19 NSW golf clubs granted major facility upgrades

Nineteen NSW golf clubs are set to tee off major facility upgrades after securing vital government funding to transform their courses and clubhouses into modern, sustainable community hubs.

Vital stormwater drainage improvements, solar panel installation, shared space facilities upgrades, and essential infrastructure repairs are some of the initiatives that will be completed following the announcement of the latest round of Community Building Partnership Grants.

NSW Minister for Sport and Minister for Small Business, Steve Kamper, announced the latest round of Community Building Partnership Grants on Monday, August 4th. Clubs from all across the State had their funding applications approved.

“The Community Building Partnership program delivers real benefits for local communities,” Minister Kamper said.

“This funding will support vital upgrades across 19 golf clubs — from stormwater drainage and solar panels to improved shared facilities.

“These projects will strengthen community connection and deliver positive social and recreational outcomes.”



Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, said the grants are a significant help for many clubs.

“The works to be undertaken by the successful clubs not only assist in improving their facilities but also help the sport grow through better access for all.

“Without the assistance of the NSW government, many of the clubs simply couldn’t complete these sorts of projects.”



