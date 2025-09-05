Top South Australian sandbelt courses welcome elite senior golfers

All About the Weather at Grange/Kooyonga Seniors

Mike Lucas and Gemma Gemma Dooley 

By John Anderson

The challenge of two of South Australia’s top sand belt courses combined with the elite quality of the fields took a back seat to the apocalyptic weather forecasts for Thursday the 28th of August and, particularly, Friday the 29th.

The event is a second level National ranking event so is always well supported and with nearly half the field from interstate including a lot of top players a great event was anticipated.

A handicap limited field of 92 took on Grange West in the afternoon with strong winds and a rain and hail forecast. Ultimately one slight hail delay only affecting part of the course eventuated.

With some work planned for the “West” it gave participants maybe a final opportunity to understand Mike Clayton’s design which features wide fairways offset by the paramount need for getting the correct angle for the approach to the greens.

8:00am shotgun start at Kooyonga on Friday with constant weather warnings including mini-tornados filling the airwaves and advice to stay home as we drove to the club ! One big tree down only and nearly everyone from Grange present ready to go again.

A mixture of (some) sunshine, fast moving showers and the odd very strong wind squalls but the field survived and some prospered and all had something to add to their golf experiences as we headed to the Clubhouse for lunch and the presentation.

 

Senior Men

3 players broke 80 on day one – Gary Hallam (Bargara GC) lead the way with a superb 74 followed by Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga) (77) and current State champion, Dave Pateyjohns (Willunga) (79).

Some big changes in the Senior Men with a number shooting far better scores despite the, arguably, harder conditions and scores historically being higher at Kooyonga. Mike Lucas (Harvey GC) as best with 75 with 78’s from Tony Nobbs (The Vines) and Peter Bennett (Royal Perth).

These second day rounds from Lucas (156) (81,75); Nobbs (159) (81,78) and Bennett (159) (81,78) saw them assume the top three positions overall.

Tocumwal visitor John Hadland (152) (77, 75) won the Nett one clear of Royal Perth’s Andrew Brown 1(53) (78, 75) and Paul Gregory (the Vines) (154) (78, 76) matched by Hallam (71, 83).

 

Super Senior Men

Regular visitor, Ian Frost (Lakelands) (80) was a clear leader in the Men’s Super Seniors after the first day. Ian was again best Super Senior at Kooyonga with 82 for a total of 182 clear of Matthew Doughty (Royal Sydney) (168) (85, 83) and Glenelg’s John Keogh third with 170 (87,83).

In the Nett, Steve Francis from Willunga (150) (78 and an excellent 72 at Kooyonga) was 2 strokes better than Billy Jones from Harvey GC in WA and Brian Welsh (Glenelg) 2 strokes further back.

 

Senior Women

After Grange SAOOM contender Amanda Heapy (The Vines of Reynella) (83) led the women by one stroke from the favourite Gemma Dooley (New South Wales GC) who probably saw the conditions as benign !

Unfortunately Amanda ran into trouble at Kooyonga with Gemma winning comfortably (170)  (84,86) ; Colette Nalder(Royal Perth) (182) (90,92) and Amanda (183) (83, 100).

In the Nett, Collette consistent 80, 81 for 161 was just good enough over Glenelg’s Jo Ricourt (77, 85) (162) and Amanda Heapy and Virginia Younger (Cromer) recording 163’s.

 

For Full Results go to: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/competition/4774102/results

 

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors- Gross

Senior Women’s – Gross

 

Total

Grange West

Kooyonga

 

 

Total

Grange West

Kooyonga

 

 

Total

Grange West

Kooyonga

 

Michael Lucas

156

81

75

Harvey GC

Ian Frost

162

80

82

Lakelands GC

Gemma Dooley

170

84

86

New South Wales

Tony Nobbs

159

81

78

The Vines

Mathew Doughty

168

85

83

Royal Sydney GC

Colette Nalder

182

90

92

Royal Perth

Peter Bennett

159

81

78

Royal Perth

John Keogh

170

87

83

Glenelg GC

Amanda Heapy

183

83

100

The Vines

Paul Gregory

161

81

80

The Vines

Brian Welsh

171

85

86

Glenelg GC

Ali Gatland

185

89

96

Monash CC

Gary Hallam

161

74

87

Bargara GC

Steve Francis

173

89

84

Willunga GC

Jo Ricourt

186

88

98

Glenelg GC

Andrew Brown

162

82

80

Royal Perth

Michael Richards

173

85

88

Tea Tree Gully GC

Lyn Banks

186

91

95

Scone GC

David Pateyjohns

162

79

83

Willunga

Shane Amor

174

90

84

Grange GC

Rebecca Brown

186

97

89

Yarra Yarra GC

David Alexander

163

80

83

Royal Perth

Billy Jones

175

89

86

Harvey GC

Virginia Younger

187

91

96

Cromer GC

Philip Chapman

163

83

80

Aston Hills

Peter Shaw

175

87

88

Grange GC

Shirley Dean

190

94

96

Sanctuary Cove CC

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Senior Women’s – Nett

John Hadland

152

77

75

Tocumwal GC

Steve Francis

150

78

72

Willunga GC

Colette Nalder

161

80

81

Royal Perth

Andrew Brown

153

78

75

Royal Perth GC

Billy Jones

152

78

74

Harvey GC

Jo Ricourt

162

77

85

Glenelg GC

Paul Gregory

154

78

76

The Vines

Brian Welsh

154

77

77

Glenelg GC

Amanda Heapy

163

74

89

The Vines

Gary Hallam

154

71

83

Bargara GC

Shane Amor

155

81

74

Grange GC

Virginia Younger

163

80

83

Cromer GC

Michael Lucas

155

81

74

Harvey GC

Lindsay Elliott

156

76

80

Kooyonga GC

Gemma Dooley

165

82

83

New South Wales

Michael Prindiville

155

83

72

Royal Perth GC

Colin Andy

156

73

83

Future Golf

Lyn Banks

165

81

84

Scone GC

Tony Nobbs

156

80

76

The Vines

John Keogh

157

81

76

Glenelg GC

Rebecca Brown

168

89

79

Yarra Yarra GC

David Pateyjohns

157

77

80

Willunga GC

Peter Shaw

157

79

78

Grange GC

Rosemary Underwood

168

81

87

Blackwood

Bruce Lindner

157

72

85

Kooyonga GC

Peter Chang

158

78

80

Mt Lawley GC

Jane Abbott

169

86

83

Lake Karrinyup CC

 

 

