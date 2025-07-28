Scott Hend career-best senior major finish | Paddy’s rare double

Scott Hend consolidated his position at the top of the Legends Tour Order of Merit with his career-best finish in a senior major at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open in London.

Irishman Padraig Harrington became just the fifth player to win both The Open Championship and the Senior Open as Hend matched the low round of the final round – 5-under 65 – to snare outright fourth.

It betters the 51-year-old’s tie for fourth at the 2024 Senior PGA Championship and extends his advantage as the Legends Tour Order of Merit leader from Dane Thomas Bjorn and South African Keith Horne.

While they couldn’t push into contention on Sunday, the Aussie flag was prominent throughout the final men’s senior major of 2025.

Cameron Percy matched Hend’s Sunday 65 to move up into a tie for fifth, Kiwi Steven Alker (68) was outright seventh and Steve Allan (66) and Greg Chalmers (69) tied for eighth at 9-under par.

An Aussie charge also failed to materialise in the final round of the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

Queensland pair Karis Davidson and Cassie Porter began the final round in a tie for ninth but both shot 2-over 74 to drop into a tie for 21st alongside fellow Australian Minjee Lee (71).

Results
PGA TOUR Champions
ISPS HANDA Senior Open
Sunningdale GC, Sunningdale, Berkshire, United Kingdom
1          Padraig Harrington      67-65-65-67—264       €381,190.20
4          Scott Hend                   68-71-64-65—268       €114,316.20
T5        Cameron Percy             69-65-70-65—269       €88,405.82
7          Steven Alker (NZ)         63-73-66-68—270       €68,512.09
T8        Steve Allan                   68-67-70-66—271       €51,335.54
T8        Greg Chalmers             70-66-66-69—271       €51,335.54
T12      Richard Green              68-69-70-66—273       €37,943.66
T17      Michael Wright            72-65-68-70—275       €28,685.80
T24      Mark Hensby               64-72-69-72—277       €22,361.39
T47      Mark Brown (NZ)          70-69-74-67—280       €11,418.68
T61      Stuart Appleby             70-68-74-72—284       €5,446.52
MC       Rod Pampling              68-74—142                 €2,426.07
MC       Michael Long (NZ)        71-72—143                 €2,096.12
MC       Michael Campbell (NZ) 70-76—146                 €1,581.79
MC       David Bransdon           75-76—151                 €1,263.49

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour
ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open
Dundonald Links, Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland
1          Lottie Woad                 67-65-67-68—267       €255,554.10
T21      Minjee Lee                   68-74-70-71—283       €22,391.41                  
T21      Cassie Porter                70-70-69-74—283       €22,391.41
T21      Karis Davidson             70-73-66-74—283       €22,391.41
MC       Hira Naveed                 71-75—146
MC       Gabriela Ruffels           73-73—146
MC       Momoka Kobori (NZ)   73-74—147
MC       Kelsey Bennett             76-72—148
MC       Kirsten Rudgeley          73-75—148
MC       Grace Kim                    73-76—149
MC       Amelia Garvey (NZ)      78-75—153
MC       Robyn Choi                  79-75—154    
MC       Stephanie Kyriacou      72-83—155

PGA TOUR
3M Open
TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
1          Kurt Kitayama              65-71-60-65—261       $US1.512m
T53      Adam Scott                  69-67-66-72—274       $20,118
MC       Karl Vilips                     70-71—141
MC       Cam Davis                   71-72—143
MC       Aaron Baddeley           73-73—146
MC       Harrison Endycott        73-73—146
MC       Thomas Campbell (NZ) 73-77—150

LIV Golf
LIV Golf UK
JCB Golf and Country Club, Rochester, England
1          Joaquín Niemann         65-63-68—196 $US4m
T10      Cameron Smith            68-70-67—205 $405,000
T11      Marc Leishman            67-69-70—206 $322,143
T34      Lucas Herbert               69-72-70—211 $147,667
T40      Matt Jones                   70-70-73—213 $134,000
T42      Ben Campbell (NZ)       70-74-70—214 $127,750
T50      Danny Lee (NZ)            72-72-74—218 $60,000

Korn Ferry Tour
NV5 Invitational
The Glen Club, Glenview, Illinois
1          Johnny Keefer              65-63-61-69—258       $US180,000
T30      Harry Hillier (NZ)          65-67-66-69—267       $6,155
MC       Rhein Gibson               67-71—138    

PGA TOUR Americas
Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Eagle Creek Golf Club, Ottawa, Ontario
1          Brett White                  71-64-68-59—262       $40,500
Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff
MC       Grant Booth                 72-67—139
MC       Tony Chen                    70-70—140

STORY: Tony Webeck | PGA AUSTRALIA/GOLF AUSTRALIA

