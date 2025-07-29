Sun sets on million-dollar 2025 Outback Queensland Masters

Karumba has wrapped up the 2025 Outback Queensland Masters in spectacular style, with golf dreams, gulf views, and one last shot at glory.

Golfers from every state of Australia have reached the end of an epic 1900 km journey over the weekend for the 2025 Outback Queensland Masters Grand Finale.

While no one claimed the life-changing million-dollar hole-in-one prize, two talented amateur golfers, Brenda Fugar from Cobar, NSW and Chris Marshall of Orbust, VIC, each walked away $5000 richer, taking out the nearest-to-the-pin honours.

The orange jacket winners for Karumba were Robyne Clayton, of Goombungee, and Joe Wilkinson, of Pioneer Valley.

Locals and visitors alike expressed their love of the Outback Queensland Masters and locations they experienced over the past six weeks.

“I’ve loved coming to Karumba. Such a great combo. Fishing and golf are my two favourite pastimes,” shared Maree Norman from Hughenden.

“This really is a dream come true,” amateur golfer Mel van der Walt of Brisbane added with a laugh.

“Golf sure is a challenge, and something I never thought I’d do. It was so much fun, and I’m proud to report I actually hit the ball! And this winter weather?

“Warm sunny days, cool sea breezes and a sunset that took my breath away. I’m in heaven.”

Taking a journey beyond the fairways, the event spanned over six consecutive weekends from June 21 to July 27, the 2025 Masters took competitors and their spectators on a journey through the heart of Outback Queensland, from Mitchell to Karumba, via Augathella, Blackall, Alpha, and Richmond.

Along the way, golfers have not only tackled the quirks of sand green courses, but also discovered the characters, culture, and charm of the towns they’ve played in.

“The Outback Queensland Masters is more than golf, it’s a celebration of community, colour and connection,” said Ryan Bailey, Events Coordinator for Queensland, and Northern Territory at Golf Australia.

“This grand finale year made it even more special.

“We’re proud to showcase the diversity and hospitality of Outback Queensland while inspiring amateur and social golfers to give it a go.”

From July 28, find more information on the 2026 Golf Australia Sand Green Championships and Outback Queensland Golf Clubs, visit: .

Presented by Golf Australia, the Outback Queensland Masters is proudly supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland.

RESULTS

2025 OUTBACK QUEENSLAND MASTERS OVERALL WINNERS

Brolga Division

(Golf Australia handicap Men’s 21.9 and below, Women’s 26.9 and below).

Women’s: Margaret Elliott of Foster-Tuncurry Golf Club – 121 points

Men’s: Tim Compagnoni of Munglinup Golf Club – 118 points

Bilby Division

(Golf Australia handicap Men’s 22.0 and above, Women’s 27.0 and above)

Women’s: Natasha Mason of Jerilderie Golf Club – 130 points

Men’s: Dennis Power of Coolah Sporting Club – 123 points

KARUMBA ORANGE JACKET WINNERS

Women’s: Robyne Clayton of Goombungee Golf Club – 41 points

Men’s: Joe Wilkinson of Pioneer Valley Golf Club – 45 points

2025 MILLION-DOLLAR HOLE-IN-ONE NEAREST THE PIN

Women’s NTP: Brenda Fugar of Cobar Bowling and Golf Club – 4.65m

Men’s NTP: Chris Marshall, Orbost Golf Club – 3.27m

