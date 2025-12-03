How to watch the 2025 Australian Open golf | TV Broadcast Times

The 2025 Crown Australian Open tees off this Thursday at Royal Melbourne Golf Club with extensive live free-to-air and pay TV coverage.

There’s a top international field headlined by Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee and Cameron Smith.

TV & Streaming Coverage

You can catch every round live on the Nine Network and FoxSports/Kayo:

Free-to-Air: Channel Nine and 9Now

Pay TV & Streaming: Fox Sports and Kayo Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport

Broadcast Times (AEDT)