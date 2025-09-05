Top South Australian sandbelt courses welcome elite senior golfers

All About the Weather at Grange/Kooyonga Seniors

By John Anderson

The challenge of two of South Australia’s top sand belt courses combined with the elite quality of the fields took a back seat to the apocalyptic weather forecasts for Thursday the 28th of August and, particularly, Friday the 29th.

The event is a second level National ranking event so is always well supported and with nearly half the field from interstate including a lot of top players a great event was anticipated.

A handicap limited field of 92 took on Grange West in the afternoon with strong winds and a rain and hail forecast. Ultimately one slight hail delay only affecting part of the course eventuated.

With some work planned for the “West” it gave participants maybe a final opportunity to understand Mike Clayton’s design which features wide fairways offset by the paramount need for getting the correct angle for the approach to the greens.

8:00am shotgun start at Kooyonga on Friday with constant weather warnings including mini-tornados filling the airwaves and advice to stay home as we drove to the club ! One big tree down only and nearly everyone from Grange present ready to go again.

A mixture of (some) sunshine, fast moving showers and the odd very strong wind squalls but the field survived and some prospered and all had something to add to their golf experiences as we headed to the Clubhouse for lunch and the presentation.

Senior Men

3 players broke 80 on day one – Gary Hallam (Bargara GC) lead the way with a superb 74 followed by Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) (77) and current State champion, Dave Pateyjohns (Willunga) (79).

Some big changes in the Senior Men with a number shooting far better scores despite the, arguably, harder conditions and scores historically being higher at Kooyonga. Mike Lucas (Harvey GC) as best with 75 with 78’s from Tony Nobbs (The Vines) and Peter Bennett (Royal Perth).

These second day rounds from Lucas (156) (81,75); Nobbs (159) (81,78) and Bennett (159) (81,78) saw them assume the top three positions overall.

Tocumwal visitor John Hadland (152) (77, 75) won the Nett one clear of Royal Perth’s Andrew Brown 1(53) (78, 75) and Paul Gregory (the Vines) (154) (78, 76) matched by Hallam (71, 83).

Super Senior Men

Regular visitor, Ian Frost (Lakelands) (80) was a clear leader in the Men’s Super Seniors after the first day. Ian was again best Super Senior at Kooyonga with 82 for a total of 182 clear of Matthew Doughty (Royal Sydney) (168) (85, 83) and Glenelg’s John Keogh third with 170 (87,83).

In the Nett, Steve Francis from Willunga (150) (78 and an excellent 72 at Kooyonga) was 2 strokes better than Billy Jones from Harvey GC in WA and Brian Welsh (Glenelg) 2 strokes further back.

Senior Women

After Grange SAOOM contender Amanda Heapy (The Vines of Reynella) (83) led the women by one stroke from the favourite Gemma Dooley (New South Wales GC) who probably saw the conditions as benign !

Unfortunately Amanda ran into trouble at Kooyonga with Gemma winning comfortably (170) (84,86) ; Colette Nalder(Royal Perth) (182) (90,92) and Amanda (183) (83, 100).

In the Nett, Collette consistent 80, 81 for 161 was just good enough over Glenelg’s Jo Ricourt (77, 85) (162) and Amanda Heapy and Virginia Younger (Cromer) recording 163’s.

For Full Results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/4774102/results