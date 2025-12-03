How to watch the 2025 Australian Open golf | TV Broadcast Times

The 2025 Crown Australian Open tees off this Thursday at Royal Melbourne Golf Club with extensive live free-to-air and pay TV coverage.
There’s a top international field headlined by Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee and Cameron Smith.
TV & Streaming Coverage
You can catch every round live on the Nine Network and FoxSports/Kayo:
- Free-to-Air: Channel Nine and 9Now
- Pay TV & Streaming: Fox Sports and Kayo Sports
- New Zealand: Sky Sport
Broadcast Times (AEDT)
- Thursday, Dec 4: 7:00 am – 5:00 pm
- Friday, Dec 5: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- Saturday, Dec 6: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
- Sunday, Dec 7: 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm
Round 1 Draw Supergroup
|Group 16
|7:05am
|
10th Hole
|
Rory McIlroy (NIR)
LIVE LEADERBOARD & TEE TIMES
On-Course Action
For those fortunate souls able to attend the iconic sandbelt venue, the usual on course facilities this year will feature ‘The 19th’, billed as the ultimate social scene and offering a vibrant mix of premium food, drinks, live music and interactive entertainment.
Crown Australian Open stats (since 2010)
Winners
2010 Geoff Ogilvy (The Lakes Golf Club)
2011 Greg Chalmers (The Lakes Golf Club)
2012 Peter Senior (The Lakes Golf Club)
2013 Rory McIlroy (Royal Sydney Golf Club)
2014 Jordan Spieth (The Australian Golf Club)
2015 Matt Jones (The Australian Golf Club)
2016 Jordan Spieth (Royal Sydney Golf Club)
2017 Cameron Davis (The Australian Golf Club)
2018 Abraham Ancer (The Lakes Golf Club)
2019 Matt Jones (The Australian Golf Club)
2020 Not contested
2021 Not contested
2022 Adrian Meronk (The Victoria Golf Club)
2023 Joaquin Niemann (The Australian Golf Club)
2024 Ryggs Johnston (Kingston Heath Golf Club)
Largest Winning Margin
6, Jordan Spieth (2014)
Most Top-10 Finishes
6, Matt Jones
Most Consecutive Cuts Made
9, Stephen Allan (2011-2019)
Low 18 Holes (Round 1) Score
62, Adam Scott (2013)
Low 36-Hole Score
132, Adam Scott (2013); Matt Jones (2019)
Low 54-Hole Score
200, Geoff Ogilvy (2010), Adam Scott (2013), Matt Jones (2019)
Low 18-Hole (Round 4) Score
61, Rod Pampling (2015)
Low 72-Hole Score
268, Adrian Meronk (2022)
Low Round Score
61, Rod Pampling (R4, 2015)
Low (Front) 9-Hole Score
29, James Nitties (R2, 2016)
Low (Back) 9-Hole Score
30, Adam Scott (R2, 2022); Jamie Lovemark (R2, 2014); Rod Pampling (R4, 2015); Anthony Quayle (R1, 2017); Matt Jones (R3, 2023); Mark Brown (R2, 2019); Jamie Arnold (R3, 2019); Min Woo Lee (R2, 2023); Sean Crocker (R3, 2023); Alex Fitzpatrick (R3, 2023)
Most Eagles in a Tournament
4, Adam Scott (2011); Marc Leishman (2023)
Most Eagles in a Round
2, Geoff Ogilvy (R1, 2010); Bronson La’Cassie (R3, 2010); Fraser Wilkin (R1, 2017); Tim Hart (R2, 2018); Blake Proverbs (R4, 2019); Marc Leishman (R2, 2023); Daniel Hillier (R2, 2023)
Most Birdies in a Tournament
26, Adam Scott (2013); Mark Brown (2013)
Most Birdies in a Round
10, Adam Scott (R1, 2013); Patrick Rodgers (R1, 2023)
Consecutive Birdies in a Round
6, Adam Scott (H:10-15, R1, 2013); Mark Brown (6-11, R3, 2013)
Total Holes in One
1, Andrew Dodt, Richard Green, Marcus Fraser, Anthony Brown, Stephen Allan
Total Number of Eagles
6, Geoff Ogilvy
Total Number of Birdies
140, Adam Scott