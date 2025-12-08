South Australia Seniors 2026 season begins at a windy South Lakes

Senior Men winner Paul Gregory

Report by John Anderson.

It’s called a wraparound season on the PGA Tour and we have one in South Australia where the 2026 Senior Order of Merit got underway on the 1st of December 2025 at South Lakes Golf Club located at Goolwa at the mouth of the River Murray.

The early start comes about from open-age Men’s and Women’s Pennant competitions now played in summer/autumn time and the need to avoid too much play in the depths of winter.

The normal South Lakes wind was a genuine “hooley” which really added to the test. As a result of significant course development work only 16 holes were available for play so scores were allocated two “free” pars.

A 9:30am tee-off meant an early start to the day for those coming from Adelaide but a good field of 48 players fronted including all the SOOM contenders looking for early points.

An excellent BBQ after play saw everyone happy!

 

Senior Men

Paul Gregory, fresh of leading The Vines of Reynella to the Division One SA Senior Pennant trophy, was very much ready returning scores of 74/71 to win both the Gross and Nett.

2025 SOOM winner, Phil Chapman (Aston Hills) was second in the Gross with Nick Wake (Glenelg) third – both with scores of 76. Nick has had an amazing 2025 being part of Glenelg’s winning Simpson Cup side, 29 years after winning with Blackwood and also won both the Glenelg Club and Senior Championships, the Nett, Paul’s win was on a countback from John Bannister and Steve Osborn, both from Grange.

 

Super Senior Men

“Mr Evergreen” Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) fronted up yet again and showed all his experience in winning the Gross with an 80.

Dale Rowe, who also had recent success being part of Willunga’s Div Two winning senior pennant side, was second with 81 followed by Nigel Turner (Links Lady Bay) (83).

In the Nett, Local Jamie Warren (73) was the winner, one shot clear of Rowe with Richards one further back.

 

Senior/Super Senior Women

Blackwood’s Gail MacPherson

Gail MacPherson (Blackwood) used her Scottish origins, to handle the wind with aplomb. Winning the Gross with 81, well clear of Christine Trimmer (The Vines) (86) with Angela Masters (Blackwood) (89) third.

Two very non-locals taking the placings in the Nett – Mabel Crouch (72) (Mildura) on a countback from Pauline Rowsell from Parndana on Kangaroo Island with MacPherson third (74).

Mabel Crouch

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross

Paul Gregory

The Vines

74

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

80

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

81

Philip Chapman

Aston Hills

76

Dale Rowe

Willunga

81

Christine Trimmer

The Vines

86

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

76

Nigel Turner

Links Lady Bay

83

Angela Masters

Blackwood

89

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

79

Steven Scholefield

McCracken

84

Susan Olsen

Grange

91

John Bannister

Grange

79

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

84

Liesl Roughead

1770 Golf

91

Stephen Osborn

Grange

79

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

86

Pauline Rowsell

Parndarna

91

James Mattsson

Glenelg

79

Colin Andy

Future

90

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

93

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

Paul Gregory

The Vines

71

Jamie Warren

South Lakes

73

Mabel Crouch   

Mildura

72

John Bannister

Grange

71

Dale Rowe

Willunga

74

Pauline Rowsell

Parndarna

72

Stephen Osborn

Glenelg

71

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

75

Gale MacPherson

Blackwood

74

Simon Norris

Links Lady Bay

73

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

75

Young Bae

Flagstaff Hill

76

James Mattsson

Glenelg

74

Nigel Turner

Links Lady Bay

77

Kathryn Hender

The Vines

77

Philip Chapman

Aston Hills

75

David Watson

Willunga

77

Christine Trimmer

The Vines

79

Nicholas Wake

Glenelg

75

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

79

Angela Masters

Blackwood

79

 

