Adam Scott home for Australian majors

One of Australia’s most decorated golfers, and fan favourite, Adam Scott has today confirmed he will return home in 2025 as one of the headliners of both the BMW Australian PGA Championship from November 27-30 and men’s Australian Open from December 4-7.



The first Australian to win The Masters, Scott is a two-time winner of the Kirkwood Cup in his home state of Queensland and a one-time Australian Open winner, with the former world No.1 owning close relationships with both host venues.



A junior member of Royal Queensland Golf Club, host of the BMW Australian PGA, Scott’s 2013 Masters winning clubs are on permanent display in the clubhouse of The Royal Melbourne Golf Club, where he will again go head-to-head with current Masters champion Rory McIlroy for the Stonehaven Cup.



“Australia will always be home, and returning to compete in front of the passionate and knowledgeable fans is always a nice way to end the year,” Scott said.



“It is always exciting to play in Queensland, and especially at RQ where I spent time developing my game. Anytime you get to play Royal Melbourne is special, and while I have many fond memories of competing there, playing my first Australian Open there will be special.”



Currently on track to join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to contest 100 consecutive major championships, with the 2026 US Open the potential century celebration, Scott returns home having recorded top-10s in his last appearances at Australia’s two major events.



Tied for sixth at the 2023 PGA Championship, Scott was in the mix late on Sunday for a second Australian Open crown, with more silverware in his home country in Scott’s sights as he seeks to add to his 28 official wins worldwide.



“It is an honour to have both the BMW Australian PGA and Australian Open on my resume, and I would love nothing more than to win again at home in front of family and friends,” the 44-year-old said.



“Both trophies have honour rolls full of the biggest names in not just Australian golf, but world golf, and anytime you can have success at the end of the year always makes for a nice break and sense of satisfaction.



“The Summer of Golf at home has been a constant talking point on Tour recently, and it will be great to have a truly international field showcasing our world class courses and players.”



Joined as a confirmed starter for the BMW Australian PGA Championship by defending champion Elvis Smylie, Scott will make his 17th appearance in his home state event where he owns nine top 10s and claimed the title in 2019.



He will also be making his 17th start at the Australian Open, where again he has finished inside the top 10 nine times.

The two-time Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner will look to reverse the score with McIlroy who emerged victorious in 2013 from their battle when Scott was the newly minted Masters winner.



“We are thrilled that Adam will once again be part of the two major tournaments of our summer. The anticipation ahead of this year’s men’s Australian Open at Royal Melbourne is rising by the day,” Golf Australia CEO James Sutherland said.



“With Rory and Adam confirmed, and more announcements to come, it seems that golf fans have decided this is an event not to be missed.”

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “Adam has always been one of the great supporters of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia.



“The effort of our overseas based players to return home after a long year is highly appreciated, and after again contending at the majors in 2025, I am sure Adam will be targeting another of our biggest trophies in Australian golf.”

Scott will also contest the Cathedral Invitational at Cathedral Lodge in 2025, where he claimed victory on a thrilling final day in 2023

Tickets for the BMW Australian PGA Championship and men’s Australian Open are on sale now at www.ticketek.com.au

STORY: Paul Munnings | GOLF AUSTRALIA/PGA AUSTRALIA