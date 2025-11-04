Vic Open celebrates 13th year at 13th Beach

The ground-breaking Vic Open will celebrate a quirky milestone by being hosted for the 13th time at the 13th Beach Golf Links in January next year.

Golf Australia announced today that it is partnering again with the Victorian Government and the City of Greater Geelong to stage the tournament on the Bellarine Peninsula, one of the regions that helps to make Victoria a world-class golf destination.

The 2026 tournament will be played from January 15-18, giving school holidaymakers the chance to watch Australia’s best players in action, and will be part of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia.

As it has done since 2012, the Vic Open will feature separate tournaments for both women and men who will take on 13th Beach’s renowned Beach and Creek courses, competing for equal shares of a total $400,000 in prizemoney across both fields.

Its dual gender format, the first of its kind, has won plaudits worldwide with the format now being replicated throughout the global golf industry.

Among the Vic Open’s list of impressive recent winners features a trio of major champions in Minjee Lee, Hannah Green and Jiyai Shin and PGA TOUR titleholder Min Woo Lee, with Melbourne’s Su Oh and New Zealand’s Josh Geary claiming victory in 2025.

The 2026 event will be supported through Visit Victoria and the Regional Event Fund

Golf is a major driver of the state’s tourism sector and contributes about $900 million annually to the local economy while supporting nearly 7000 jobs.

CEO of Golf Australia James Sutherland said: “The Bellarine is one of Australia’s premier golfing regions and we’re delighted the Vic Open will be staged at 13th Beach Golf Links for the 13th consecutive year.

“We know it’s one of our players’ favourite weeks of the year. A week of summer golf on the Bellarine, whether it’s as a professional or an amateur, is an awesome experience.

“The 2026 Vic Open will be part an incredible Summer of Golf for our athletes, including the men’s Australian Open at the famed Royal Melbourne Golf Club in December”

STORY: PAUL MUNNINGS | GOLF AUSTRALIA