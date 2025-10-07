2026 Australian Veteran Golfers National Championships on the Gold Coast sure to be a pearler

The 2026 Australian Veteran Golfers’ National Championship will be held on the fabulous Gold Coast in August and is sure to be a big hit with older golfers.

The week-long celebration of fun but competitive golf, friendship and social events will be held at Royal Pines Resort and Parkwood Golf Club from August 23 to 28.

Entries for the championship will open on November 15, 2025 and close on March 31, 2026 but organisers are urging those interested to get in early to avoid missing out on a spot in the field.

The Australian Veteran Golfers’ National Championship is an annual event that rotates around the states and territories and is mainly for men and women golfers aged over 55 (some leeway for golf partners).

The championship itself is played as a 54-hole championship in A, B and C grades and as well as the overall scratch trophy there are also other handicap, stableford and daily competition elements.

The last time the championship was played in Queensland it attracted 550 players, but for the 2026 edition only 400 spots will be available. This will allow for two shotgun starts at each venue-morning and afternoon.

Tournament director is Tony Kent on behalf of the Gold Coast and Districts Veterans’ Golf Association. Tony will be well known to all those who attended the very successful last event and has also done the rounds at many of the interstate editions.

“It’s not just a golf tournament, it’s a social week as well,” Tony says. “There’ll be four rounds of golf over five days and social events every evening, which includes non-playing partners.

“Simply arrive at your accommodation and check in on Sunday afternoon and check out on Saturday morning as all transport to the event venues is included. And there is light rail transport available outside event activities.

The package for players is $695 and includes:

Four rounds of golf – two rounds at Royal Pines and two rounds at Parkwood;

All players in carts (no walking allowed);

Tournament shirt;

Welcome cocktail party after registration at Parkwood on Sunday;

Swing suite hole-in-one contest available plus mini-golf for the golfing enthusiast;

Bus transport from Meriton in Southport and Sea World at the Spit to golf and social venues;

Golf clubs transported for the week – deposit at registration and pick up after the last round;

Gala dinner at Sea World Resort includes pre-dinner drinks with the dolphins;

Discounted entry to Sea World attractions;

Transport to the optional social events on Wednesday at Outback Spectacular and Seaworld lunch cruise.

“We have set up Parkwood as the evening social hub active for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with daily golf presentations from 6.00pm, meals, music, mini-golf and swing suite activities,” Tony added.

“Buses will take golfers and partners to and from the venue.”

There will be complimentary transport of golf clubs during the week.

“When golfers register for the tournament on Sunday between 2pm and 6pm at Parkwood Golf Club, we ask that they bring their golf clubs which will be tagged with which golf courses they are playing at and the clubs will be loaded into a truck for the game on Monday and stay in that truck until after the final game of the week,” Tony said.

With accommodation located at Southport and the Spit – overlooking the Broadwater and on the Light Rail route – it gives veterans and their partners access to getting around the Gold Coast with relative ease and at just 50c per journey.

The Gold Coast offers a plethora of accommodation including hotels, motels and caravan parks in the Southport precinct.

“Whist entries open on 15th November, we encourage those interested in nominating to organise accommodation (options are detailed on the website) asap to avoid disappointment,” Tony says.

“Visit the event portal after 15th November to complete online entry and payment.”

AVGU NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS EVENT PORTAL

For more information on the event and accommodation, contact Tony Kent on: 0459 990 691 or email tony.kentbridge@bigpond.com