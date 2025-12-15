PGA Legends Tour Wrap | Twice the fun at Twin Waters

One of the most popular events on the calendar each and every year, Twin Waters Golf Club was once again in pristine condition as it hosted a star-studded two-day tournament.

Tied for the lead with Jason Norris after the pair compiled superb rounds of 7-under 65 on day one, Burns arrived for Round 2 with a new driver in the bag.

While it may not have been responsive as his previous driver, Burns did enough in a round of even-par 72 to finish level with Barr (68-69) at 7-under for the two rounds.

“The PXG driver had a bit of a crack in it so I had to change another driver,” Burns said post-round.

“I drove it terribly but irons and putting were great the last two days so pretty pleased to hang in there.”

Three back at the start of Round 2, Barr was bogey-free on Friday, he and Burns finishing one clear of Norris (73) and Peter Lonard (71).

Quick quotes

“This has to be the coolest trophy on our tour,” Barr said of the famous surfboard trophy.

“It’s been a good year. I’ve had a couple of wins, but this one is really great. The field was amazing. We had some really good legends out here this week. Obviously Brad’s leading the Order of Merit and he’s done himself proud today to really help him solidify that.

“It was nice to crawl up there towards the end. It wasn’t all going my way, but I hung in there and really proud of what I did.”

“The members are absolutely privileged to be here because the condition of the golf course is fantastic all the time,” Burns added.

“I’ve been away for about two-and-a-half months and it’s good to get back to the Sunny Coast. Thank God for Twin Waters.”

Leading scores

T1 Brad Burns 65-72—137

T1 Scott Barr 68-69—137

T3 Jason Norris 65-73—138

T3 Peter Lonard 67-71—138

T5 Leon Trenerry 66-73—139

T5 Nigel Lane 69-70—139

Next up

Queensland Senior PGA Championship, Maroochy River Golf Course, December 14-15

December 9

Four to the fore at Noosa

Matthew Rogers made it two on the trot a day after securing his first PGA Legends Tour win again in a four-way tie at the Noosa Atlas Golf Services Legends Pro-Am at Noosa Golf Course.

Rogers was one of four players to share victory a day earlier at Tin Can Bay Country Club and backed that up with a round of 4-under 68 at Noose on Tuesday.

Adam Henwood also enjoyed wins on consecutive days, this time sharing the title with Rogers, Chris Hollingsworth and Chris McCourt.

Starting his round with back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12, Rogers was 4-under and bogey free until he dropped a shot at the par-4 eighth, getting it straight back with a birdie at the par-4 ninth.

Leading scores

T1 Matthew Rogers 68

T1 Chris Hollingsworth 68

T1 Chris McCourt 68

T1 Adam Henwood 68

T5 Andre Stolz 69

T5 Murray Lott 69

December 8

Two-under the magic number at Tin Can Bay

There were birdies galore yet no player could better 2-under 70 at the Konami Tin Can Bay Legends Pro-Am at Tin Can Bay Country Club.

Marcus Cain was the only player to go bogey-free on Monday, picking up birdies at 13 and 15 to finish tied with Matthew Rogers, Adam Henwood and Mark Boulton.

The quartet went one better than Chris Hollingsworth and Stuart Beament with eight players tied seventh at even-par 72.

Leading scores

T1 Marcus Cain 70

T1 Matthew Rogers 70

T1 Adam Henwood 70

T1 Mark Boulton 70

T5 Chris Hollingsworth 71

T5 Stuart Beament 71

STORIES: TONY WEBECK | PGA OF AUSTRALIA