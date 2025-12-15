Tea Tree Gully welcomes South Australian senior golfers

The South Australia Senior Amateur Golf Season Continues at Tea Tree Gully. JOHN ANDERSON reports:

After the trip south of Adelaide last week, we were off to the NE suburbs of Adelaide to Tea Tree Gully.

Once seen as a “water-bag” trip and the limit of Adelaide’s suburbs it is not even half way there now but it is the only golf course out that way so is always busy. The late spring rains meant that the course was in superb condition with fence to fence green grass.

With the preceding round’s wind issues, Monday the 8th of December gave us perfect late-spring weather, sunny with virtually no breeze to speak of!

Senior Men

The previous week’s winner, Paul Gregory (The Vines of Reynella), backed up with another victory on a countback from Tea Tree Gully’s Craig Gordon and Phil Chapman (Aston Hills) all with 75’s.

Gregory was a late entry and missed out on one of the seeded groups. The top group of Phil Chapman, Nick Wake and Chris Everett played controlled golf on the front nine to be on or around par while Gregory started badly with a number of bogeys to appear way out of contention.

However as the key contenders foundered on the back nine, Gregory put a number of birdies on his card to sneak in.

Ken Gilbert (West Lakes) (70) won the Nett from the unlucky Gordon again on a countback with Michael Green also returning a 70 nett.

Super Senior Men

Tea Tree Gully stalwart, Chris Everett (76) won the Gross although having been beating his age recently was a bit disappointed after his good start. John Keogh (Glenelg) and Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) were again in the mix. Both with 79’s.

Nett was a popular result for Alan Bartram (Mt Osmond) (70). Alan is the oldest regular SASOOM participant so it was great to see him do well. Everett, Keogh and Richards all had nett 73’s for the placings.

Senior/Super Senior Women

Christine Trimmer (The Vines) back from injury won the Gross with 82 pipping Gail MacPherson (Blackwood) (84). Gail was unlucky to lose a ball in a tree which may have cost her the win. Local Julie Oldfield (86) was third.

Jeong-Ae Choi (Noth Adelaide) won the Nett with an excellent 69 from Mt Osmond’s Briony Williams (71) and Libby Emery (Tea Tree Gully) (72).