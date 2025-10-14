Motocaddy launches direct to Aussie golfers

Leading electric golf buggy brand Motocaddy has announced its official direct launch into the Australian market.

Motocaddy says it is bringing world-renowned innovation, reliability and customer support, while offering golfers unrivalled choice and great value.

The company says its buggies will now be available exclusively through www.motocaddy.com.au, an expansion marking a significant milestone for Motocaddy, following its successful move into North America in 2020. The brand has sold over 650,000 electric buggies in more than 40 countries since it was founded in 2004.

The British brand is launching six feature-packed electric buggies – five from the award-winning, compact-folding M-Series range: M7 GPS REMOTE , M7 REMOTE , ME REMOTE , M5 GPS DHC and M1 DHC , plus the S1 , globally the best-selling electric buggy of all-time.

Motocaddy is also offering the popular QB2 push buggy, as well as five premium bag models – Dry-Series , Pro-Series , PROTEKTA , EliteFLEX and HydroFLEX – along with an extensive line-up of compatible accessories.

“This move represents a huge milestone in Motocaddy’s history, and we’re incredibly excited to bring the brand exclusively direct to Australian golfers after more than 15 years in the market selling through distributors,” said John Helas, Motocaddy CEO. “With a fully-stocked NSW warehouse and a friendly Australian-based support team in place, we’re confident that our award-winning products will continue to grow in popularity with Australian golfers,” he added.

Known for its premium performance, exceptional build quality, and intuitive user controls, Motocaddy products are designed to enhance the golfing experience by reducing strain, boosting playing performance, and improving overall enjoyment of the game for players of all ages and abilities.

Australian golfers can choose from a wide range of performance-enhancing features, including award-winning remote control, compact folding, cable-free batteries, Downhill Control, electronic braking, USB device charging, and cutting-edge smart technology, including full-hole GPS mapping, performance tracking, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Bluetooth-powered smartphone notifications. All Motocaddy buggies and bags also feature the brand’s revolutionary EASILOCK® bag-to-buggy connection system, making it faster than ever to hit the fairway.

“Australia represents a key market in our global growth strategy, and by selling direct to the golfer, we can offer more of our award-winning range at the best possible value with significant savings compared to existing options on the market,” added Helas. “This is more than just a launch – it’s about becoming part of the Australian golf community and supporting players in getting the most out of their game,” he said.

For more information about Motocaddy products, including electric buggies, push buggies, golf bags, batteries and accessories, follow @MotocaddyAustralia across social media platforms.

LEARN MORE | AND GET A 10 PERCENT DISCOUNT