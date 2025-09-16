Upcoming Senior Order of Merit Golf Events

Below is a NSW Senior Order of Merit Fortnightly Update for both men and women golfers.
These competitions are in high demand, and spots are filled quickly—early registration is highly recommended to secure your participation.
DUNHEVED SENIORS
Date: Monday, October 13th, 2025
Event: SOOM
Age Eligibility: Over 50 Years
Venue: Dunheved Golf Club
Entries Open: Now
Entries Close: Monday, October 6th, 2025
AUSTRALIAN SENIOR AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP
Date: Tuesday, October 14th – Thursday, October 16th, 2025
Event: National Senior Ranking Event (GA)
Age Eligibility: Over 55 Years (Men) & Over 50 Years (Women)
Venue: Monash Country Club
Entries Open: Now
Entries Close: Monday, September 15th, 2025
MOSS VALE SENIORS
Date: Sunday, October 19th, 2025
Event: SOOM
Age Eligibility: Over 50 Years
Venue: Moss Vale Golf Club
Entries Open: Now
Entries Close: Tuesday, October 14th, 2025
See
2025 Australian Senior Amateur Golf Full Schedule
To view the annual Senior Order of Merit calendars, click on the following links:
|
|
|
|
|
ORIGINAL INFORMATION: Emmanuel Aravanis | Events Coordinator | GOLF NSW