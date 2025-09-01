Sunshine Charity Golf Classic tees up generosity and joy on the Murray

Sunshine, sport and the spirit of giving came together in perfect harmony as a result of the Sunshine Charity Golf Classic this year with the recent cheque presentations to the recipient charities an admiral closing highlight.

Held at the stunning Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort and now in its 11th year, this beloved annual tradition brought together a community of passionate golfers, generous sponsors, and committed volunteers for a week of fun, laughter and fundraising. And for the first time in its history, the event extended its impact by supporting two regional charities, raising a phenomenal $17,000 each for the Southern Peninsula Community Support and Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.

The driving force behind the event, Patricia Randall, has been at the heart of its success since day one. A former Australian Open squash champion and top 10 tennis player, Patricia is no stranger to dedication. “This event has always been about bringing people together for a greater good,” she said. “To see it grow and continue to give back, year after year, is truly rewarding.”

With the support of co-organiser Dario Prighel, the 2025 tournament was reimagined as the Sunshine Charity Golf Classic, a name that reflects not only the beautiful weather but also the warmth and generosity of everyone involved. Dario has played an integral role in the event’s success, beginning as a staff member at the Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club, later stepping in as MC, and, from 2025, joining as a formal committee member.

“This fundraising event benefits everyone along the Murray River who needs the Cancer Centre,” Dario says. “Including the Trust Fund as a beneficiary was an easy decision.”

The week was filled with highlights, from the competitive rounds of golf to the welcoming dinner, wine tasting evening, and the much-anticipated Gala Auction Dinner. While no one took home the brand-new Lexus offered for a hole-in-one, Vicky Horton from Rosebud Country Club thrilled the crowd with a hole-in-one of her own, just not on the Lexus hole! Meanwhile, Judy Kruger came agonisingly close, earning the title of “closest to the pin.”

The generosity on display extended far beyond the fairways. Sponsors including Buller Wines, Celebrity Publishing, RACV Cape Schanck Resort and Lexus of Wodonga backed the event, while community members donated an overwhelming number of raffle prizes and auction items. As Dario put it, “The support we received this year has been absolutely heartwarming.”

For non-golfers, the event was just as memorable. A thoughtfully curated itinerary included visits to Rich Glen Provedore, lunch by Lake Mulwala, and a journey through the wine region of Rutherglen, all designed to celebrate the region and bring people together in the spirit of community.

Michelle Hensel, Chair of the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund, expressed deep gratitude for the support. “Please know that your involvement in the Sunshine Charity Golf Classic creates a lasting impact,” she said. “Every dollar stays here in our region and helps us support cancer patients through vital services like the Wellness Centre, clinical trials, education and life-saving equipment.”

Jeremy Maxwell, CEO of Southern Peninsula Community Support, echoed the sentiment, thanking the golfers and donors for helping those doing it tough on the Mornington Peninsula.

With bookings already coming in for next year’s event, set for 24 – 28 May 2026, it’s clear the Sunshine Charity Golf Classic has become more than just a tournament—it’s a celebration of community, compassion and connection.

As Dario said with a smile, “Many of us come here for the golf, but it’s the friendships and the cause that keep us coming back.”