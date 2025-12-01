Come for the golf, stay for the fun | ‘The 19th’ at the 2025 Australian Open

The 2025 Crown Australian Open is going to be much more than a golf tournament, with the off-course activities and entertainment at Royal Melbourne highlighted by the ultimate social scene, The 19th.

The social heart of the Crown Australian Open, The 19th is where good times meet great golf.

And it will be bigger in 2025 with great food, refreshing drinks and live music making it the perfect spot to come together to create moments that last long after the final putt drops.

The vibrant mix of premium food, drinks, live music and interactive entertainment transforms the Open into a festival of golf, food, and fun.

Located beside the 18th fairway, The 19th is the perfect spot to sit back and relax, have a bite or drink, all whilst not missing a moment of all the golfing action as the likes of Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, Marc Leishman, Joaquin Niemann, Cam Davis, Lucas Hebert and Carlos Ortiz battle for the Stonehaven Cup.

The 19th will tee off on pro-am day, Wednesday, December 3 from 9am-3pm and will be open every day through to the final day on Sunday, December 7, 8am-5pm.

General Manager of Major Events and Operations at Golf Australia and the PGA of Australia, Antonia Beggs, said: “This December’s Crown Australian Open will be one of the biggest in living memory – a true celebration of golf at its finest at the renowned Royal Melbourne Golf Club on the famed Melbourne Sandbelt.

“Whether you’re a die-hard golf fan or just there for the vibes, The 19th offers something for everyone — from laid-back lounges to family-friendly zones.

“Whether you’re a lifelong golfer or are experiencing the event for the first time, the Australian Open has something for everyone. Come for the golf, but stay for the atmosphere – with incredible food, drinks, live music and live entertainment at The 19th.”

Here’s What Awaits at The 19th:

Premium Drinks & Stylish Lounges: Relax and refresh in style at the Asahi Super Dry Bar with a crisp beer or sit back and relax in the ISLA Vodka Lounge with their signature golf cocktail the ‘Water Hazard’ in hand with a range of DJs bringing the vibes all day long. Enjoy the oasis that is the Liquorland Lounge and raise a glass of sparkling Canard-Duchêne champagne with friends.

Gourmet Eats to tickle your tastebuds: Savour a curated lineup of Melbourne's best culinary talent — from Mr. Miyagi's Japanese-inspired bites and Zeus Street Greek's authentic flavours to Fonda's vibrant Mexican dishes, 400 Gradi's Italian classics, and local dessert favourites from La Manna.

Swing, Sip & Socialise: Get competitive with friends on the Big Swing Simulator in the ISLA Vodka Lounge or test your putting prowess in Callaway's Odyssey Zone. Don't miss your shot at winning premium prizes and exclusive Crown experiences at the Crown Spin and Win.

Activities for all – Enjoy a Normatec recovery session or test your skills in a chipping challenge in the WHOOP Dome. As worn by Rory Mcllroy, WHOOP is the ultimate performance wearable that helps improve sleep and recovery. Or check out the Adidas WHENEVER YOU PLAY Lounge with mini golf and a gaming area.

Family Fun – The MyGolf Ripper Zone is the ultimate spot for kids. A dedicated family area full of interactive activities designed to inspire the next generation of golf lovers and with some special giveaways.

