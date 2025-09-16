Upcoming Senior Order of Merit Golf Events

Below is a NSW Senior Order of Merit Fortnightly Update for both men and women golfers.

DUNHEVED SENIORS

Date: Monday, October 13th, 2025

Event: SOOM

Age Eligibility: Over 50 Years

Venue: Dunheved Golf Club

Entries Open: Now

Entries Close: Monday, October 6th, 2025

AUSTRALIAN SENIOR AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Date: Tuesday, October 14th – Thursday, October 16th, 2025

Event: National Senior Ranking Event (GA)

Age Eligibility: Over 55 Years (Men) & Over 50 Years (Women)

Venue: Monash Country Club

Entries Open: Now

Entries Close: Monday, September 15th, 2025

MOSS VALE SENIORS

Date: Sunday, October 19th, 2025

Event: SOOM

Age Eligibility: Over 50 Years

Venue: Moss Vale Golf Club

Entries Open: Now

Entries Close: Tuesday, October 14th, 2025

