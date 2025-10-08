Legends Tour Wrap

The teaching professional at Wakehurst Golf Club shot the best morning round of 2-under-par 69 and held off all the afternoon challengers, apart from Gilson who birdied his final two holes.

Burge’s only previous PGA Legends Tour win came at nearby Kooindah Waters in November 2024, although his appearances on the over-50s circuit have come second to his day job.

Meanwhile Gilson, who came through Qualifying School at the start of the year, gained his first title.

“You wouldn’t get a better day to play golf at Shelly than today. That’s for sure,” Gilson said.

“I’m rapt to get a win but a bit disappointed that Andre Stolz isn’t here because it probably doesn’t count as a Legends Tour win if Stolzy isn’t in the field. I’m claiming it anyway.

“My boss John Fletcher at NewPave Asphalt is very accommodating in letting me having plenty of time off so without his help I couldn’t do it.”

Turning point

Spurred on by his amateur playing partners, Burge made his move with four consecutive birdies from the 13th hole, the par-5 first.

Meanwhile, playing in the afternoon groups, Gilson picked up shots on his final two holes, holing putts from around 15 feet and 20 feet, to draw level after being 2-over-par, and four shots back, through 10 holes.

Quick quotes

Burge said: “I hit the ball pretty well like I have been all week and thought I was going to putt badly as I had the rest of the week. But my amateurs got into me with six holes to go and told me to birdie the last six and I birdied four of them. That was the saviour I think. I need people to get up me while I’m playing.”

Gilson said: “It was pretty ugly early. I started very poorly. I was 2-over and not thinking today was going to be the day. How quickly things can change when you’re playing golf. I’ve been playing quite nicely the last few weeks and it’s good to finally get one over the line.”

Leading scores

T1 Mark Gilson 69

T1 Ben Burge 69

T3 Martin Peterson 70

T3 Stuart Beament 70

T3 Christopher Taylor 70

T3 Euan Walters 70

T7 Brad Burns 71

T7 Peter Jones 71

T7 Scott Barr 71

Next up

The PGA Legends Tour heads to the NSW Southern Highlands for the Moss Vale Legends Pro-Am on October 8.

