Scott Hend’s standout year on the European Legends Tour

His victory in Barbados was particularly memorable. Starting four shots off the lead, he charged home with a flurry of birdies on the back nine, coming home in just 30 strokes to banish the disappointment of his playoff defeat in the same event the year before—one of five runner-up finishes since his debut victory in 2023.
Hend made his Legends Tour debut in 2023 in stunning fashion, winning the WINSTONgolf Senior Open on his very first start, followed by a runner-up finish in only his second event at the Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam.
Before joining the senior ranks, Hend was a three-time winner on the DP World Tour, claiming the 2014 Hong Kong Open, the 2016 True Thailand Classic, and the 2019 Maybank Championship in Malaysia.
His success in Asia saw him win the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2016, one of 10 titles he collected on that circuit. Known for his power off the tee, Hend has also competed in 86 PGA Tour events, recording six top-10 finishes, alongside appearances on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Canadian Tour.
Results
Legends Tour
MCB Mauritius Legends
Constance Belle Mare Plage, Mauritius
1 Greg Owen 65-68-65—198
T5 Michael Campbell (NZ) 72-66-65—203
T26 Mark Brown (NZ) 68-69-72—209
T26 Scott Hend 68-69-72—209
T46 Michael Long (NZ) 73-73-68—214