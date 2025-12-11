Scott Hend’s standout year on the European Legends Tour

Australia’s Scott Hend capped off a standout 2025 on the European Legends Tour by claiming the second international Order of Merit title of his career.

The 52 year old Queensland had already wrapped up the Legends OOM title before teeing off at the season-ending MCB Mauritius Legends event, finishing tied 26th on the idyllic island behind eventual winner Greg Owen of England.

Hend was the first Australian to win the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2016.

Highlights of his 2025 Legends Tour performances included winning his third tour title for the year at the European Legends Cup.

He captured the Barbados Legends with a closing 64 to finish 11-under-par, before adding the European Legends Cup with a final-round 67 at Basozábal to win by two shots on ?16.

These triumphs marked his third Legends Tour title and strengthened his lead in the Order of Merit. Hend also secured 3rd place at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship and recorded his best senior major finish to date with a tie for 4th at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open on ?12.