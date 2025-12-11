Scott Hend’s standout year on the European Legends Tour

Brian O'Hare
Scott Hend continues the roll. Photo: PGA of Australia
 
Australia’s Scott Hend capped off a standout 2025 on the European Legends Tour by claiming the second international Order of Merit title of his career.
 
The 52 year old Queensland had already wrapped up the Legends OOM title before teeing off at the season-ending MCB Mauritius Legends event, finishing tied 26th on the idyllic island behind eventual winner Greg Owen of England.
 
Hend was the first Australian to win the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2016.
 
Highlights of his 2025 Legends Tour performances included winning his third tour title for the year at the European Legends Cup.
 
He captured the Barbados Legends with a closing 64 to finish 11-under-par, before adding the European Legends Cup with a final-round 67 at Basozábal to win by two shots on ?16.
 
These triumphs marked his third Legends Tour title and strengthened his lead in the Order of Merit. Hend also secured 3rd place at the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship and recorded his best senior major finish to date with a tie for 4th at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open on ?12.
 

His victory in Barbados was particularly memorable. Starting four shots off the lead, he charged home with a flurry of birdies on the back nine, coming home in just 30 strokes to banish the disappointment of his playoff defeat in the same event the year before—one of five runner-up finishes since his debut victory in 2023.

Hend made his Legends Tour debut in 2023 in stunning fashion, winning the WINSTONgolf Senior Open on his very first start, followed by a runner-up finish in only his second event at the Vinpearl DIC Legends Vietnam.

Before joining the senior ranks, Hend was a three-time winner on the DP World Tour, claiming the 2014 Hong Kong Open, the 2016 True Thailand Classic, and the 2019 Maybank Championship in Malaysia.

His success in Asia saw him win the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2016, one of 10 titles he collected on that circuit. Known for his power off the tee, Hend has also competed in 86 PGA Tour events, recording six top-10 finishes, alongside appearances on the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Canadian Tour.

Results
Legends Tour
MCB Mauritius Legends
Constance Belle Mare Plage, Mauritius
1          Greg Owen                  65-68-65—198
T5        Michael Campbell (NZ) 72-66-65—203
T26      Mark Brown (NZ)          68-69-72—209
T26      Scott Hend                   68-69-72—209
T46      Michael Long (NZ)        73-73-68—214

