Veteran golf ‘Club’ and ‘Player’ of the year titles still up for grabs in Western Sydney

With just two rounds remaining to be played in the annual Western Sydney Regional Veteran Golfers Association interclub series the pressure is mounting on both clubs (Club of the Year) and Players (Player of the Year) to score well and clinch these prestigious awards.

Glenmore Heritage Valley are seeking to maintain their impressive record in the Club of the Year competition and defend the trophy they have secured for the last two yeasr – they lead the field with a total of 820 stableford points.

Hot on their heels is the ever strong Richmond sitting on 817 and Wallacia with 817. Following are Dunheved (796), Leonay (780), Penrith (763), Stonecutters (747) and Springwood (687).

Most clubs managed to catch up points on Glenmore in last Monday’s interclub challenge hosted by Stonecutters Ridge. On the day Michael Harrison, Lynette Luttinger, Gary Willett and Ian Jordan compiled a total of 130 points to give Richmond victory, but more importantly a valuable 18 points ahead of Glenmore.

Dunheved secured second place with 129 points followed by Wallacia (125), Penrith (122), Leonay (121), Stonecutters (116) and Springwood (109). The effect of the recent rains certainly showed in the team results – usually the average team score is between 130 and 139, at Stonecutters it was just 121.

The Player of the Year contests for both the men and the ladies is even closer than the teams with multiple players sharing the lead with 2 rounds to go. It must also be remembered that home games cannot count towards a players overall score in these competitions, hence Richmond and Springwood have only one more game to improve their total scores, while members of the other six clubs can count both rounds.

In the men’s Player of the Year, Glenn Brown (Dunheved), John Searle (Glenmore) and James Bullock (Richmond) are on top with 106 points each. Close behind is Steven Loader (Stonecutters) with 105 and then a swag of players on 103 – Michael Harrison, Karl Lozier, Rodney Tuckwell (all Richmond), Warren Husband and Robert Lewis (both Wallacia).

Three players also share the lead in the ladies Player of the Year. With 93 points each are Julie Berg (Penrith), Lynette Luttinger and Jane Mackie (both Richmond). These ladies have a 5 point buffer before we find Elaine Williams (Dunheved) Juanita Robb (Glenmore) and Christine Hoppe (Wallacia) all on 88.

While the wet conditions somewhat restricted the individual scoring last Monday at Stonecutters Ridge, some pairs combined to produce very creditable 2BBB team scores.

Best of the days were Eddie Chambers and Wayne Beesley representing Dunheved with 42 points to lead the men’s field just ahead of Wallacia’s pair of Stephen Snell and John Woods (41).

The ladies 2BBB was just as close but only featured one club. Richmond took all the prizes – Suzanne Still and Lynette Luttinger winning with 36 ahead of clubmates Jane Mackie and Rhonda Sedger with 36.

It was the individual scores that illustrated the affect of recent weather on play – only one player of the 129 who participated played to their handicap and scored 36 points. This was Glenn Brown representing Dunheved in the men’s B grade competition. He finished ahead of Peter Cromer (Wallacia) on 34 points.

The men’s C grade was not far behind, with Leonay’s Michael Hughes amassing 35 points to narrowly edge out Michael Harrison (Richmond) by a single points. A total of 35 was also enough to secure the men’s A Grade prize – this went to Rick Wilson of Penrith, well ahead of Ian Jordan (Richmond) with 31.

In the ladies singles event, Jean Paterson on 23 points was just ahead of Julie Berg on 22, both players representing Penrith.

The next WSRVGA interclub event is to be hosted by Richmond Golf Club on Tuesday September 23rd.

REPORT BY NOEL HOPPE