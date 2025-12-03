Entries open for 2026 NSW Senior Amateur Championship

Entries are now open for the 2026 NSW Senior Amateur Championship for Men and Women to be held in the Illawarra region in March.
The championship will be held at the Wollongong Golf Club and The Links Shell Cove on March 10 – 12.
- 12.4 for Men
- 20.4 for Women
- Three rounds of golf
- A championship gift
- A championship dinner
The event will also serve as a qualifying event for the 2026 NSW Senior Open Championship. The top five male scratch scores for players over 50 years of age in the 2026 NSW Senior Amateur Championship will gain automatic entry to the 2026 NSW Senior Open Championship, where they will play alongside some of the game’s legends, including Peter Lonard, Peter Senior, and Peter O’Malley.
Come a day early and compete in the Men’s and Women’s NSW Senior Foursomes Medal event on Monday, March 9th, 2026, at Wollongong Golf Club.
First held in 1961, the 54-hole NSW Senior Amateur Championship boasts an honour roll that includes some of NSW and Australia’s finest amateur golfers.
Today, it is one of the most popular events on the Golf NSW calendar, and it attracts a full field of players each year.
The 2026 tournament venues are:
- Wollongong Golf Club – a scenic links-style course stretching 5,562 meters along the coast. With five beachside holes and panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and Illawarra Escarpment, it offers a truly unique golfing experience
- The Links Shell Cove – a picturesque links-style course offering a challenging layout across 5,482 meters. With open fairways, coastal breezes, and undulating terrain, it delivers a true test of golf in a stunning seaside setting
Entries Open – Wednesday 3 December 2025 @ 12:00pm
Entries Close – Sunday 15 February 2026 @ 8:00pm
For all event enquiries, contact:
Emmanuel Aravanis
Events Coordinator
Ph: 9505 9105
E-mail: emmanuel.aravanis@golfnsw.org.au