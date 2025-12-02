PGA Legends Tour Wrap | Guy Wall and David Bransdon share a spot on a hallowed trophy

But with six birdies in his opening 11 holes in Round 1, Walters set a tone that the field could not keep pace with.

Six-under 66 gave Walters a one-stroke buffer from Murray Lott going into Round 2, 2-under 70 on day two enough to finish one clear of Adam Henwood (68-69).

Turning point

A bogey on his second hole, the par-4 13th, was an early slip-up but Walters would soon restore order, picking up a birdie at the par-5 16th and then making a three on the No.1 index hole at Lakelands, the par-4 18th.

Ten pars and a single birdie at the par-4 seventh followed, enough to keep the chasers at bay.

Leading scores

1 Euan Walters 66-70—136

2 Adam Henwood 68-69—137

T3 Matthew Rogers 71-68—139

T3 Andre Stolz 71-68—139

T3 Steven Jeffress 68-71—139

6 Terry Price 69-71—140

Next up

Sanctuary Cove G&CC Legends Pro-Am hosted by Adam Scott & Peter Senior, Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club (The Pines Cse), December 2

November 24

Hot Onions wins Cypress Lakes

Three birdies in a four-hole stretch has propelled John Onions to a two-stroke victory at the Cypress Lakes Legends Pro-Am at Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club.

With a field boasting Hunter Valley product and PGA TOUR winner Nathan Green, Legends Tour Player of the Year Brad Burns and recent winners Chris Taylor, Dominic Barson and Grant Kenny, Onions needed something special to separate himself from the field.

He offset two bogeys with two birdies across his opening four holes before picking up shots at 13, 14 and 16 to build a buffer that he would maintain through his final nine holes for a round of 3-under 69.

“They were as good as I could play those holes,” said Onions.

“The first birdie on 13, I hit just a pitch shot in, a wedge that actually hit the flag and I tapped it in. The next was the par 5 up the hill and I actually hit too much club. I hit my 3-wood in and that hit the flag as well and finished on the green.

“The third one was another par 5. That was a really long hole. I hit an 8-iron for my third to about eight or nine inches from the hole that was a tap-in as well.”

Catalina Country Club Head Professional Rodney Booth was the only other play to better par at Cypress Lakes, snaring second at 1-under 71 with Green, Mark Gilson and Nathan Condon tied third at even par.

Quick quotes

“The three bogeys were actually all three-putts and two of them I actually putted the ball off the green,” said Onions.

“The greens were spectacularly fast with pins in positions that were very tough, but it was just a matter of being patient.

“Lots of fairways, lots of greens and just making the birdies on the par 5s and the shorter holes.”

Leading scores

1 John Onions 69

2 Rodney Booth 71

T3 Nathan Green 72

T3 Mark Gilson 72

T3 Nathan Condon 72

November 23

Kenny the king at Mudgee

It was love at first sight for Grant Kenny at Mudgee Golf Club as he claimed his first PGA Legends Tour win of the year at the Mudgee Legends Pro-Am.

The return to the Central West gem to the Legends Tour schedule was well received by everyone in the field, the Mudgee hospitality as appreciated as much as the layout itself.

No one enjoyed their visit more than Kenny, who was able to bounce back from a double-bogey with two late birdies to shoot 3-under 68 and finish two clear of five players.

“First time here, what a golf course,” said Kenny, whose last win came almost three years ago.

“Six birdies for 3-under, course was perfect. Enjoyed it. What else can you say? Great country golf course.”

Perennial contender Brad Burns was part of the five-way tie for second along with Darryl Purchase, John Onions, Adam Henwood and Mark Hale.

Quick quotes

“I drove the ball as best I could,” said Kenny.

“I hit driver everywhere and got away with it being first time around. Second time around, I probably wouldn’t pull out as many as drivers as I did, but not knowing what was there was perfect.”

Leading scores

1 Grant Kenny 68

T2 Brad Burns 70

T2 Darryl Purchase 70

T2 John Onions 70

T2 Adam Henwood 70

T2 Mark Hale 70

November 20

Eagle earns Parker happy trip home

A walk-off eagle on his final hole earned Perry Parker a share of victory at the GRC Wayne Riley Legends Pro-Am and a satisfying flight home to the United States.

Played across both Hurstville Golf Club and Beverley Park Golf Club in Sydney’s south, Parker and Chris Taylor both began day two two strokes off the lead, firing matching rounds of 3-under 67 at Beverley Park to finish tied at the top at 3-under.

A regular supporter of the PGA Legends Tour for many years, Parker’s chip-in eagle at the par-4 15th was the ideal way to wrap up his latest stint Down Under.

“The flight home will only seem like it’s 10-and-a-half hours now instead of 15, so that’ll be good,” said Parker after his first win of the year.

“I’m excited. I’ll be in a lot better mood flying back to the States and seeing my family.”

It was Taylor’s second win in his past three starts having finished level with Dominic Barson at Roseville, making birdie at his final hole, the short par-4 14th to join Parker at 3-under.

Grahame Stinson had matching rounds of 1-under 69 to claim outright third with five players tied for fourth at 1-under for 36 holes.

Quick quotes

“I played really well all day,” said Parker.

“I got off to a good start. I was 2-under through four holes, hit the ball really solid and then I think I parred eight straight holes.

“My second to last hole, I missed about a 10-footer for par, made bogey. Then the last holes, a short par 4, hit a great drive just short of the green, had to hit an Aussie bump-and-run up over the hill. Rolls up over the hill and in the hole for an eagle on the last hole. So that’s pretty cool.”

“Two out of three is not too bad,” said Taylor following his win at Roseville.

“Striking the ball; shame it wasn’t probably a month ago when I started playing well, but anyway, a win’s a win. You always like taking them.

“We had a little bit of thunder and stuff like that and the wind picked up a little bit more and it was tricky out there today but look, shoot 67 with Perry today is quite good.”

Leading scores

T1 Chris Taylor 70-67—137

T1 Perry Parker 70-67—137

3 Grahame Stinson 69-69—138

T4 Mark Hale 71-68—139

T4 Dominic Barson 70-69—139

T4 Ben Burge 70-69—139

T4 Nigel Lane 69-70—139

T4 Adam Henwood 71-68—139