WIN BIG! And Support Golf | Australian Golf Foundation Raffle

Golf fans have the chance to win a share of $20,000 in prizes, while helping make the sport more accessible for all children to experience across Australia, through the Australian Golf Foundation Raffle.

The raffle’s first prize is the 2025 men’s Australian Open Ultimate Golf Experience (valued at $12,360). You and three friends will enjoy an unforgettable experience at the iconic Royal Melbourne Golf Club, watching Rory McIlroy and a star-studded lineup of Aussie favourites battle it out.

The second prize is a custom Callaway Golf Equipment Premium Package (valued at $6,640) — the perfect bundle for anyone looking to elevate their game to the next level.

The third prize offers a unique opportunity for the avid golfer: A round of golf with a Future Australian Champion (valued at $1,000). You and two friends will have the rare opportunity to play alongside a rising star from the Golf Australia Rookie Program, complete with hospitality.

With tickets starting at only $10, this is the perfect opportunity to enter for the chance to experience these priceless moments. Tickets are selling fast, and every purchase furthers the support the AGF can provide in its programs that make golf more inclusive and accessible across Australia.

Entries close Sunday, 23 November 2025 at 11:00pm AEDT (unless sold out earlier).