Scott Hend career-best senior major finish | Paddy’s rare double

Scott Hend consolidated his position at the top of the Legends Tour Order of Merit with his career-best finish in a senior major at the ISPS HANDA Senior Open in London.
Irishman Padraig Harrington became just the fifth player to win both The Open Championship and the Senior Open as Hend matched the low round of the final round – 5-under 65 – to snare outright fourth.
It betters the 51-year-old’s tie for fourth at the 2024 Senior PGA Championship and extends his advantage as the Legends Tour Order of Merit leader from Dane Thomas Bjorn and South African Keith Horne.
While they couldn’t push into contention on Sunday, the Aussie flag was prominent throughout the final men’s senior major of 2025.
Cameron Percy matched Hend’s Sunday 65 to move up into a tie for fifth, Kiwi Steven Alker (68) was outright seventh and Steve Allan (66) and Greg Chalmers (69) tied for eighth at 9-under par.
An Aussie charge also failed to materialise in the final round of the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.
Queensland pair Karis Davidson and Cassie Porter began the final round in a tie for ninth but both shot 2-over 74 to drop into a tie for 21st alongside fellow Australian Minjee Lee (71).
Results
PGA TOUR Champions
ISPS HANDA Senior Open
Sunningdale GC, Sunningdale, Berkshire, United Kingdom
1 Padraig Harrington 67-65-65-67—264 €381,190.20
4 Scott Hend 68-71-64-65—268 €114,316.20
T5 Cameron Percy 69-65-70-65—269 €88,405.82
7 Steven Alker (NZ) 63-73-66-68—270 €68,512.09
T8 Steve Allan 68-67-70-66—271 €51,335.54
T8 Greg Chalmers 70-66-66-69—271 €51,335.54
T12 Richard Green 68-69-70-66—273 €37,943.66
T17 Michael Wright 72-65-68-70—275 €28,685.80
T24 Mark Hensby 64-72-69-72—277 €22,361.39
T47 Mark Brown (NZ) 70-69-74-67—280 €11,418.68
T61 Stuart Appleby 70-68-74-72—284 €5,446.52
MC Rod Pampling 68-74—142 €2,426.07
MC Michael Long (NZ) 71-72—143 €2,096.12
MC Michael Campbell (NZ) 70-76—146 €1,581.79
MC David Bransdon 75-76—151 €1,263.49
LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour
ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open
Dundonald Links, Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland
1 Lottie Woad 67-65-67-68—267 €255,554.10
T21 Minjee Lee 68-74-70-71—283 €22,391.41
T21 Cassie Porter 70-70-69-74—283 €22,391.41
T21 Karis Davidson 70-73-66-74—283 €22,391.41
MC Hira Naveed 71-75—146
MC Gabriela Ruffels 73-73—146
MC Momoka Kobori (NZ) 73-74—147
MC Kelsey Bennett 76-72—148
MC Kirsten Rudgeley 73-75—148
MC Grace Kim 73-76—149
MC Amelia Garvey (NZ) 78-75—153
MC Robyn Choi 79-75—154
MC Stephanie Kyriacou 72-83—155
PGA TOUR
3M Open
TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota
1 Kurt Kitayama 65-71-60-65—261 $US1.512m
T53 Adam Scott 69-67-66-72—274 $20,118
MC Karl Vilips 70-71—141
MC Cam Davis 71-72—143
MC Aaron Baddeley 73-73—146
MC Harrison Endycott 73-73—146
MC Thomas Campbell (NZ) 73-77—150
LIV Golf
LIV Golf UK
JCB Golf and Country Club, Rochester, England
1 Joaquín Niemann 65-63-68—196 $US4m
T10 Cameron Smith 68-70-67—205 $405,000
T11 Marc Leishman 67-69-70—206 $322,143
T34 Lucas Herbert 69-72-70—211 $147,667
T40 Matt Jones 70-70-73—213 $134,000
T42 Ben Campbell (NZ) 70-74-70—214 $127,750
T50 Danny Lee (NZ) 72-72-74—218 $60,000
Korn Ferry Tour
NV5 Invitational
The Glen Club, Glenview, Illinois
1 Johnny Keefer 65-63-61-69—258 $US180,000
T30 Harry Hillier (NZ) 65-67-66-69—267 $6,155
MC Rhein Gibson 67-71—138
PGA TOUR Americas
Commissionaires Ottawa Open
Eagle Creek Golf Club, Ottawa, Ontario
1 Brett White 71-64-68-59—262 $40,500
Won on second hole of sudden-death playoff
MC Grant Booth 72-67—139
MC Tony Chen 70-70—140
STORY: Tony Webeck | PGA AUSTRALIA/GOLF AUSTRALIA