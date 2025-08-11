Tough Test at West Lakes for South Australian senior golfers

Susan Olsen (Grange)

The weather forecast was grim – strong winds and heavy showers later in the afternoon – just what golfers dislike and the forecast was accurate as SA Seniors took on West Lakes on Monday 4th August.

52 entries but a few withdrawals both before tee-off and when the weather arrived reduced the numbers slightly.

 

Senior/Super Senior Women

The conditions affected scores in both this category and  in the Super Senior Men. Susan Olsen (Grange) made up ground in the Women’s Order of Merit winning the Gross and Nett with 87/75. Second place holder in the OOM, Amanda Heapy (The Vines of Reynella) (93) was second in the Gross with Susan Dob (Grange) and Kathryn Hender (the Vines) recording 95’s. Kathryn and Younmi Ko (North Adelaide) (80’s) filled the placings in the Nett

 

Senior Men

Tony Nobbs (The Vines of Renella)

Tony Nobbs (the Vines of Renella) is a very experienced player with a strong ball flight and his round of 76/74 was well clear of Mark Bolton (Murray Bridge) (81/77) as they took first and second in both the Gross and Nett.

Tony extending his lead in the Order of Merit in first full season of competition. David Pateryjohns (Willunga) (82) took third in the Gross while Phil Crossley from Grange was third in the Nett equalling Bolton’s score.

 

Super Senior Men

Colin Andy (Future Golf)

Colin Andy (Future Golf) is a former West Lakes member and used his course knowledge to good effect to win both the Gross and Nett (85/75). Interestingly the order of the whole field in this category was the same for both Gross and Nett with Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) and Roger Pridmore (Naracoorte) taking second and third with 86/78’s.

 

REPORT: JOHN ANDERSON

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross

Tony Nobbs

The Vines

76

Colin Andy

Future Golf

85

Susan Olsen                   

Grange

87

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

81

Lindsay Elliott                      

Kooyonga

86

Amanda Heapy

The Vines

93

David Pateyjohns   

Willunga          

82

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

86

Susan Dob                     

Grange

95

Craig Gordon 

Tea Tree Gully  

83

Michael Richards                 

Tea Tree Gully

87

Kathryn Hender                     

The Vines

95

Paul Gregory

The Vines

83

Peter Shaw                      

Grange

89

Youngmi Ko

North Adelaide

95

Stuart Kopania

Future Golf

83

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

89

Kelly Kim

North Adelaide

101

Mark Potter

The Vines

84

Chris Claxton             

Blackwood

93

Jeongae Choi

North Adelaide

103

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

Tony Nobbs                     

The Vines

74

Colin Andy                 

Future Golf

75

Susan Olsen                    

Grange

75

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

77

Lindsay Elliott                   

Kooyonga

78

Kathryn Hender                     

The Vines

80

Philip Crossley

Grange

77

Roger Pridmore

Naracoorte

78

Youngmi Ko

North Adelaide

80

Michael Green                                             

Blackwood

78

Michael Richards                   

Tea Tree Gully

82

Jill Sommerlad                     

Blackwood

81

Brenton Starke                                          

West Lakes

78

Peter Shaw                   

Grange

82

Margaret Schultz                     

Blackwood

81

Stuart Kopania

Future Golf

79

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

82

Jill Walter                   

Blackwood

82

Con Kalivas

SGA Golf

79

Chris Claxton           

Blackwood

83

Susan Dob                        

Grange

83

 

