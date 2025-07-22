Peter Senior still at it | PGA Legends Tour Wrap

Almost 50 years since his first professional win, Peter Senior is at it again, joking that his latest victory was a long time coming.

Four strokes back of Nigel Weldon at the start of Round 2 of the Urangan Smash Repairs Fraser Coast Classic, the ageless legend made three straight birdies late on day two for a round of 4-under 66 and a three-stroke win at Hervey Bay Golf and Country Club.

A winner on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia across five different decades starting with the 1979 South Australian Open, Senior has made just five starts on the PGA Legends Tour and added to his Hervey Bay triumphs in 2019 and 2022.

“I haven’t won anything for ages, so it was nice to actually pop my head up and win,” said Senior.

Turning point

Brought back into the mix when Nigel Weldon started Round 2 with a double-bogey at the par-3 second, Senior himself took time to make forward progress.

As Weldon gave up two more shots at the par-4 fifth, Senior began his round with four straight pars and his first birdie at 13 was wedged in between bogeys at 12 and 14.

A run of three birdies in the space of four holes starting at the par-4 16th put Senior in contention, the 65-year-old closing it out with three birdies on the trot at four, five and six for the second straight day.

Quick quotes

“The first round I was 3-over at one stage and birdied the same three holes to finish as I did today, so it was nice to finish like that,” said Senior.

“The course played very difficult. The greens are probably not as good as they have been because of all the bad weather that they’ve had, but the course always plays difficult.

“Scoring’s always pretty hard to come by, and it was very nice to come out and play well today.

“Just remembered how to play for a change.”

Leading scores

1 Peter Senior 70-66—136

T2 Douglas Gardner 70-69—139

T2 Brad Burns 71-68—139

T2 Tim Elliott 68-71—139

T2 Matthew Rogers 71-68—139

T2 Leon Trenerry 71-68—139

Next up

Bargara Legends Pro-Am, Bargara Golf Course, July 21-22

July 17

Burns wins on debut at Isis

Two trips around the nine-hole Isis Golf Club left a big impression on Brad Burns who shot 6-under 64 to win the Jabb Mining Isis Legends Pro-Am.

The first time that the PGA Legends Tour has visited Isis Golf Club 40 minutes south of Bundaberg attracted a field of 45 Professionals with a familiar name coming out on top.

Already a six-time winner this season, the four-time Order of Merit winner went 2-under on his first time around the Isis layout before closing with three birdies in his final five holes to finish two strokes clear of Lucien Tinkler (66).

Turning point

After starting his day with a birdie, Burns picked up just one more in his next nine holes.

He moved to 3-under with a birdie at the par-4 11th but it was his back-to-back birdies at 14 and 15 that gave Burns the winning edge.

Quick quotes

“You’ve got to drive it very nicely out there. I drove it very well and putted pretty well as well,” said Burns.

“The course is fantastic out there. The greens are just a pleasure to putt on. It’s amazing that they’re actually done by all voluntary labour.

“I’ve driven past here quite often; I’ll stop a little bit more often now.”

Leading scores

1 Brad Burns 64

2 Lucien Tinkler 66

3 Grahame Stinson 67

T4 Matthew Rogers 68

T4 Mark Boulton 68

T4 David Crawford 68