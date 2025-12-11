How to watch the 2025 Victorian PGA Championship

The Aussie pro golfing action stays in Victoria this week with weekend Fox Sports and Kayo coverage of the Vic PGA Championship at Moonah Links.

TONY WEBECK from the PGA Of Australia provides a full guide:

They lined the fairways at last week’s Crown Australian Open and now golf-obsessed celebrities get the opportunity to step inside the ropes for the 2025 edition of the Victorian PGA Championship at Moonah Links.

A championship that dates back to 1922, in recent years the Vic PGA has moved to a pro-am format, and big names from the sport and entertainment scenes have been lining up to take part.

This year’s field boasts England cricket greats Sir Ian Botham and Allan Lamb, former Australian cricketer Damien Fleming, comedians Peter Helliar and Anthony ‘Lehmo’ Lehmann, former Group 1 winning jockey Simon Marshall, AFL’s Dale Thomas and modern stars including Ryan Papenhuyzen.

As they attempt to contribute as best they can to the team score, there is also a Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia title to be won and a name to be added to the Jack Harris Trophy.

Playing with son Harvey this week, Marc Leishman currently sits seventh on the Order of Merit and, as he is playing his fourth event of the season, qualifies for Order of Merit exemptions at the end of the year.

The champion two years ago, David Micheluzzi signs off his 2025 season at Moonah Links while Mornington Peninsula local James Marchesani is the highest-ranked player on the Order of Merit in the field, looking to solidify his place in the all-important top three.

Players each play one round on the Open and Legends courses over the opening two days before the weekend rounds shift to the Open Course.

The final two rounds will be broadcast live on Foxtel through Fox Sports 503 and Kayo Sports with coverage starting at 3pm AEDT Saturday and 1pm AEDT Sunday.

Victorian PGA Championship

Moonah Links (Open Course) & Moonah Links (Legends Course)

Recent champion: Cory Crawford

Prizemoney: $250,000

TV times: 3pm-6pm Saturday; 1pm-6pm Sunday on Kayo Sports and Fox Sports 503

Players to watch

Marc Leishman, six-time PGA TOUR winner

David Micheluzzi, 2022/2023 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner

Cameron John, Queensland PGA champion

Daniel Gale, two-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner

Vic PGA stats (since 2010)

Tournament Winners

2010 Alistair Presnell (Sandhurst North Course)

2011 James Nitties (Sandhurst North Course)

2012 Gareth Paddison (Forest Resort Creswick)

2013 David McKenzie (Forest Resort Creswick)

2014 Gareth Paddison (The Heritage Golf and CC St John Course)

2015 Aaron Townsend (Huntingdale Golf Club)

2016 Ashley Hall (Huntingdale Golf Club)

2017 Damien Jordan (Huntingdale Golf Club)

2018 Aaron Pike (RACV Cape Schanck)

2019 Campbell Rawson (RACV Cape Schanck)

2020 Christopher Wood (Moonah Links Resort)

2021 Blake Windred (Moonah Links Resort)

2022 Andrew Martin (Moonah Links Open Course)

2023 David Micheluzzi (Moonah Links Open Course)

2024 Cory Crawford (Moonah Links Open Course)

Highest Winning Margin

2, David McKenzie (2013); Damien Jordan (2017)

Most Top Ten Finishes

5, Matthew Millar, Andrew Martin

Low 72 Holes (Round 4) Score

266, Alistair Presnell (2010)

Low Round Score

60, Alistair Presnell (Rd 4, 2010)

Total Number of Pars

308, David Bransdon