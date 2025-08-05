The Brassie | The Australian Golf Heritage Society Journal 2025 Issue 2

The latest edition of the Australian Golf Heritage Society official journal The Brassie is out now and contains lots of fascinating reading and articles. It is available free online.

As editor Garry Martinolli outlines:

Welcome to Issue 2 2025 of The Brassie.

In this issue, we feature an article on Betty Dalgleish, who had an outstanding amateur career before turning professional. She was the first member and first President of the WPGA (Women’s Professional Golfers’ Association) Tour of Australasia (previously known as the ALPG and before that as the LPGA of Australia) – a true trailblazer for women in professional golf in Australia.

This issue also features an article on Bruce Devlin, one of our greatest ever golfers. Recognised by many as the top amateur in the world in the late 1950s and a World Top 10 Player during the 1960s and early 1970s, Bruce won over 30 times worldwide in golf’s greatest era.

We are pleased to share with you the fascinating history of Elanora Country Club, one of our premier clubs. The club, with its outstanding course and magnificent clubhouse, is the quintessential country club, beloved by its members.

Early golf history is well covered in this issue.

In the first in a series of articles on golf in the Olympics, Michael Sheret covers the 1900 Games.

Andrew Baker’s article on early golf in Queensland shares previously unknown information uncovered while researching his recently published book, Early Queensland Golf.

Hugh Jolly introduces us to an intriguing character, ‘The Foozler’, who left his mark not only on golf history but also on Rugby Union history.

A recent visit to Portland GC for the World Sand Greens Hickory Championship reinforced the importance of golf in regional towns. Our next issue will cover the history of some regional clubs and the importance of supporting golf in the regions.

