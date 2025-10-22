Million-Dollar Hole-in-One returns to the BMW Australian PGA Championship

The ultimate shot – and the ultimate prize – is back, with confirmation the Dabble Million-Dollar Hole-in-One will return to the 2025 BMW Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.

The PGA of Australia says after electrifying the tournament in 2024, the Million-Dollar Hole-in-One returns to the par-3 17th hole – the famous Dabble Party Hole – where one perfect swing could unlock a life-changing reward.

And in a twist that makes this competition unlike any other, the $1 million prize will be shared by spectators on site if a professional makes an ace during Saturday’s round on November 29.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dabble back to the BMW Australian PGA Championship,” said PGA of Australia Chief Commercial Officer, Michael McDonald.

“The Dabble Million-Dollar Hole-in-One created so much excitement last year, and with fans sharing in the prize, the 17th hole is going to be an absolute cauldron of energy. On day three, our spectators won’t just be cheering for their favourite players, they will be cheering for themselves.”

The Dabble Party Hole is a fan favourite, blending music, celebration and world-class golf. With a stadium-style atmosphere and capacity for 8000 fans, it’s set to be louder and more colourful than ever.

“At Dabble, we love making sport more social and more fun,” said Dabble Chief Marketing Officer Emilie Jirsch.

“There’s nothing more exciting than the chance for everyone at Royal Queensland on day three to share in a million-dollar moment. We saw how close the pros came last year, and we’re ready for someone to nail that ace in 2025.”

The concept is simple: Any professional who makes an ace on the 17th during tournament play between 11am and 4pm (AEST) will trigger the $1 million prize, shared among those registered in attendance.

Attendees can register via a QR code at the event.

The BMW Australian PGA Championship, co-sanctioned by the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and the DP World Tour, returns to Royal Queensland from November 27–30, 2025.

With global stars including Adam Scott, Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee, Joaquin Niemann and Ryan Fox already confirmed, plus fan experiences like the Dabble Million-Dollar Hole-in-One, this year’s championship promises to be the biggest and most exciting yet.

Tickets are on sale now at www.ticketek.com.au. Secure your spot at the 17th and be part of the most thrilling hole in Australian golf, because in 2025, one swing could make everyone a winner.

ORIGINAL INFORMATION: PGA OF AUSTRALIA