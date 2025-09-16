Upcoming Senior Order of Merit Golf Events

Monash Country Club will host the Australian Senior Amateur Championship Tuesday October 14th – Thursday, October 16th.

Below is a NSW Senior Order of Merit Fortnightly Update for both men and women golfers.

These competitions are in high demand, and spots are filled quickly—early registration is highly recommended to secure your participation.

DUNHEVED SENIORS

Date: Monday, October 13th, 2025
Event: SOOM 
Age Eligibility: Over 50 Years
Venue: Dunheved Golf Club
Entries Open: Now
Entries Close: Monday, October 6th, 2025

Click here to enter.

 

AUSTRALIAN SENIOR AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Date: Tuesday, October 14th – Thursday, October 16th, 2025
Event: National Senior Ranking Event (GA)
Age Eligibility: Over 55 Years (Men) & Over 50 Years (Women)
Venue: Monash Country Club
Entries Open: Now
Entries Close: Monday, September 15th, 2025

Click here to enter.

MOSS VALE SENIORS

Date: Sunday, October 19th, 2025
Event: SOOM 
Age Eligibility: Over 50 Years
Venue: Moss Vale Golf Club
Entries Open: Now
Entries Close: Tuesday, October 14th, 2025

Click here to enter.

See

2025 Australian Senior Amateur Golf Full Schedule 

To view the annual Senior Order of Merit calendars, click on the following links:

KIESER SENIOR ORDER OF MERIT EVENTS
KIESER WOMEN’S SENIOR ORDER OF MERIT EVENTS
Visit the following links for the current Senior Order of Merit leaderboards:
KIESER SENIOR ORDER OF MERIT LEADERBOARD
KIESER WOMEN’S SENIOR ORDER OF MERIT LEADERBOARD

 

ORIGINAL INFORMATION: Emmanuel Aravanis | Events Coordinator | GOLF NSW

