2025 Webex Players Series South Australia | TV Times

The fifth event of this season’s Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, the 2025 Webex Players Series South Australia returns to Willunga Golf Course this week, with a range of South Australian talent hoping to lift the trophy at the event co-sanctioned by the WPGA Tour of Australasia.

Hosted by former international cricketer and media personality Greg Blewett, the tournament returns to the picturesque McLaren Vale wine region, with a field of 144 men and women competing for one $200,000 prize pool and trophy.

Also teeing it up this week will be an all abilities field fighting it out for another trophy, while the weekend also sees junior amateurs added alongside the pros to gain experience and potentially some silverware.

Having finished equal-third in last week’s Nexus Advisernet Bowra & O’Dea WA Open, Willunga local, Lachlan Barker will get an opportunity to contend for his home tournament this week, while fellow South Australians, Jak Carter, Kristalle Blum and Caitlin Peirce are also chasing a good week in their home state.

Currently second on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit, 2025 PNG Open Winner Corey Crowford heads to Adelaide after the WA swing alongside Anthony Quayle who earlier this year secured a DP World Tour card for 2026 via the Tour’s end of season points list.

Plenty of attention will be on Hannah Reeves, who won her first two professional tournaments in back-to-back events at the Women’s NSW Open qualifiers at Wagga Wagga and Mollymook after joining the play for pay ranks following an impressive amateur career.

After some solid performances in the lead into Willunga following some caddying duties for her partner Jordan Doull, Kathryn Norris will be keen to go one step further at this year’s event, having finished equal-second at the 2024 event and will again tee it up alongside her Tour winning spouse.

Admission to the course on all four days is free.

WEBEX PLAYERS SERIES SOUTH AUSTRALIA

Venue: Willunga Golf Course

Prizemoney: $200,000

Live scores: golf.com.au

TV COVERAGE

The Webex Players Series presented by Greg Blewett is live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEST.

Round 3: Saturday 3pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 1pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cory Crawford – 2025 PNG Open champion

Jordan Doull – 2025 Webex Players Series Perth winner

Anthony Quayle – 2025/26 DP World Tour player

Hannah Reeves – Back-to-back winner at NSW Open qualifying events in Wagga Wagga and Mollymook.

Amelia Mehmet-Grohn – first PNG Women’s Open winner (2025)

Cameron John – 2025 Nexus Advisernet Bowra & O’Dea WA Open runner-up

Justice Bosio – Ninth on the Ladies European Tour Access Series Order of Merit

RECENT CHAMPIONS

2024 Jack Buchanan

2023 Austin Bautista