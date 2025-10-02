Richmond dominate latest Western Sydney veteran golfers interclub challenge

Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association held their penultimate interclub challenge for 2025 at Richmond Golf Club recently with Richmond dominating on their home course.

141 players braved a breezy chill, led by a contingent from Richmond Golf Club who seemed determined to claim every prize for themselves, and almost succeeded – taking out 5 of the 6 major prizes and many of the lesser ones.

The sheer dominance of Richmond on their home course is evidenced from their winning club team. Their best four individual stableford score came from Ken Powell (44), Carol Carter (42), Michael Harrison (41) and Julie Finn (37 c/b) for a massive 164 points. The next best clubs, Penrith and Glenmore, were a massive 22 points back on 142. These were followed in turn by Wallacia (134), Dunheved (131), Stonecutters (126), Leonay (117) and Springwood (116). With just one round to go the recent dominance of Glenmore in the Club of the Year may just end.

Richmond finished first and second in the Men’s 2BBB Stableford with Karl Lozier and Ken Powell leading the field on 48 points ahead of clubmates Adrian Jurd and Fred Walshow on 47. The latter pair edged out Penrith’s Rick Wilson and Phil Johnson on a countback.

The Richmond ladies fared almost as well but could only manage first and third. Carol Carter and Carolyn Lozier finished on top with 46 points. Diane Bowen and Elaine Williams representing Dunheved came in second on 42, but only on a countback from the Richmond combination of Jane Mackie and Julie Finn.

Two of these Richmond ladies doubled up on their prizes by way of the ladies individual stableford competition. Carol Carter was the best of the ladies with 42 points, well ahead of Julie Finn on 37. Penrith came home third through Debra Moussa with a creditable 35 points.

The male members of Richmond were not quite able to match the results of their female compatriots, only managing to achieve first place in the Men’s B Grade individual competition through Ken Powell who with 44 points had the best individual result of the day. He was joined by Michael Harrison, also Richmond, in second with 41, followed by Wallacia’s Warren Husband on 36.

Glenmore dominated in the Men’s A Grade, Kevin Downes (39) taking the top honour from fellow Glenmore member Noel Guillaume (36). Jim Bullock (35) completed the prizewinners to give Richmond a share of the honours.

Phil Johnston (Penrith) dominated the Men’s C Grade, recording the second best score of the day – 43 stableford points. But again Richmond came through with Fred Walshaw (37) and Adrian Jurd (35 c/b) taking out the minor awards.

The next and final challenge for 2025 is to be hosted by Springwood on Wednesday November 12th..

Close contests for major WSRVGA awards

With a single round left in this year’s Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Associations series of interclub challenges, the contests for the prestigious Club of the Year and Player of the Year awards are nearing a climactic finish.

In the men’s Player of the Year competition only four stableford points separate the leading twelve players who between them represent six of the eight members clubs. In this competition, as with the ladies Player of the Year, a player’s score is made up of the total of their best three rounds amongst the eight conducted by the WSRVGA. Thus a good final round at Springwood Golf Club on November 12th could greatly improve a player’s position.

The leading male is Warren Husband, representing Wallacia, with a total of 107 points.

Closely following, with 106 points, are Glenn Brown (Dunheved), John Searle (Glenmore) and James Bullock (Richmond),

A single point further back are Tim Dawes (Glenmore) Terrence Cheong and Steven Loader (both Stonecutters). Hot on their tail is Noel Guillaume (Glenmore) with 104.

Round out the leading pack are Michael Harrison, Rodney Tuckwell, Karl Lozier (all Richmond) and Robert Lewis (Wallacia) all with 103 points. By way of comparison, the lowest total score amongst the men who have played at least three of the eight rounds is 67 points.

The ladies Player of the Year is a little more clear cut, with Dunheved’s Elaine Williams holding a five point lead at the top of the table. But there are still six players within eight points and most of these have recorded scores in their twenties through the season, so a good score could make a big difference.

Sitting five points behind Elaine, on 93, are Debra Moussa, Julie Berg (both Penrith) and Lynette Luttinger (Richmond).

These ladies are followed by Christine Hoppe (Wallacia) on 91, and Juanita Robb (Glenmore) on 90.

Unlike the close competitions amongst the players, the Club of the Year award has probably been secured by Richmond after their record score of 164 at the most recent event which they hosted.

Each club’s score is made up of the best four stableford scores achieved by their members is each round conducted by WSRVGA.

Richmond’s score moved them to a clear lead at the top of the competition table with 981 points

They are followed by Glenmore (962) who attempting to defend the title they have won for the last two years.

Next come Wallacia (947), Dunheved (927), Penrith (905), Leonay (897), Stonecutters (873) and Springwood (803).

REPORT BY NOEL HOPPE ON BEHALF OF WSRVGA