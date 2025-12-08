South Australia Seniors 2026 season begins at a windy South Lakes

Report by John Anderson.

It’s called a wraparound season on the PGA Tour and we have one in South Australia where the 2026 Senior Order of Merit got underway on the 1st of December 2025 at South Lakes Golf Club located at Goolwa at the mouth of the River Murray.

The early start comes about from open-age Men’s and Women’s Pennant competitions now played in summer/autumn time and the need to avoid too much play in the depths of winter.

The normal South Lakes wind was a genuine “hooley” which really added to the test. As a result of significant course development work only 16 holes were available for play so scores were allocated two “free” pars.

A 9:30am tee-off meant an early start to the day for those coming from Adelaide but a good field of 48 players fronted including all the SOOM contenders looking for early points.

An excellent BBQ after play saw everyone happy!

Senior Men

Paul Gregory, fresh of leading The Vines of Reynella to the Division One SA Senior Pennant trophy, was very much ready returning scores of 74/71 to win both the Gross and Nett.

2025 SOOM winner, Phil Chapman (Aston Hills) was second in the Gross with Nick Wake (Glenelg) third – both with scores of 76. Nick has had an amazing 2025 being part of Glenelg’s winning Simpson Cup side, 29 years after winning with Blackwood and also won both the Glenelg Club and Senior Championships, the Nett, Paul’s win was on a countback from John Bannister and Steve Osborn, both from Grange.

Super Senior Men

“Mr Evergreen” Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) fronted up yet again and showed all his experience in winning the Gross with an 80.

Dale Rowe, who also had recent success being part of Willunga’s Div Two winning senior pennant side, was second with 81 followed by Nigel Turner (Links Lady Bay) (83).

In the Nett, Local Jamie Warren (73) was the winner, one shot clear of Rowe with Richards one further back.

Senior/Super Senior Women

Gail MacPherson (Blackwood) used her Scottish origins, to handle the wind with aplomb. Winning the Gross with 81, well clear of Christine Trimmer (The Vines) (86) with Angela Masters (Blackwood) (89) third.

Two very non-locals taking the placings in the Nett – Mabel Crouch (72) (Mildura) on a countback from Pauline Rowsell from Parndana on Kangaroo Island with MacPherson third (74).