NSW Senior Open guide | TV Times | PGA Legends Tour Wrap

“I’m happy to find some form coming in to a couple of our bigger events,” Taylor said.

“I’ve had a slow start to the year and hopefully I’m going to finish it off a little bit better.”

Turning point

The highlight of Taylor’s day was an eagle at the par-5 fifth hole. However, the key birdie came nine holes later at the par-4 14th, moving him to 2-under-par for the day.

Stinson let his share of top spot slide with a bogey on his final hole, the par-3 seventh.

Quick quotes

Taylor said: “I got off to a bit of a flyer with par-par-eagle and then wind got up and it was a case of just hanging on as good as you could. It was difficult out there but a really enjoyable day. I’m looking forward to getting back to Griffith next year for an even bigger and better event.”

Leading scores

1 Christopher Taylor 69

2 Grahame Stinson 70

T3 Leon Trenerry 71

T3 Tim Elliott 71

T3 Ben Jackson 71

6 Mark Sheppard 72

October 24

Tim Elliott still showing the way

With potentially his last appearance in a Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia tournament on the horizon, Tim Elliott secured a win on the PGA Legends Tour at Blackheath Golf and Community Club in the Blue Mountains.

Now 63-years-old, Elliott went close to shooting his age at the Blackheath Legends Pro-Am, with a round of 3-under-par 65 leaving him a shot clear of Terry Price and David Raalte.

It repeated a victory the Victorian had at Blackheath in 2018.

“I just enjoy playing Blackheath,” he said.

“You’ve got to hit it very straight around here and I’m getting shorter as the older I get. So hitting the fairways is an advantage.”

A former winner of the South Australian Open and WA Open, Elliott qualified for the Vic PGA at Moonah Links in December when he won the PGA Professionals Championship of Victoria at Portsea Golf Club in June.

“That’ll probably be my last real tournament I play,” he said.

“I might as well go out against the young guys, see how I go. It’ll be tough, but I’ll have a go.”

Turning point

Beginning his round at Blackheath at the 18th hole, Elliott picked up three birdies in four holes midway through his front nine. The clinching birdie came at the 314m par-4 15th.

Quick quotes

Elliott said: “It’s just a tight course. You’ve got to hit it straight and you’ve just got to play well. I’ve had the putting woes lately, the last six months, been having a lot of three putts and that’s really been affecting my game. Today I had two three-putts, but I’ve made a lot of birdies to make up for it, so it was okay.”

Leading scores

1 Tim Elliott 65

T2 Terry Price 66

T2 David Van Raalte 66

T4 Scott Barr 67

T4 Christopher Taylor 67

T4 Ken Druce 67

T7 Peter Lonard 68

T7 Darryl Purchase 68

T7 Richard Gilkey 68

T7 Mark Boulton 68

October 23

Scott Ford secured his first PGA Legends Tour title for 2025 at the Fidelity Capital Group Dave Crossman Memorial Legends Pro-Am at Springwood Country Club.

On a tough day for scoring, Ford shot a 2-under-par 67 to beat Nigel Lane by a shot with the rest of the field finishing at even-par or worse.

The win comes almost 10 years to the day since Ford’s first over-50s victory at the Wallacia Legends Pro-Am.

A regular visitor to Springwood in the Blue Mountains, he took a very strategic approach to his round, consistently played to the high side of each fairway to take advantage of the course’s natural undulations and avoiding chasing pins, opting instead for the middle of each green.

In his winner’s speech, Ford paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Dave Crossman, the tournament’s namesake.

Lane was left rueing an eight on the par-5 second hole after he played the back nine in just 31 shots.

Turning point

Ford made a bright start to his round by picking up a shot at his first hole, the par-4 fifth, and he was 2-under-par through his opening eight holes when he birdied the par-4 12th.

It was the 487m par-5 14th hole which proved decisive, however. His 3-wood approach struck the pin, setting up an eagle propelling the 63-year-old to 4-under-par.

Leading scores

1 Scott Ford 67

2 Nigel Lane 68

T3 Matthew Rogers 69

T3 Marcus Cain 69

T3 Richard Gilkey 69

T3 Peter Lonard 69