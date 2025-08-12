NSW Virtual Open: Australia’s First State-Backed Simulator Tournament

Golf NSW has announced the launch of the NSW Virtual Open, the first state-based virtual golf tournament ever conducted by a representative body for the sport in Australia.

This innovative competition harnesses the growing popularity of golf simulators and indoor recreation centres to create an access pathway for players across New South Wales and the ACT to compete for coveted spots in the 2025 Ford NSW Open and the tournament Pro-Am.

The groundbreaking tournament invites affiliated industry members and golf clubs equipped with simulator facilities to host qualifiers during August and September, culminating in a final at GolfSpace, Alexandria, this October.

“Simulator golf is a significant part of the sport’s growth and attracts a participant base to the sport from a source never seen before in the sport’s long history,” said Olivia Wilson, General Manager – Golf, at Golf NSW.

“The NSW Virtual Open represents our commitment to innovation as well as to make golf accessible while creating new pathways for participation.”



The tournament features two exciting competitive streams designed to cater to golfers of all skill levels.

NSW OPEN QUALIFYING

Designed for elite golfers and PGA professionals, this pathway offers the ultimate prize – a place in the 2025 Ford NSW Open at The Vintage Golf Club from November 13 – 16, 2025.

Participating venues have complete flexibility to design their competition format, with the only requirement being that all rounds be played without handicap.

Options can include:

Single 18-hole rounds on specified dates

Flexible 18-hole rounds with pre-booked tee times

Multiple rounds with the best score counting

Weekly qualifying rounds leading to venue finals



NSW OPEN PRO-AM QUALIFYING

This inclusive path welcomes amateur golfers of all abilities to compete for places in the 2025 Ford NSW Open Pro-Am. Events utilise handicaps through net, Stableford, or par formats and feature three-person team competitions that mirror the Pro-Am format.

Team format options include:

Three-person Ambrose

Three-ball Best Ball

Texas Scramble



Winners from each participating venue will advance to the prestigious finals at GolfSpace, Alexandria, in October, where they’ll compete for the respective places in the 2025 Ford NSW Open (elite and professionals) and Pro-Am (handicap).



“We’re creating opportunities for golfers who may never have considered experiencing the thrill of tournament golf as a pro-am participant,” Ms Wilson added. “The virtual format removes traditional barriers while maintaining the competitive spirit that makes golf so compelling.”

Member Benefits



The NSW Virtual Open offers significant benefits for participating venues:

Participation Growth

Marketing support

Venue Exposure



This innovative tournament represents Golf NSW’s commitment to embracing technological advancement while expanding participation opportunities across the state.



The format provides venues with an exceptional opportunity to boost membership, reward loyal clients, and generate new revenue streams while elevating their profile within the golfing community.



Affiliated golf clubs and industry members interested in hosting NSW Virtual Open qualifiers are encouraged to contact Golf NSW for more information about participation requirements and support materials.

The NSW Virtual Open is a nod to the sport’s evolution, combining traditional competitive values with cutting-edge technology to create an unprecedented experience for golfers across our great state.



For more details about the NSW Virtual Open, please visit the tournament information page HERE. To register interest, contact Golf NSW via email info@golfnsw.org.au

STORY: DAVID TEASE | GOLF NSW