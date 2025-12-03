How to watch the 2025 Australian Open golf | TV Broadcast Times

Adam Scott and Tory McIlroy last faced off down under at the 2021 Australian Open at Royal Sydney – quite an enthralling confrontation unexpectedly snatched by the Northern Irishman in the last few holes
 

The 2025 Crown Australian Open tees off this Thursday at Royal Melbourne Golf Club with extensive live free-to-air and pay TV coverage.

There’s a top international field headlined by Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee and Cameron Smith.

 

TV & Streaming Coverage

You can catch every round live on the Nine Network and FoxSports/Kayo:

  • Free-to-Air: Channel Nine and 9Now
  • Pay TV & Streaming: Fox Sports and Kayo Sports
  • New Zealand: Sky Sport

 

Broadcast Times (AEDT)

  • Thursday, Dec 4: 7:00 am – 5:00 pm
  • Friday, Dec 5: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
  • Saturday, Dec 6: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
  • Sunday, Dec 7: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

 

Round 1 Draw Supergroup

Group 16 7:05am

10th Hole

Adam Scott (AUS)

Min Woo Lee (AUS)

Rory McIlroy (NIR)

 

LIVE LEADERBOARD & TEE TIMES

 

On-Course Action

For those fortunate souls able to attend the iconic sandbelt venue, the usual on course facilities this year will feature ‘The 19th’, billed as the ultimate social scene and offering a vibrant mix of premium food, drinks, live music and interactive entertainment.

Crown Australian Open stats (since 2010)
Winners
2010    Geoff Ogilvy (The Lakes Golf Club)
2011    Greg Chalmers (The Lakes Golf Club)
2012    Peter Senior (The Lakes Golf Club)
2013    Rory McIlroy (Royal Sydney Golf Club)
2014    Jordan Spieth (The Australian Golf Club)
2015    Matt Jones (The Australian Golf Club)
2016    Jordan Spieth (Royal Sydney Golf Club)
2017    Cameron Davis (The Australian Golf Club)
2018    Abraham Ancer (The Lakes Golf Club)
2019    Matt Jones (The Australian Golf Club)
2020    Not contested
2021    Not contested
2022    Adrian Meronk (The Victoria Golf Club)
2023    Joaquin Niemann (The Australian Golf Club)
2024    Ryggs Johnston (Kingston Heath Golf Club)

Largest Winning Margin
6, Jordan Spieth (2014)

Most Top-10 Finishes
6, Matt Jones

Most Consecutive Cuts Made
9, Stephen Allan (2011-2019)

Low 18 Holes (Round 1) Score
62, Adam Scott (2013)

Low 36-Hole Score
132, Adam Scott (2013); Matt Jones (2019)

Low 54-Hole Score
200, Geoff Ogilvy (2010), Adam Scott (2013), Matt Jones (2019)

Low 18-Hole (Round 4) Score
61, Rod Pampling (2015)

Low 72-Hole Score
268, Adrian Meronk (2022)

Low Round Score
61, Rod Pampling (R4, 2015)

Low (Front) 9-Hole Score
29, James Nitties (R2, 2016)

Low (Back) 9-Hole Score
30, Adam Scott (R2, 2022); Jamie Lovemark (R2, 2014); Rod Pampling (R4, 2015); Anthony Quayle (R1, 2017); Matt Jones (R3, 2023); Mark Brown (R2, 2019); Jamie Arnold (R3, 2019); Min Woo Lee (R2, 2023); Sean Crocker (R3, 2023); Alex Fitzpatrick (R3, 2023)

Most Eagles in a Tournament
4, Adam Scott (2011); Marc Leishman (2023)

Most Eagles in a Round
2, Geoff Ogilvy (R1, 2010); Bronson La’Cassie (R3, 2010); Fraser Wilkin (R1, 2017); Tim Hart (R2, 2018); Blake Proverbs (R4, 2019); Marc Leishman (R2, 2023); Daniel Hillier (R2, 2023)

Most Birdies in a Tournament
26, Adam Scott (2013); Mark Brown (2013)

Most Birdies in a Round
10, Adam Scott (R1, 2013); Patrick Rodgers (R1, 2023)

Consecutive Birdies in a Round
6, Adam Scott (H:10-15, R1, 2013); Mark Brown (6-11, R3, 2013)

Total Holes in One
1, Andrew Dodt, Richard Green, Marcus Fraser, Anthony Brown, Stephen Allan 

Total Number of Eagles
6, Geoff Ogilvy

Total Number of Birdies
140, Adam Scott 

 

