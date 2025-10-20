South Australia senior pennant season underway

The 2025 SA Senior Pennant season has been underway for a few rounds now. John Anderson reports on the latest action.

In Division One, Kooyonga remains undefeated with 3 wins. After narrowly avoiding relegation in past two seasons, Kooyonga have taken the same approach to the “oldies” as for their successful open-age Simpson Cup winning sides with regular practice session augmented with a couple of sessions with one of their Teaching Professionals.

Last year’s runner-ups, Glenelg have 2 wins as have multiple winners Tea Tree Gully. Blackwood and The Vines have 1 win. The Vines, the 2024 premiers, have suffered from losing players to the Australian Senior Championship.

Newly promote Grange, despite fielding a strong side on paper are yet to win despite narrow losses as they settle in to the tough competition.

In Division Two, Willunga are have a 4-nil record well clear of the rest in their grade. Willunga, a small town on the edge of Southern Vales wine area have assembled a strong side including two regular SOOM contenders. Thaxted Park have 2.5 points and West Lakes, Mt Osmond and Royal Adelaide are equal on 2 points. If Willunga make it to Div One it will be huge effort on their part.

Lot of travelling in Division Three, with Barossa Valley and Sandy Creek in the north and Victor Harbor, McCracken and South Lakes in the south all fielding sides. Hats-off to all the dedicated players from these clubs. 4 clubs are equal with 4 points – 4 wins and 1 loss. McCracken, Westward Ho, Victor Harbor and North Adelaide.