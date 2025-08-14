Stolz and Boulton winning in Wynnum | PGA Legends Tour Wrap

Matching birdies at their final holes respectively saw Andre Stolz and Mark Boulton split top spot at the Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am at Wynnum Golf Club.

Played in honour of Pro-Am Series co-founder Paul King and hosted by his son and Wynnum Head Professional Matthew, some of the biggest names in Australian golf teed it up for the $40,000 Legends Tour event.

Peter Senior, Peter Lonard and Terry Price joined the field with Stolz and Boulton declared joint winners after both shot 6-under 64, two clear of David McKenzie (66).

Following a stint in the UK trying to qualify for the Senior Open Championship and playing in the PGA Seniors Championship, it was a welcome return for Stolz as Boulton claimed a third win inside the past month.

Turning point

While both would make birdie at their final hole to post 6-under, it was respective stretches earlier in their rounds that set the foundation for victory.

After a par at his opening hole, the par-4 11th, Boulton went eagle-birdie-birdie to be 4-under through four holes.

Stolz had a similar hot streak at the mid-point of his round. Having started at the short par-4 10th, Stolz made birdie at the par-4 18th and followed it with birdie at one and eagle at two to reach 5-under through 11 holes.

Quick quotes

“This is a great event with a rich history,” said Stolz.

“I only met Paul King a couple of times but he would be extremely proud of his son Matthew King who has continued Paul’s legacy of hosting events at the Wynnum Golf Club.

“I played with Peter Senior and he had that competitive look in his eye and it got me going to play my best golf. I’m glad I played a lot better than I did last year.”

“It’s great to be part of an event like this, let alone be joint winner with ‘Stolzy’,” said Boulton.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be playing in events like this and listening to the people talk tonight realise that a lot of it is owed to Professionals like Paul King who started up this style of events around 50 years ago.”

Leading scores

T1 Andre Stolz 64

T1 Mark Boulton 64

3 David McKenzie 66

T4 Terry Pilkadaris 67

T4 Peter Lonard 67

T4 Chris Taylor 67

T4 Simon Jagot 67

T4 Richard Backwell 67

T4 Euan Walters 67

Next up

William (Bill) Beattie Henderson Memorial Cup, Meadowbrook Golf Club, August 12

August 7

Rookie winner included in four-way tie in Toowoomba

South African Leon Trenerry’s new life as a golf professional has now produced its first PGA Legends Tour title.

Now based at Oxley Golf Club in Brisbane, Trenerry joined three Victorians in a four-way tie at the Advanced Electrical Toowoomba Legends Pro-Am to finish the PGA Legends Tour’s visit to the Darling Downs city.

Mark Boulton, Terry Pilkadaris and Euan Walters matched the first-time Tour winner by carding rounds of 65 on the Middle Ridge layout, heading a packed leaderboard that included 12 players within two shots of the lead.

The winner of the PGA Legends Tour Qualifying School at Murwillumbah by four shots at the start of the year, Trenerry had secured three runner-up finishes before gaining his breakthrough victory.

In March last year, three months shy of his 49th birthday, and four years after moving to Australia, Trenerry graduated the PGA of Australia’s Membership Pathway Program, opening the door to the career in golf he never thought possible.

While Trenerry was celebrating seniors win No.1, Pilkadaris has now won five Tour titles in 2025, including two of the biggest events on the schedule, the PNG Senior Open and Fiji Legends Golf Classic.

Walters took his season tally to three victories and Boulton to two, both in the past month.

Turning point

After turning in even-par, Boulton made a late run with three consecutive birdies on the back nine, while Pilkadaris picked up three shots around the turn before securing a crucial birdie on the par-5 17th.

Unlike the other two joint winners, Trenerry and Walters started their rounds on the eighth hole. Trenerry had a spectacular start, with birdies on his opening our holes and he was 6-under-par before slipping up with three bogeys in his closing six holes.

Walters birdied his finale, the short par-3 seventh, to make it into the tie after making a double-bogey on the par-4 sixth.

Quick quotes

Boulton said: “The course was great. It’s a traditional feel with greens that roll great. To play well here makes it even better. I kept it in play all day which is paramount around here.”

Pilkadaris said: “I played nicely today. I missed a three-footer on the first and I thought ‘here we go’ but I steadied the ship and had a lot of pars then birdied three in a row. The bent grass greens here roll nicely and they’re quick.”

Leading scores

T1 Mark Boulton 65

T1 Terry Pilkadaris 65

T1 Leon Trenerry 65

T1 Euan Walters 65

T5 Brad Burns 66

T5 John Onions 66

T5 Nigel Lane 66

T8 David Diaz 67

T8 Scott Barr 67

T8 Murray Lott 67

T8 Christopher Taylor 67

T8 Guy Wall 67

August 7

Foursomes champs share City win

The pair combined to shoot 5-under at City Golf Club on Monday only to shoot the same score individually on Wednesday to finish three strokes clear of the field.

Paired together as they began Round 2 trailing Murray Lott by two strokes, both Burns and Taylor dropped shots early.

Defending champion Taylor made bogeys at both one and three to trail Burns by a shot at the turn, coming home in 3-under to draw level with Burns.

Lott (72) birdied the 17th hole to pinch outright third at 2-under, Chris McCourt (70) and Derrin Morgan (69) sharing fourth.

Turning point

A birdie at the par-5 10th enabled Burns to build a two-shot buffer but his Foursomes partner would launch a late charge.

Starting at the par-4 13th, Taylor made three birdies in the space of four holes to draw level with Burns, just missing a tricky downhill putt on the final hole for the outright win.

Quick quotes

“We both played well today, I reckon Chris has had about 24 putts,” said Burns. “He’s putted that good.

“Greens were superb. Super’s done a fantastic job out there and all kudos to Toowoomba City Golf Club.”

“We both got off to a slow start around the back nine. It was a pretty good tussle,” Taylor added.

“It’s good to come back up here. I was lucky enough to have a win here last year and to come back to defend the title was good.”

Leading scores

T1 Chris Taylor 68-67—135

T1 Brad Burns 68-67—135

3 Murray Lott 66-72—138

T4 Chris McCourt 70-70—140

T4 Derrin Morgan 71-69—140

T6 Simon Tooman 72-69—141

T6 Mike Zilko 71-70—141

August 4

Burns, Taylor combine brilliantly at Qld Foursomes

There was just a single hiccup as Brad Burns and Chris Taylor combined superbly to take out the Queensland PGA Senior Foursomes Championship by five strokes at City Golf Club in Toowoomba.

Winners of the 2023 NSW PGA Senior Foursomes, Burns and Taylor made six birdies and a lone bogey in a round of 5-under 65, well clear of the pairing of Tim Elliott and Euan Walters with Derrin Morgan and Mark Boulton third with 1-over 71.

Quick quotes

“He played a lot better than I did,” said Burns of his teammate’s performance.

“Holed everything and didn’t miss a fairway actually. He played great.”

“Pretty sure it’s the other way around, mate,” Taylor quipped.

“I think we had six birdies and one bogey. We went in the trees and didn’t get it up and down but apart from that it was just a pretty solid day, to be honest,” Burns added.

Leading scores

1 Brad Burns/Chris Taylor 65

2 Tim Elliott/Euan Walters 70

3 Derrin Morgan/Mark Boulton 71

4 Mike Zilko/Nigel Weldon 72

T5 Peter Jones/Scott Ford 74

T5 Allan Cooper/David Fearns 74

T5 Greg Smith/Grahame Stinson 74

August 1

Jones rides albatross to Centenary Legends win

A career-first albatross and two-shot swing on the final hole has earned Peter Jones victory at the Centenary Legends Pro-Am in Brisbane.

Played across two days at Gailes and Wolston Park golf clubs in Brisbane’s south west, Jones shared the day one lead with Jason Norris after the pair navigated Gailes in even-par 73 on Thursday.

Starting from the first tee at Wolston Park on Friday, Jones and Norris were both 1-under through the first four holes before a Norris bogey on five and Jones’s two at the par-5 seventh changed the landscape dramatically.

Playing in the group ahead, Mark Boulton bogeyed the par-4 18th to post 3-under, Jones and Norris also at 3-under as they stood on the 18th tee.

Jones would go on to make birdie at the final hole for a 4-under 63 and 4-under total, Norris (65) dropping a shot to fall into a tie for third at 2-under par.

Turning point

Any time you pick up three shots to par on a single hole is going to have a positive impact on your fortunes.

One-under on his round after an early birdie at the par-4 second, Jones holed his second shot at the 452-metre par-5 seventh to rocket to 4-under, playing his final 11 holes in even par to hold on for a one-stroke win.

Quick quotes

“Things went my way,” was Jones’s summation.

“I made a two on a par 5 today. I’ve never had an albatross before, so that was a good first to have.

“Obviously there’s some different conditions and different courses, but I loved it. It’s nice to be out here playing two rounds of golf on different courses.”

Leading scores

1 Peter Jones 73-63—136

2 Mark Boulton 74-63—137

T3 Simon Tooman 76-62—138

T3 Jason Norris 73-65—138

5 Brad Burns 76-63—139

6 Grahame Stinson 75-66—141