyonga in March.”

“Last week’s Crown men’s Australian Open was the most-attended golf event in Australian history. It is yet another sign of golf’s growth and increasing popularity, and we are confident about building on that momentum as we look forward to our women’s national championship in Adelaide in March.”

Speaking from Kooyonga Golf Club today, Kim said she was excited about the prospect of claiming the Patricia Bridges Bowl on the same course she claimed the Australian Amateur back in 2021.

“I always enjoy coming back to Adelaide and playing tournaments. I’ve got great memories having played my first Australian Open out here when it was still co-sanctioned with the LPGA,” she said.

“Just to actually get it done at the Australian Open would mean a lot. All of us Aussie’s are keen to win an Australian Open so hopefully one of us can get it done.”



WPGA Tour of Australasia CEO Karen Lunn said:

“Grace has delivered a series of impressive performances recently including this year’s Amundi Evian Championship. Her inclusion in the field for the 2026 women’s Australian Open significantly strengthens the field for the event.

“She has demonstrated her ability to compete with the best in the world, and I am confident she will arrive in Adelaide determined to go one better and pursue a major victory on home soil.

“Her commitment to competing next March represents a strong endorsement of the direction women’s golf is taking in Australia. Spectators will be delighted to see her at Kooyonga, and there is no doubt she will continue to inspire the next generation of emerging players.”

The 2026 women’s Australian Open will again be co-sanctioned by the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the Ladies European Tour (LET).

With South Australia set to host the women’s Australian Open for the next three years, ‘The Festival State’ will continue to build on its growing reputation for hosting major events and its tremendous golf offering with Kooyonga just 15 minutes from the CBD and is consistently ranked among the top golf courses in Australia.

Tickets for the 2026 women’s Australian Open are now available via Ticketek.