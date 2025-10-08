Where to check your new GA Handicap

The new GOLF.com.au website system is up and running and is now the only place where you can access your Australian golf handicap.

The site is a one-stop shop for the Australia golf industry and is the new combined home of Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA.

All the services, information and assistance you previously accessed at the former golf sites should be available there – though one might expect a few teething problems and familiarity issues here and there.

GOLF.com.au will be the only place to access your GA Handicap and other details.

If you had an existing handicap you will have to log in with your previous Golf LINK number (now defunct) which should have has transitioned to a new Golf ID.

What is a Golf ID?