Brad Burns storms home to win Glen Innes Legends | PGA Legends Tour Wrap

He may have lost count or simply doesn’t care but Brad Burns added another title to his extensive PGA Legends Tour winner’s list with a one-stroke win at the Glen Innes GC Legends Pro-Am.

Just the second year that Glen Innes Golf Club has hosted a PGA Legends Tour event, players were greeted by perfectly presented putting surfaces that helped to keep scoring in check.

Just three players managed to break par, Burns finishing strongly with three birdies in his final six holes for a round of 3-under 68, one clear of Mark Gilson (69) with Mark Boulton snaring third (70).

A four-time winner of the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit, it was Burns’s eighth win this year and 63rd PGA Legends Tour dating back to the Mt Warren Park Legends Pro-Am nine years ago.

Quick quotes

“I was very nervous on the greens today,” said Burns.

“They were very, very quick and very undulating as well.

“But all kudos to the greenkeeper. He does a fantastic job here out in the country.”

Leading scores

1 Brad Burns 68

2 Mark Gilson 69

3 Mark Boulton 70

T4 Murray Lott 71

T4 Chris Taylor 71

T4 Allan Cooper 71

T4 Peter Jones 71

Next up

NSW PGA Senior Foursomes Championship, Easts Leisure and Golf, September 28

September 21

Stolz shares win No.50 in Yamba

He had to share the winner’s stage with Jason Norris yet it was a momentous victory for Andre Stolz at the Ray White Yamba Legends Pro-Am at Yamba Golf Club.

Trailing Norris by three after Round 1, Stolz was 6-under through 17 holes in Round 2 and had a two-stroke buffer.

But a dropped shot on his final hole and a birdie by Norris at the par-5 18th saw the pair finished together at 7-under par, two strokes clear of Scott Barr (66) and Marcus Cain (69).

A four-time winner of the Order of Merit, it marked the 50th PGA Legends Tour win of Stolz’s career.

“I was a bit disappointed with my finish,” said Stolz.

“It’s a great course, very demanding, got to hit it bloody straight and a few of the pins today were a lot tougher than yesterday so you have to be spot on.

“But it’s my 50th win on the Legends Tour. Even though it’s a tie, I’m still claiming it.”

Quick quotes

“I played really well yesterday. I played terrible today, so flipped around,” said Norris.

“I was probably lucky that Andre finished that way, but I did the same yesterday.

“It was quite tough today. I thought the pins were brutal and the score Andre shot today was amazing. I knew once he started making birdies that he was obviously putting better and playing well today and he is always going to come after you and he’ll never give up.

“It was a good battle and we we’re going to have many more I think.”

Leading scores

T1 Jason Norris 66-69—135

T1 Andre Stolz 69-66—135

T3 Scott Barr 71-66—137

T3 Marcus Cain 68-69—137

T5 Chris Taylor 70-68—138

T5 Mark Gilson 71-67—138

September 18

Back-to-back wins for Barr on NSW Central Coast

West Australian Scott Barr completed a NSW Central Coast double on the PGA Legends Tour by scoring a three-shot victory in the Magenta Shores Legends Pro-Am.

After securing a share of the title alongside Andre Stolz at Kooindah Waters 24 hours earlier, a round of 5-under-par 67 secured Barr’s fifth over-50s victory for 2025.

He now sits in 12th place on the Order of Merit with some big events to come over the spring and summer to improve on that ranking.

Grant Fyander’s 70 was the best score in the morning groups at Magenta Shores Golf and Country Club and he ended up sharing second place with Peter Lonard.

Turning point

Beginning his day at the ninth hole, Barr made a blistering start, picking up five straight birdies before he handed back three shots in four holes to slip back to 2-under.

However the 53-year-old pulled clear with birdies on the sixth and eighth, ending up with a total of nine birdies for the round.

Quick quotes

“It was amazing. My playing partner said ‘you’ve had five birdies in a row’. I said ‘good, I’m allowed to’. So I got off to a good start and possibly got too aggressive and had a couple of three-putts. The greens were super fast and the course was stunning.

“You’ve got to navigate around here. I did some research and walked a few holes this morning just to refresh myself. I ended up being pretty cautious with a lot of 3-woods off the tee today to miss the bunkers and the bush.”

Leading scores

1 Scott Barr 67

T2 Peter Lonard 70

T2 Grant Fyander 70

4 Kurt Stegbauer 71

T5 Brad Burns 72

T5 Nathan Green 72

T5 Martin Peterson 72

8 Andre Stolz 73

August 17

Stars split win at Kooindah Waters

Two of the biggest stars on the PGA Legends Tour couldn’t be split as a former PGA TOUR winner impressed first up at The Coastwide First National Legends Pro-Am at Kooindah Waters Golf Club.

The demanding New South Wales Central Coast layout saw just three players break par, Andre Stolz and Scott Barr sharing victory with rounds of 3-under 69.

A former Kooindah Waters ambassador, Stolz plotted his way around the course expertly while Barr’s round was built upon a run of five birdies in six holes after two early bogeys as Stolz matched up course knowledge with a superb day of ball-striking.

“I think I know it too well,” said Stolz.

“Unfortunately, it’s one of those courses, I just know where all the trouble is. It sort of makes you want to play with the handcuffs on a bit because you know how much punishment’s around there waiting for you.”

Stolz and Barr finished two strokes clear of Victorian Mark Boulton as 2009 Canadian Open champion Nathan Green joined five others in a share of fourth in his first start on the Legends Tour.

Quick quotes

“I feel like I started in a difficult part of the course. Maybe I didn’t, but it was windy early and I struggled,” said Barr.

“But I found something around the turn. I hit it close a few times and that got my score back to 3-under after a struggle at the start.”

“Obviously I’ve done more laps around here than anybody, but I’m just really happy,” said Stolz.

“I drove the ball fantastic. I hit every green in regulation so really happy with that part of it.

“It is a bit of a stressful golf course for most people and you’ve really got to position your ball around the course very well and play with strategy, which I was able to do. Make good decisions and actually execute today, so I was happy with that.”

Leading scores

T1 Andre Stolz 69

T1 Scott Barr 69

3 Mark Boulton 71

T4 Mark Hale 72

T4 David McKenzie 72

T4 John Onions 72

T4 David Fearns 72

T4 Leigh McKechnie 72

T4 Nathan Green 72

STORIES: TONY WEBECK | PGA OF AUSTRALIA