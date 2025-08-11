Tough Test at West Lakes for South Australian senior golfers

The weather forecast was grim – strong winds and heavy showers later in the afternoon – just what golfers dislike and the forecast was accurate as SA Seniors took on West Lakes on Monday 4th August.

52 entries but a few withdrawals both before tee-off and when the weather arrived reduced the numbers slightly.

Senior/Super Senior Women

The conditions affected scores in both this category and in the Super Senior Men. Susan Olsen (Grange) made up ground in the Women’s Order of Merit winning the Gross and Nett with 87/75. Second place holder in the OOM, Amanda Heapy (The Vines of Reynella) (93) was second in the Gross with Susan Dob (Grange) and Kathryn Hender (the Vines) recording 95’s. Kathryn and Younmi Ko (North Adelaide) (80’s) filled the placings in the Nett

Senior Men

Tony Nobbs (the Vines of Renella) is a very experienced player with a strong ball flight and his round of 76/74 was well clear of Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge) (81/77) as they took first and second in both the Gross and Nett.

Tony extending his lead in the Order of Merit in first full season of competition. David Pateryjohns (Willunga) (82) took third in the Gross while Phil Crossley from Grange was third in the Nett equalling Bolton’s score.

Super Senior Men

Colin Andy (Future Golf) is a former West Lakes member and used his course knowledge to good effect to win both the Gross and Nett (85/75). Interestingly the order of the whole field in this category was the same for both Gross and Nett with Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) and Roger Pridmore (Naracoorte) taking second and third with 86/78’s.

REPORT: JOHN ANDERSON