How to follow the 2025 ISPS HANDA Senior Open | TV times, Aussie player rundown

Australia’s drought in senior major championships will stretch into a 24th year unless one of 10 Aussies can claim victory at this week’s ISPS HANDA Senior Open at famed Sunningdale Golf Club in London.

Designed in 1900 by two-time Open champion Willie Park Snr, the Old Course at Sunningdale has crowned a host of Australian winners dating back to Norman von Nida at the 1948 British Masters.

Twenty years later, Peter Thomson joined “The Von” as a British Masters champion at Sunningdale while both Greg Norman (1986) and Peter Senior (1990) enjoyed European Open wins at Sunningdale.

Prior to it being bestowed major championship status, Karrie Webb was triumphant in the Women’s British Open staged at Sunningdale in 1997, finishing eight strokes clear of American Rosie Jones.

Seventeen Aussies endeavoured to play their way into the field at Final Qualifying across four venues on Monday, Brisbane PGA Professional Murray Lott still hopeful of a start as sixth alternate having finished sixth at Burhill Golf Club.

It has been 24 years since Ian Stanley became the first and only Australian to date to win the Senior Open, Stewart Ginn’s Senior Players Championship victory a year later the last Australian success in senior majors.

With a heavy presence on the PGA TOUR Champions this year, hopes will be high that the drought can be broken.

Victorian Steve Allan has won twice on the PGA TOUR Champions this season, Mark Hensby had a share of the lead all week at the US Senior Open and Richard Green returns to the Senior Open having finished second to KJ Choi last year at Carnoustie.

Senior Open Australian TV Coverage

All four rounds of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo, coverage to begin at 10.30pm each night through to 4am.

ISPS HANDA Senior Open Details

Sunningdale GC, Sunningdale, Berkshire, United Kingdom

Recent champion: KJ Choi

Past Aussie winners: Ian Stanley (2001)

Prize money: $US2.85m

TV times: Live 10:30pm-4am Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday on Fox Sports 505 and Kayo.

Australasians in the field

Steven Alker (NZ)

Age: 53

Senior wins: 10

Senior Opens: 3

Best Senior Open finish: T3, 2022

Steve Allan

Age: 51

Senior wins: 2

Senior Opens: 1

Best Senior Open finish: MC, 2024

Stuart Appleby

Age: 54

Senior wins: 0

Senior Opens: 3

Best Senior Open finish: 19th, 2022

David Bransdon

Age: 51

Senior wins: 0

Senior Opens: 0

Best Senior Open finish: N/A

Mark Brown (NZ)

Age: 50

Senior wins: 1

Senior Opens: 0

Best Senior Open finish: N/A

Michael Campbell (NZ)

Age: 56

Senior wins: 0

Senior Opens: 5

Best Senior Open finish: T41, 2023

Greg Chalmers

Age: 51

Senior wins: 0

Senior Opens: 1

Best Senior Open finish: T17, 2024

Richard Green

Age: 54

Senior wins: 3

Senior Opens: 3

Best Senior Open finish: 2nd, 2024

Scott Hend

Age: 51

Senior wins: 2

Senior Opens: 1

Best Senior Open finish: T52, 2024

Mark Hensby

Age: 54

Senior wins: 1

Senior Opens: 1

Best Senior Open finish: WD, 2024

Michael Long (NZ)

Age: 56

Senior wins: 0

Senior Opens: 3

Best Senior Open finish: T35, 2021

Rod Pampling

Age: 55

Senior wins: 2

Senior Opens: 2

Best Senior Open finish: T48, 2023

Cameron Percy

Age: 51

Senior wins: 0

Senior Opens: 0

Best Senior Open finish: N/A

Michael Wright

Age: 51

Senior wins: 0

Senior Opens: 1

Best Senior Open finish: T64, 2024

STORY: Tony Webeck | PGA AUSTRALIA/GOLF AUSTRALIA