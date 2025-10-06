2025 Aussie golf majors to be broadcast live on free-to-air TV

The four Australian majors in one of the biggest Summers of Golf – the BMW Australian PGA Championship, men’s Australian Open, women’s Australian Open and the Australian WPGA Championship – will be shown live and free across the 9Network and 9Now.

The agreement with Nine is a landmark moment for golf in Australia, signifying the first time two men’s and women’s events will be broadcast live on Free To Air television.

Showcasing Australia’s best overseas based players and rising stars from the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia and WPGA Tour of Australasia, competing with the international raiders from the DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour, the four weeks of world class golf will be shown across the 9Network starting in Brisbane from November 27-30.

Headlined by home hopes like Adam Scott, Cam Smith, Min Woo Lee and defending champion Elvis Smylie, the BMW Australian PGA Championship will yet again bring the incredible atmosphere of the Dabble Party Hole and more into living rooms across Australia.

Moving to Victoria and famed The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, the Aussie contingent that also includes Marc Leishman and Lucas Herbert will take on career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy at the men’s Australian Open from December 4-7.

Making history at almost every turn in 2025, McIlroy will attempt to win the Stonehaven Cup for a second time, with Australians around the nation able to tune in and watch the action when the men’ Australian Open returns to the country’s top ranked course for the first time since 1991.

In the New Year, there are back-to-back weeks of the best of women’s professional golf featuring the best players from the WPGA Tour of Australasia and the Ladies European Tour.

The women’s Australian Open returns to South Australia and the Kooyong Golf Club on March 12-15 followed by the Australian WPGA Championship at Sanctuary Cove Golf and Country Club on the Gold Coast on March 19-22.

“The excitement of the Summer of Golf continues to build almost every day, and having Nine on board simulcasting our four biggest championships only adds to the anticipation of what is to come,” PGA of Australia and Golf Australia Chief Commercial Officer Michael McDonald said.

“Nine have been a fantastic partner of golf in Australia for several years now, allowing fans around the country to watch the action live and free will elevate these four events even further. From the incredible atmosphere of the Dabble Party Hole at Royal Queensland in Brisbane, to Rory McIlroy’s return to The Royal Melbourne Golf Club on Melbourne’s famed Sandbelt, to the opportunity to showcase our leading female professionals at Kooyonga in Adelaide and Sanctuary Cove on the Gold Coast, fans will have a front-row seat to the very best of Australian golf this summer.”

Nine’s Wide World of Sports Head of Partnerships and Strategy, Simon Fordham, said “The addition of the Australian Golf Majors will be a valuable addition to our live and free sports offering the 9Network, sitting alongside the highest rating sports on offer in Australia.

“We know Australians love golf, and more and more of them are playing and watching the sport every week, with the men’s and women’s Australian Opens and BMW Australian PGA and Australian WPGA Championships will join the Olympics, State of Origin, Grand Slam Tennis, Swimming, Athletics and International Rugby amongst many others here at Nine’s Wide World of Sports.

“This summer is particularly exciting as we will broadcast events from Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and the Gold Coast, with the return of Rory McIlroy to Australian shores, this is something our viewers will love and we are thrilled to partner with PGA of Australia and Golf Australia to make it accessible to all Australians. “

STORY: Jimmy Emanuel | Golf Australia and PGA of Australia